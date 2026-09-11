High Times Cannabis Cup Montana 2026: The Complete Winners List

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Twenty-three brands took home 33 medals across 11 categories in Billings. Two farms split the flower board, one farm placed in every flower category, and solventless turned up in places it didn’t use to.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Montana ran in Billings on Saturday, September 5, and the official results are in. They say something specific about where Big Sky Country’s market is right now.

Start with flower. Three categories, nine medals, and one farm in all three. Funk Farm took second in hybrid with Apples & Bananas, second in indica with Permanent Marker and first in sativa with Ancient Blue Dream. Nobody else placed across the board. Add a third in solventless vapes for The Vision and Funk Farm finished the weekend with four medals, more than any other brand in the room.

But the golds went elsewhere. Wild Sky Farms won both hybrid and indica, with Purple Push Pop and Baby Yodaz, and then took second in solventless concentrates with Rainbow Chip. Two of the three flower firsts, from one farm.

The other thing worth noticing is where the word solventless shows up. It has its own two categories, as it does at every Cup now, but in Montana it also turned up in categories that aren’t about concentrates at all. Grizzly Pine’s second-place edible is a Bevvies collaboration built on Groove Solventless material, and Groove went on to win the solventless vape category outright with Rainbow Push Pop. SensiCare medaled with Solventless Caramels. Stokes took second in gummies with a peach solventless.

That is three of the six edible and gummy medals going to products that lead with their extraction method. A few years ago, solventless was a thing hash people argued about. In Billings, it was a selling point on a drink.

Here are all the winners.

Flower

Hybrid Flower

Wild Sky Farms, Purple Push Pop Funk Farm, Apples & Bananas Soultonix, Super Buff Cherry

Indica Flower

Wild Sky Farms, Baby Yodaz Funk Farm, Permanent Marker Bloominati, Crimson Zkittles

Sativa Flower

Funk Farm, Ancient Blue Dream Legends Cannabis, Green Crack Collective Elevation, Golden Goat

Pre-Rolls

Pre-Rolls

Sacred Sun Farms, DJ Shorts Original Blueberry High Mountain, Head Wreck Holistic Releaf by Design, Donny Burger

Infused Pre-Rolls

Stokes, Diamond Moon Rocket Cheesecake Bloom Montana – The Clear, Twax (Blueberry) Fused, Strawberry Ice Cream

Concentrates

Solvent Concentrates

Montana Kush, Member Berry Sacred Sun Farms, Blue Octane Uncle Bucks, Rick Pickle

Solventless Concentrates

Glacier Solventless, Z Head #4 Private Reserve Wild Sky Farms, Rainbow Chip Cannabis Counter, Lemon Fatman

Vapes

Solvent Vape Pens & Cartridges

Grizzly Pine, Dime Huckleberry Jam Nimbus, Kiwi Dragon Viking Vapes, Asgardian Apple

Solventless Vape Pens & Cartridges

Groove Solventless, Rainbow Push Pop Montana Kush, The Fizz Funk Farm, The Vision

Edibles

Edibles

Holistic Releaf by Design, Dark Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Grizzly Pine, Bevvies x Groove Solventless Huckle Cherry Drink SensiCare, Solventless Caramels

Edibles: Gummies

Smokiez Edibles, Sour Watermelon Stokes, Peach Solventless Bloom Montana – Wana, Fast Acting-Peach Bellini

Congratulations to every winner, and thanks to everyone who came out to Billings to judge, smoke, sell and argue about it. The next Cup is Massachusetts.