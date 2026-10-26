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From award-winning flower and concentrates to live glassblowing, a sold-out celebration in Buenos Aires marked two major milestones for High Times in Latin America. Here are all the winners.

Argentina has its first High Times Cannabis Cup champions.

On Friday, October 23, a sold-out crowd packed Güid Club in Olivos, just outside Buenos Aires, for the inaugural High Times Medical Cannabis Cup Argentina awards ceremony. Growers, extractors, artists, industry leaders and members of the cannabis community gathered to celebrate the country’s cultivation talent and witness another first: the launch of the first High Times print magazine produced entirely in Spanish in the publication’s 52-year history.

The evening brought together an international judging panel, live glassblowing demonstrations, custom-made awards, special guests and the unveiling of a magazine cover featuring Argentine rap superstar Duki alongside Mauro “Maula” Lamonica, the cultivator behind Flowers & Terps.

And at the center of it all were the people who came to compete.

The Winners: High Times Cannabis Cup Argentina 2026

The competition brought together entries across five categories: Indoor Flower, Outdoor Flower, Solventless Rosin, BHO and Hash Holes.

The competition was organized and operated locally by Universal Growing under license from High Times, within Argentina’s regulated medical cannabis framework.

An international panel scored entries against category-specific criteria. Separate near-infrared analyses provided data for the special analytical distinctions below. Entries were identified by codes during judging, with producers’ identities revealed for the awards.

How the blind judging portal looks.

Here are the official results.

Indoor Flower

1st Place: ARCANN — Fancy 3

2nd Place: mercury — Lemon Orange

3rd Place: JamRock Grow Shop — Blue Zangria

ARCANN took the category’s top honor with Fancy 3.

The race for second place was exceptionally close: mercury and JamRock Grow Shop finished with identical average scores. Organizers resolved the tie by comparing the judges’ individual preferences, with four of the five judges placing mercury above JamRock.

Outdoor Flower

1st Place: Lucas Cifuentes — Chizito Mandarina

2nd Place: Paisajismo Biodinamico — Toxic

3rd Place: Sergi — La Estrella

Lucas Cifuentes took the top spot with Chizito Mandarina, leading the outdoor division.

Solventless Rosin

1st Place: Colombia exoticz — Piña Papaya

2nd Place: BlumenClub — Persian Pear

3rd Place: Augusto diez — Licuado de Fruta

Colombia exoticz claimed the solventless crown with Piña Papaya. It would not be its last trophy of the night.

BHO

1st Place: fasito420 — Super Boof

2nd Place: WAXXED — Moet

3rd Place: fasito420 — Cherry Cocktail

One of the night’s standout performances came from fasito420, which secured both first and third place with two different entries.

Its Super Boof took gold, while Cherry Cocktail earned bronze, with WAXXED’s Moet taking silver.

Hash Holes

1st Place: Colombia exoticz — Lemonzeta x Licuado de Frutas

2nd Place: Augusto diez — PM3 #5 x Licuado de Fruta

3rd Place: No Fake Terps — Maleba

Colombia exoticz added another gold to its tally in the Hash Hole category, completing a two-category first-place performance.

Augusto diez, who took third in Rosin with Licuado de Fruta, also earned silver in Hash Holes with PM3 #5 x Licuado de Fruta. No Fakers rounded out the podium with Maleba.

Beyond the Judges’ Scores: Special Analytical Awards

In addition to the competition’s traditional podium awards, the ceremony recognized three notable characteristics identified through analytical testing supported by Valenveras.

Using Valenveras’ NeoScanner technology, based on near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR), participating flower samples were evaluated for cannabinoid and terpene content.

These distinctions were separate from the judges’ sensory evaluations.

Highest Total THC

JamRock Grow Shop — Blue Zangria

Reported total THC: 29.46%

Highest Total Terpene Content

Alan — Drip Drop de Ziplok

Reported total terpenes: 1.80%

Highest CBD Content & Best THC:CBD Balance

Que Lindo Club — Cheese CBD

Reported total CBD: 11.40%

The same sample also registered 10.36% total THC, giving it a notably balanced THC-to-CBD composition.

