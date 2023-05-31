TSUMo Munchie Madness

Everyone has a favorite snack. It’s usually a chip with a delightful crunch and a one-of-a-kind flavor punch that satisfies every fiber of your being as you settle in for your favorite leisurely activity. As cannabis edibles continue to walk on the savory side, few brands have perfected the art of the cannabis-infused chip quite like TSUMo Snacks. In a bite-sized summary, TSUMo’s crunchy infused chips are thoroughly coated in seasonings that inspire nostalgic memories while getting you lifted.

Co-founder and CEO Caroline Yeh spent a decade in traditional consumer packaged goods, before moving into the cannabis industry with Bloom Farms and Kiva Confections. Yeh explains that embracing “flavor first” means all of the brand’s chips are reminiscent of fan-favorite tastes in the snack chip world. When TSUMo Snacks launched in California in September 2021 it offered five choices that Yeh and her team considered to be pinnacle flavors and textures of the snack chip kingdom: classic cheese and fiery hot crunchers (with a texture inspired by Cheetos), and zesty ranch, salsa verde, and hint of lime offered as circular tortilla rounds (think Doritos). Nacho cheese and chili limon (made with a curved tortilla shape inspired by Fritos) became available by August 2022. By October 2022, TSUMo Snacks announced that it was also releasing Snoop Dogg-approved bags of Uncle Snoop’s Snazzle O’s in both onion and spicy onion flavors inspired by the shape and flavor of Funyuns.

“Teaming up with the iconic Snoop Dogg for this snack collab was something my team and I have been dreaming about,” Yeh said through a press release. “Snoop aligns perfectly with TSUMo Snacks’ values, as he has always been authentic to his true self.”

TSUMo Snacks co-founder and CEO Caroline Yeh

TSUMo Stands Apart

While TSUMo Snacks continues to develop craveable flavors, Yeh is proud to use the company’s consumer success to support the cannabis community.

“As a woman of color who has worked in cannabis for many years, you don’t often get to be the one in charge to make the decisions on things that you want to advocate for,” she said. “But now as a CEO, I get to make the decisions on things that I want to advocate for.”

To coincide with the release of its limited-time holiday flavors in 2022, TSUMo Snacks partnered with Wunder and Nugg Club to create a bundle for a “Weed Wish You a Happy Holidays” campaign, donating $2 per bundle to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Yeh also feels it’s important for her company to support up-and-coming Asian-owned cannabis brands.

“As an Asian woman, one of the things we’re looking into is working with other Asian companies,” she says. “I mean, there aren’t very many of us in the cannabis space.”

Yeh says TSUMo has plans to align with Asian-owned cannabis companies for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which is observed annually during the month of May.

TSUMo Snacks currently donates quarterly contributions to an organization called Our Dream Our Academy, a nonprofit mentorship program that supports social equity applicants and BIPOC entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry through a rigorous online program geared toward training up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Courtesy TSUMo Snacks

A Consistent Snacking Experience

TSUMo Snacks are offered in two sizes: a 10 mg single-serving bag, and a 100 mg bag, which can be divided up into individual servings. All of the brand’s chips are made with a cannabis distillate and tumbled in a proprietary blend of seasonings to ensure that each one is packed with consistent and irresistible flavor.

TSUMo’s chili limon tortilla strips have an electric zing of lime. Using a special blend of paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder, among other ingredients, a single chip contains a powerful, zesty punch of spice similar to Takis chips. The brand’s fiery hot crunchers, on the other hand, offer a pleasant yet spicy heat that makes you grab for the nearest glass of water, but keeps you coming back for more.

Not only are TSUMo Snacks easy to pick up and eat right out of the bag, but you can also take these infused chips to the next level as an additional ingredient or complement to a meal. Integrate these flavor-packed chips into more creative dishes, from chips on a sandwich, additions to a snacky DIY charcuterie board, or as you’ll see on our recipes page, a crunchy mac and cheese dish worthy of any 4/20 celebration.

Courtesy TSUMo Snacks

Recipe: Hot Mac & Cheese

by TSUMo Snacks

Ingredients (Serves 6)

2 cups dry elbow macaroni shells or cavatappi

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon each, salt and pepper

2 cups of shredded sharp cheese

6 10 mg-size bags of Fiery Hot TSUMo Snacks

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a pot of water to a boil; add a generous sprinkling of salt. Cook pasta. While the pasta cooks, melt the butter in a separate skillet or a large pot. Add the flour to the butter and stir over medium heat until the mixture is lightly browned; 1-2 minutes. Add the milk and whisk to remove any lumps and add the salt and pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce thickens and starts to bubble (about 6 minutes). Stir in the cheese and whisk until smooth and melted. Turn off the heat. When the pasta is almost done but still firm, drain it and add it to the cheese sauce. Smash all 6 bags of Fiery Hot TSUMo Snacks into little crunchy bits. Sprinkle about two bags of the Fiery Hot dust on top of mac & cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes in a buttered dish. Let the mac set, and add the remaining four bags of Fiery Hot dust.

This article was originally published in the April 2023 issue of High Times Magazine.