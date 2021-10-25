The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2021

The cannabis cup is virtual this year—virtually awesome, that is, with our People’s Choice Edition making it possible to judge safely from the comfort of your home. Here are the well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2021.
Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Massachusetts! This is the first-ever High Times Cannabis Cup to be held in “The Bay State” of Massachusetts. We can’t wait to return next year!
For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.
Indica Flower
First Place: Bountiful Farms – Secret Formula
Second Place: Northeast Alternatives – Runtz
Third Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout
Fourth Place: Apothca – Vanilla Gorilla
Fifth Place: Trulieve – Banana OG
Sativa Flower
First Place: Happy Valley – Super Lemon Haze
Second Place: Bountiful Farms – Piña Grande
Third Place: Berkshire Roots – Orange Chemeleon
Fourth Place: Rythm – Tahitian Punch
Fifth Place: Apothca – Honolulu
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Happy Valley – White Wedding
Second Place: Northeast Alternatives – Ice Cream Man
Third Place: Nature’s Heritage – Crescendo
Fourth Place: Sira Naturals – Wedding Cake
Fifth Place: Rev Clinics – Gelato #33
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Nova Farms – Southie Sundaze Infused Blunt
Second Place: Yamna – Tropicanna Cookies Cannagar
Third Place: Triple M – Triple Monster Infused Pre-Roll
Fourth Place: Insa – Kush Mints Pre-Roll
Fifth Place: Funky Monkey – Tropic Truffle Monkey Bones Pre-Roll
Concentrates
First Place: Rythm – Energize Durban Live Resin Sugar
Second Place: Bountiful Farms – Garlic Juice Live Rosin
Third Place: Nova Farms – Southie Adams – GMO Live Hash Rosin
Fourth Place: Northeast Alternatives – Tangerine Cookies OG Diamonds
Fifth Place: Berkshire Roots – Zombie Virus Crumble
Sativa Vape Pens
FIrst Place: Insa – Clementine Sativa Vape
Second Place: Pioneer Valley – Mango Super Silver Haze Sativa Vape
Third Place: Fernway – Red Headed Stranger Sativa Vape
Fourth Place: Happy Valley – T. Sage Sativa Vape
Fifth Place: HÅVN Extracts – Durban Poison Solventless Terpene Sativa Vape
Indica Vape Pens
First Place: Church – Watermelon Zkittlez Indica Vape
Second Place: HÅVN Extracts – Hindu Kush Solventless Terpene Indica Vape
Third Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Vape
Fourth Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout Indica Vape
Fifth Place: Insa – Zlife Indica Vape
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: HÅVN Extracts – Lemon Sour Amnesia Gummies
Second Place: Happy Valley – Strawberry Margarita Gummies
Third Place: Marmas – Blue Raspberry Gummies
Fourth Place: Cannatini – Cranberry Lime Mojito Gummies
Fifth Place: Insa – Black Cherry Sleepy Drops
Edibles: Chocolate Non-Gummies
First Place: Insa – Double Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Second Place: Coast Cannabis – S’mores Chocolate Bar
Third Place: Koko Gemz – Cookies & Cream Chocolates
Fourth Place: Pioneer Valley – Habañero Dark Chocolate Bites
Fifth Place: Cheeba Chews – Trifecta Caramel Taffy
Edibles: Fruity Non-Gummies
First Place: Hi Burst – Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews
Second Place: Forbidden Fruit – Dried Mango THC Slices
Third Place: Berkshire Roots – White Peach Roots Fruits Pâte de Fruit
Fourth Place: Nova Farms – Strawberry Honey Sticks
Fifth Place: Incredibles – Fruit Trio Tarts
Topicals and Tinctures
First Place: Treeworks – Daily Drops Sunrise Punch
Second Place: Happy Valley – Remedy Tincture
Third Place: Sira Naturals – Nordic Goddess Body Balm
Fourth Place: Doctor Solomon’s – Doze Drops
Fifth Place: Insa – Tropical Express Tincture