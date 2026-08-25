Black Cannabis Week Returns to Philadelphia Sept. 25-27, With a Free Expungement Clinic

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Three days in Philadelphia, September 25 to 27, with a free record-clearing clinic and a community day open to anyone.

Black Cannabis Week returns to Philadelphia from September 25 to 27, built around the ninth annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference presented by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities. The Philadelphia-based platform was founded to close the distance between an industry that keeps growing and the communities that policing kept out of it.

Two pieces of the program are worth flagging for anyone in the area. There’s an expungement and record-clearing clinic, and Sunday’s Community Day is free and open to the public. The rest of the schedule runs to policy panels, workforce and career programming, student scholarships and a pitch event for early-stage founders.

Cherron Perry-Thomas founded Black Cannabis Week and co-founded DACO. Dr. Brandi Hester-Harrell is executive producer. This year’s theme is “Rising in Joy, Rooted in Resilience, Building What’s Next.”

The Schedule

Friday, Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m. Policy Summit, DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City, 237 S. Broad St.

Policy Summit, DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City, 237 S. Broad St. Friday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. High Black History Comedy Show and fundraiser, Two Locals Brewing, 3675 Market St., Suite 100.

High Black History Comedy Show and fundraiser, Two Locals Brewing, 3675 Market St., Suite 100. Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cannabis Opportunities Conference and Expo. Venue not yet announced.

Cannabis Opportunities Conference and Expo. Venue not yet announced. Sunday, Sept. 27. Community Day, free and open to the public. Location and details not yet announced.

Organizers say the expungement clinic, scholarship program and community marketplace will run across the weekend. Times for those were not included in the advisory. We’ll update this listing when the Saturday and Sunday venues are announced.