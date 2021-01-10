The beloved High Times Cannabis Cup has gone virtual in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. But the new format hasn’t slowed anyone down! Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2020:

Indica Flower

First Place: Strawberry Guava by Deschutes Growery

Second Place: White Hot Guava #10 by Phresh Cannabis

Third Place: Planet of the Grapes by Frost Factory

Sativa Flower

First Place: Mimosa by PDX Organics

Second Place: Orangotang by Frost Factory

Third Place: Tropicana Cookies by Deschutes Growery

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Platinum Candy Mintz by PDX Organics

Second Place: MAC1 by Deschutes Growery

Third Place: Motorbreath #15 by Portland High Standards

Sungrown Flower

First Place: Blueberry Muffins by Million Elephants

Second Place: OA x MAC by Decibel Farms

Third Place: Sherbet Breath #14 by Rolen Stones Farms

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Banana Punch Solventless Loud Pre-Roll by Decibel Farms

Second Place: Black Raspberry Bliss Stixx by Excolo Farms x Truly Pure

Third Place: Cookies ‘n Cream Pre-Roll by Quantum Alchemy

Concentrates

First Place: Banana Punch Live Rosin by Decibel Farms

Second Place: Sumo Oranges Solventless Hash Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms x Gadsden Gardens

Third Place: Don Draper Live Resin Diamonds by Capital Cannabis

Vape Pens

First Place: Tropicanna Cookies Solventless Rosin Vape by Happy Cabbage Farms x Evans Creek Farms

Second Place: Grease Monkey Kush Live Resin Vape by NW Kind

Third Place: Captain Jack’s Vape by Select x Belushi’s Farm

Edibles: Gummies and Candies

First Place: Variety Pack Cannabis Dark Chocolate Truffles by Crop Circle Chocolate

Second Place: Solventless Salted Caramel Chews by Cannavore

Third Place: Squib Pineapple Gummies by Lunchbox Alchemy

Edibles: Baked Goods and Others

First Place: Chocolate Brownie by Hapy Kitchen

Second Place: Chocolate Chip Anzac Cookie by Seafarer

Third Place: Strawberry Cheesecake Bar by Koala Edibles