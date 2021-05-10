The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 aired this weekend with another COVID-safe online show. It’s been a hard year, but the cannabis community continues to thrive, expand…and of course, grow. The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021 was a tough—and friendly—Cannabis Cup competition between hemp farmers, CBD companies, confectioners, and more, and we’d like to thank everyone who entered their crops and products. Congratulations to all who participated! Here are the winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021:

Winners of The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2021

Flower

First Place: Lifter Flower—Horn Creek Hemp

Second Place: Papaya Nights Flower—Secret Nature CBD

Third Place: Hawaiian Haze Flower—Rogue Origins

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Maui Wowie Pre-Roll—Pinnacle Hemp

Second Place: Honolulu Haze Kief Blunt—CBD Hemp Direct

Third Place: Secret OG Pre-Roll—Secret Nature

Vape Pens

First Place: Delta 8-CBC Vape—Secret Nature

Second Place: Pineapple Cake Vape—3Chi

Third Place: Sour Gummy Bears Solventless D8 Vape—Brian’s Craft

Concentrates

First Place: Runtz Wet Sugar—Metta Hemp

Second Place: King Richard’s Reserve Raw Rosin—Robin Hood Extracts

Third Place: Gas Terpsolate—Alliance Hemp

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Exotic Fruit Vegan Gummies—JustCBD

Second Place: Blueberry Gummies—Hometown Hero

Third Place: Delta Bears—DeltaVera

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Blueberry Honey—Zilla’s

Second Place: CBD Coffee Beans—Pinnacle Hemp

Third Place: Sea Salt Caramels—Horn Creek Hemp

Topicals

First Place: Massage Oil—Serenital

Second Place: Athletic Rub—Sweet Sensi CBD

Third Place: Releaf Balm—Papa & Barkley

Tinctures

First Place: Night CBD Tincture—YIPS

Second Place: Berry Tincture—Hometown Hero

Third Place: Good Vibes Tincture—Tommy Chong’s

Capsules

First Place: CBD Capsules—YIPS

Second Place: CBD Capsules—Alliance Hemp

Third Place: Full Spectrum Capsules—Horn Creek Hemp

Pet Products

First Place: Bacon & Cheese Dog Treats—Pinnacle Pets

Second Place: Pet Oil—Unruffled

Third Place: Water Booster—CBD Living Pet