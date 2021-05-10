The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 aired this weekend with another COVID-safe online show. It’s been a hard year, but the cannabis community continues to thrive, expand…and of course, grow. The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 was a tough—and friendly—Cannabis Cup competition between hemp farmers, CBD companies, confectioners, and more, and we’d like to thank everyone who entered their crops and products. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021:
Flower
First Place: Lifter Flower—Horn Creek Hemp
Second Place: Papaya Nights Flower—Secret Nature CBD
Third Place: Hawaiian Haze Flower—Rogue Origins
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Maui Wowie Pre-Roll—Pinnacle Hemp
Second Place: Honolulu Haze Kief Blunt—CBD Hemp Direct
Third Place: Secret OG Pre-Roll—Secret Nature
Vape Pens
First Place: Delta 8-CBC Vape—Secret Nature
Second Place: Pineapple Cake Vape—3Chi
Third Place: Sour Gummy Bears Solventless D8 Vape—Brian’s Craft
Concentrates
First Place: Runtz Wet Sugar—Metta Hemp
Second Place: King Richard’s Reserve Raw Rosin—Robin Hood Extracts
Third Place: Gas Terpsolate—Alliance Hemp
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Exotic Fruit Vegan Gummies—JustCBD
Second Place: Blueberry Gummies—Hometown Hero
Third Place: Delta Bears—DeltaVera
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Blueberry Honey—Zilla’s
Second Place: CBD Coffee Beans—Pinnacle Hemp
Third Place: Sea Salt Caramels—Horn Creek Hemp
Topicals
First Place: Massage Oil—Serenital
Second Place: Athletic Rub—Sweet Sensi CBD
Third Place: Releaf Balm—Papa & Barkley
Tinctures
First Place: Night CBD Tincture—YIPS
Second Place: Berry Tincture—Hometown Hero
Third Place: Good Vibes Tincture—Tommy Chong’s
Capsules
First Place: CBD Capsules—YIPS
Second Place: CBD Capsules—Alliance Hemp
Third Place: Full Spectrum Capsules—Horn Creek Hemp
Pet Products
First Place: Bacon & Cheese Dog Treats—Pinnacle Pets
Second Place: Pet Oil—Unruffled
Third Place: Water Booster—CBD Living Pet
1 comment
Fine list of winners there. Must try them all soon.