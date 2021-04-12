Sponsored
The History of 420: Explained and Animated

Time for some groovy, animated stoner education. Lesson One: The History of 420.
HT Video
April 12, 2021
The Animated History of 420: Our Video of the Week
Evan York
In anticipation of this year’s April 20th festivities, we unearthed this trippy animated video about the history of 420.

Created by Evan York, the video was originally published to celebrate High Times’ 420th issue. It covers the origins of the code phrase, the stoners who coined it, and how it spread to become the widely-known phenomenon it is today.

So next week, or whenever you next imbibe, make sure you burn one for The Waldos and the cannabis consumers who came before you. Check out the video here!

The Animated History of 420

For more videos, download the HIGH TIMES TV app on RokuApple TV, iPhone, iPad or  visit tv.hightimes.com

HT Video
