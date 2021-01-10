Most Popular Posts
Social Links
Delivery
Follow
California Cannabis Officials Pushing For More Pot Policy Policing
Newsletter

Subscribe for exclusive news, deals and more!

The Latest

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2020

Congratulations to the winners of the Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2020!
AvatarbyHigh Times
January 10, 2021
The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
High Times
Total
0
Shares

The beloved High Times Cannabis Cup has gone virtual in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. But the new format hasn’t slowed anyone down! Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2020:

Indica Flower

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Strawberry Guava by Deschutes Growery

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: White Hot Guava #10 by Phresh Cannabis

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Planet of the Grapes by Frost Factory

Sativa Flower

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Mimosa by PDX Organics

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Orangotang by Frost Factory

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Tropicana Cookies by Deschutes Growery

Hybrid Flower

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Platinum Candy Mintz by PDX Organics

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: MAC1 by Deschutes Growery

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Motorbreath #15 by Portland High Standards

Sungrown Flower

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Blueberry Muffins by Million Elephants

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: OA x MAC by Decibel Farms

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Sherbet Breath #14 by Rolen Stones Farms

Pre-Rolls

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Banana Punch Solventless Loud Pre-Roll by Decibel Farms

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Black Raspberry Bliss Stixx by Excolo Farms x Truly Pure

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Cookies ‘n Cream Pre-Roll by Quantum Alchemy

Concentrates

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Banana Punch Live Rosin by Decibel Farms

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Sumo Oranges Solventless Hash Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms x Gadsden Gardens

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Don Draper Live Resin Diamonds by Capital Cannabis

Vape Pens

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Tropicanna Cookies Solventless Rosin Vape by Happy Cabbage Farms x Evans Creek Farms

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Grease Monkey Kush Live Resin Vape by NW Kind

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Captain Jack’s Vape by Select x Belushi’s Farm

Edibles: Gummies and Candies

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Variety Pack Cannabis Dark Chocolate Truffles by Crop Circle Chocolate

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Solventless Salted Caramel Chews by Cannavore

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Squib Pineapple Gummies by Lunchbox Alchemy

Edibles: Baked Goods and Others

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

First Place: Chocolate Brownie by Hapy Kitchen

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Second Place: Chocolate Chip Anzac Cookie by Seafarer

The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oregon: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of the company

Third Place: Strawberry Cheesecake Bar by Koala Edibles

Total
0
Shares
Tweet
Share
Share
Avatar
Author
High Times
The Magazine Of High Society
3 comments

  3. The last one. The third place winner is not an Oregon company… they are out of Colorado and don’t distribute to Oregon. Got me really excited to try it till I looked it up

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article
Whethan: Creating From A Place Of Pure Magic

Whethan: Creating From A Place Of Pure Magic

AvatarbyStephen Laddin
Next Article
High Times Greats: Pat Benatar

High Times Greats: Pat Benatar

AvatarbyHigh Times
Total
29
Share