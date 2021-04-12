The History of 420: Explained and Animated

In anticipation of this year’s April 20th festivities, we unearthed this trippy animated video about the history of 420.

Created by Evan York, the video was originally published to celebrate High Times’ 420th issue. It covers the origins of the code phrase, the stoners who coined it, and how it spread to become the widely-known phenomenon it is today.

So next week, or whenever you next imbibe, make sure you burn one for The Waldos and the cannabis consumers who came before you. Check out the video here!

The Animated History of 420