The Valenveras distinctions highlight specific measured characteristics rather than overall product quality or safety certification. The reported figures are based on NIR analysis.

A Sold-Out Night of Cannabis Culture, Art and Glass

The awards were only part of the evening.

Güid Club was filled to capacity as the Argentine cannabis community came together for a night that combined competition, art, music and international collaboration.

Renowned glass artists Ryan Fitt and Matt Robertson brought another dimension to the celebration with live glassblowing demonstrations, giving attendees a chance to watch intricate glass art take shape in real time.

Fitt also created custom glass trophies for the first-place winners in the Rosin and BHO categories.

Winners also received devices gifted by event sponsor Puffco, separately from the competition’s official awards.

The international judging roster brought together personalities and specialists from across the cannabis world, including Robertson, JJ Crossan, Maula Lamonica, Francesco Sasso, Ana María Tebar, Bastigonia, OG Bobby, Alemán, Ezequiel Ugarte and Diegolo, alongside High Times Editor-in-Chief Javier Hasse and other participants.

Nahuel Sug, better known as Doña Huana, hosted the ceremony and guided the crowd through the categories and winner announcements. Mexican rapper Alemán also showed up and presented the awards alongside her.

The event was made possible with the support of its principal sponsors, Mills and Puffco, alongside Universal Growing, the local production partner responsible for bringing the competition to Argentina.

Special recognition also goes to Valenveras for its analytical equipment and contribution to the competition’s technical component.

Duki, Maula and the First High Times Print Magazine in Spanish

For the first time in its 52-year history, High Times introduced a print edition created originally in Spanish.

Not a translation of its American magazine. Not a collection of recycled stories. An original publication developed in Latin America, with its own editorial vision, writers, photographers, artists and cultural identity.

The inaugural High Times en Español annual edition features Duki, one of Argentina’s biggest musical stars, alongside his friend and cultivator Mauro “Maula” Lamonica of Flowers & Terps.

Photographed by Guido Adler, the cover accompanies an extended interview by journalist and editorial director Hernán Panessi, exploring friendship, creativity, cultivation, changing habits and the connection between music and cannabis culture.

Its pages revisit a historic High Times interview with Bob Marley from September 1976; celebrate a decade of Mamá Cultiva Argentina; explore the stories of Latin American growers and the people still facing criminal consequences for cultivation; and spotlight craft, photography, activism and cultural expression across the Spanish-speaking world.

Other stories examine the art of rolling, the life and work of Macu, a Spanish craftswoman whose career making rolling-paper booklets spans nearly half a century, and the people helping shape the region’s cannabis identity.

The edition brings together contributors from across Latin America and beyond, including María Florencia Alcaráz, Santiago Carrillo, Nicolás José Rodríguez, Natalia Kesselman, Camila Berriex and others, alongside photographers and visual artists whose work gives the magazine a distinctive identity.

Together, two Instagram posts announcing the Spanish-language magazine and its cover generated more than 8 million views over the launch weekend, according to internal social-media figures.

Duki also shared the cover with his own audience, helping introduce the publication to a new generation of readers.

The edition is being produced and distributed in Argentina in partnership with Universal Growing.

A New Chapter for the Cannabis Cup

The High Times Cannabis Cup traces its roots to Amsterdam in 1988, long before legal cannabis markets, medical access programs and today’s sophisticated extraction techniques became part of the international industry.

Nearly four decades later, its arrival in Argentina reflects the growing cultural and technical sophistication of cannabis communities across Latin America, even as regulatory frameworks continue to evolve.

For Argentina’s first champions, the next stop is print: the winners will appear in the next U.S. edition of High Times, alongside photos of their samples.

Photo Gallery

Honestly, we couldn’t decide which pics to share. So here are some more cool pics from the event.

Gracias por todo, Argentina. Nos vemos el año que viene. Los amamos.