Sponsored
Reviews
Guides
Business
Culture
High Times Network
Our Company
Social Links
Free Newsletter
The Latest

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021

Congratulations to the winners of the Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021!
AvatarbyHigh Times
May 10, 2021
The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
Shutterstock
Total
51
Shares

The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 aired this weekend with another COVID-safe online show. It’s been a hard year, but the cannabis community continues to thrive, expand…and of course, grow. The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 was a tough—and friendly—Cannabis Cup competition between hemp farmers, CBD companies, confectioners, and more, and we’d like to thank everyone who entered their crops and products. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021:

Winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021

Flower

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Lifter Flower—Horn Creek Hemp

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Papaya Nights Flower—Secret Nature CBD

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Hawaiian Haze Flower—Rogue Origins

Pre-Rolls

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Maui Wowie Pre-Roll—Pinnacle Hemp

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Honolulu Haze Kief Blunt—CBD Hemp Direct

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Secret OG Pre-Roll—Secret Nature

Vape Pens

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Delta 8-CBC Vape—Secret Nature

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Pineapple Cake Vape—3Chi

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Sour Gummy Bears Solventless D8 Vape—Brian’s Craft

Concentrates

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Runtz Wet Sugar—Metta Hemp

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: King Richard’s Reserve Raw Rosin—Robin Hood Extracts

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Gas Terpsolate—Alliance Hemp

Edibles: Gummies

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Exotic Fruit Vegan Gummies—JustCBD

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Blueberry Gummies—Hometown Hero

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Delta Bears—DeltaVera

Edibles: Non-Gummies

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Blueberry Honey—Zilla’s

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: CBD Coffee Beans—Pinnacle Hemp

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Sea Salt Caramels—Horn Creek Hemp

Topicals

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Massage Oil—Serenital

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Athletic Rub—Sweet Sensi CBD

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Releaf Balm—Papa & Barkley

Tinctures

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Night CBD Tincture—YIPS

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Berry Tincture—Hometown Hero

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Good Vibes Tincture—Tommy Chong’s

Capsules

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: CBD Capsules—YIPS

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: CBD Capsules—Alliance Hemp

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Full Spectrum Capsules—Horn Creek Hemp

Pet Products

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

First Place: Bacon & Cheese Dog Treats—Pinnacle Pets

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Second Place: Pet Oil—Unruffled

The Winners of The Hemp Cup: People's Choice 2021
High Times

Third Place: Water Booster—CBD Living Pet

Total
51
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Avatar
Author
High Times
The Magazine Of High Society
1 comment
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
Total
51
Share