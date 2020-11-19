PartyNextDoor Drops New Song Collection And A Side Of Weed

Hip-hop and R&B innovator PartyNextDoor has a new collection of songs out, and fans in Los Angeles are being encouraged to take their listening experience to the next level with a limited-edition cannabis sesh kit to enjoy with the music. The seven-song release, PartyPack, is available to stream now on popular platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

PartyPack features seven tracks, some going back as far as 2015, that have never before seen an official release. With guests including the late Nipsey Hussle as well as Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz, the songs in the new collection are some of the most sought-after cuts in the previously unreleased PartyNextDoor (PND) repertoire. From Drake’s Warner Records imprint Ovo Sound, PartyPack gives fans the first opportunity to stream slow jams including “Persian Rugs,” “Things & Such,” and “Don’t Do It For You No More.”

To complement the release, PND has partnered with Los Angeles licensed cannabis dispensary The Pottery to offer a sesh kit, also known as PartyPack, to go along with the beats. With a 3.5 gram jar of cannabis flower and custom-labeled herb grinder, butane lighter, and rolling papers, the PartyPack includes all the accoutrements needed for an enhanced listening party. Limited to only 200 pieces, the PartyPack is available in-store and for home delivery from The Pottery until they sell out.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

Grammy-Nominated Artist

Born in Mississauga, Canada in 1993, Jahron Anthony Brathwaite aka PartyNextDoor is a singer, songwriter, and producer whose Jamaican roots can be clearly heard in his music. In 2013 he was the first artist signed by fellow Canadian Drake to his label Ovo Sound, leading to PND’s debut release PartyNextDoor the same year. That was followed by PartyNextDoor Two and the PNDColours EP in 2014, and the PartyNextDoor 3 LP in 2016. The next year, PND was nominated for a “Best R&B Song” Grammy Award for the triple-platinum “Come and See Me” with Drake. He is also well known for his songwriting, penning Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna in 2017.

Earlier this year, PartyNextDoor released his latest album Partymobile, with Hypebeast calling the record “his triumphant official return” while GQ said it was “his best album to date.”

“Despite being known for more heartfelt R&B than many of his counterparts, PartyNextDoor has kept his personal vulnerability in his music to a relative minimum,” wrote Forbes contributor Chris Malone when the album was released in March. “Partymobile gives a refreshing look into the artist’s personal life as he openly unpacks his relationship drama and “Trauma” in a deeply personal, yet relatable way. This approach was evident from the beginning of the album’s release campaign with “The News,” which was released alongside “Loyal” as a signal to the emotional direction he’d planned on taking.”

“PartyNextDoor’s ability to pull inspiration from all his previous work to craft a wide array of after-hours R&B and alternative hip-hop has led to the creation of one of the best LPs of its kind in recent memory, and more importantly, should excite fans and non-fans alike about what he could possibly release next,” Malone continued.

That next release, PartyPack, and its accompanying sesh set of the same name, are out now.