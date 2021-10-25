The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2021

The cannabis cup is virtual this year—virtually awesome, that is, with our People’s Choice Edition making it possible to judge safely from the comfort of your home. Here are the well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2021.

Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Massachusetts! This is the first-ever High Times Cannabis Cup to be held in “The Bay State” of Massachusetts. We can’t wait to return next year!

For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.

Indica Flower

Courtesy of Bountiful Farms

First Place: Bountiful Farms – Secret Formula

Courtesy of Northeast Alternatives

Second Place: Northeast Alternatives – Runtz

Couresy of Rythm

Third Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout

Courtesy of Apothca

Fourth Place: Apothca – Vanilla Gorilla

Courtesy of Trulieve

Fifth Place: Trulieve – Banana OG

Sativa Flower

Courtesy of Happy Valley

First Place: Happy Valley – Super Lemon Haze

Courtesy of Bountiful Farms

Second Place: Bountiful Farms – Piña Grande

Courtesy of Berkshire Roots

Third Place: Berkshire Roots – Orange Chemeleon

Courtesy of Rythm

Fourth Place: Rythm – Tahitian Punch

Courtesy of Apothca

Fifth Place: Apothca – Honolulu

Hybrid Flower

Courtesy of Happy Valley

First Place: Happy Valley – White Wedding

Courtesy of Northeast Alternatives

Second Place: Northeast Alternatives – Ice Cream Man

Courtesy of Nature’s Heritage

Third Place: Nature’s Heritage – Crescendo

Courtesy of Sira Naturals

Fourth Place: Sira Naturals – Wedding Cake

Courtesy of Rev Clinics

Fifth Place: Rev Clinics – Gelato #33

Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of Nova Farms

First Place: Nova Farms – Southie Sundaze Infused Blunt

Courtesy of Yamna

Second Place: Yamna – Tropicanna Cookies Cannagar

Courtesy of Triple M

Third Place: Triple M – Triple Monster Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Kush Mints

Fourth Place: Insa – Kush Mints Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Funky Monkey

Fifth Place: Funky Monkey – Tropic Truffle Monkey Bones Pre-Roll

Concentrates

Courtesy of Rythm

First Place: Rythm – Energize Durban Live Resin Sugar

Courtesy of Bountiful Farms

Second Place: Bountiful Farms – Garlic Juice Live Rosin

Courtesy of Nova Farms

Third Place: Nova Farms – Southie Adams – GMO Live Hash Rosin

Courtesy of Northeast Alternatives

Fourth Place: Northeast Alternatives – Tangerine Cookies OG Diamonds

Courtesy of Berkshire Roots

Fifth Place: Berkshire Roots – Zombie Virus Crumble

Sativa Vape Pens

Courtesy of Insa

FIrst Place: Insa – Clementine Sativa Vape

Courtesy of Pioneer Valley

Second Place: Pioneer Valley – Mango Super Silver Haze Sativa Vape

Courtesy of Fernway

Third Place: Fernway – Red Headed Stranger Sativa Vape

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Fourth Place: Happy Valley – T. Sage Sativa Vape

Courtesy of HÅVN Extracts

Fifth Place: HÅVN Extracts – Durban Poison Solventless Terpene Sativa Vape

Indica Vape Pens

Courtesy of Church

First Place: Church – Watermelon Zkittlez Indica Vape

Courtesy of HÅVN Extracts

Second Place: HÅVN Extracts – Hindu Kush Solventless Terpene Indica Vape

Courtesy of Rove

Third Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Vape

Courtesy of Rythm

Fourth Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout Indica Vape

Courtesy of Insa

Fifth Place: Insa – Zlife Indica Vape

Edibles: Gummies

Courtesy of HÅVN Extracts

First Place: HÅVN Extracts – Lemon Sour Amnesia Gummies

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: Happy Valley – Strawberry Margarita Gummies

Courtesy of Marmas

Third Place: Marmas – Blue Raspberry Gummies

Courtesy of Cannatini

Fourth Place: Cannatini – Cranberry Lime Mojito Gummies

Courtesy of Insa

Fifth Place: Insa – Black Cherry Sleepy Drops

Edibles: Chocolate Non-Gummies

Courtesy of Insa

First Place: Insa – Double Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

Courtesy of Coast Cannabis

Second Place: Coast Cannabis – S’mores Chocolate Bar

Curtesy of Koko Gemz

Third Place: Koko Gemz – Cookies & Cream Chocolates

Courtesy of Pioneer Valley

Fourth Place: Pioneer Valley – Habañero Dark Chocolate Bites

Courtesy of Cheeba Chews

Fifth Place: Cheeba Chews – Trifecta Caramel Taffy

Edibles: Fruity Non-Gummies

Courtesy of Hi Burst

First Place: Hi Burst – Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews

Courtesy of Forbidden Fruit

Second Place: Forbidden Fruit – Dried Mango THC Slices

Courtesy of Berkshire Roots

Third Place: Berkshire Roots – White Peach Roots Fruits Pâte de Fruit

Courtesy of Nova Farms

Fourth Place: Nova Farms – Strawberry Honey Sticks

Courtesy of Incredibles

Fifth Place: Incredibles – Fruit Trio Tarts

Topicals and Tinctures

Courtesy of Treeworks

First Place: Treeworks – Daily Drops Sunrise Punch

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: Happy Valley – Remedy Tincture

Courtesy of Sira Naturals

Third Place: Sira Naturals – Nordic Goddess Body Balm

Courtesy of Doctor Solomon;s

Fourth Place: Doctor Solomon’s – Doze Drops

Courtesy of Insa

Fifth Place: Insa – Tropical Express Tincture