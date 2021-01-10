The beloved High Times Cannabis Cup has gone virtual in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. But the new format hasn’t slowed anyone down! Here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2020:
Indica Flower
First Place: Strawberry Guava by Deschutes Growery
Second Place: White Hot Guava #10 by Phresh Cannabis
Third Place: Planet of the Grapes by Frost Factory
Sativa Flower
First Place: Mimosa by PDX Organics
Second Place: Orangotang by Frost Factory
Third Place: Tropicana Cookies by Deschutes Growery
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Platinum Candy Mintz by PDX Organics
Second Place: MAC1 by Deschutes Growery
Third Place: Motorbreath #15 by Portland High Standards
Sungrown Flower
First Place: Blueberry Muffins by Million Elephants
Second Place: OA x MAC by Decibel Farms
Third Place: Sherbet Breath #14 by Rolen Stones Farms
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Banana Punch Solventless Loud Pre-Roll by Decibel Farms
Second Place: Black Raspberry Bliss Stixx by Excolo Farms x Truly Pure
Third Place: Cookies ‘n Cream Pre-Roll by Quantum Alchemy
Concentrates
First Place: Banana Punch Live Rosin by Decibel Farms
Second Place: Sumo Oranges Solventless Hash Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms x Gadsden Gardens
Third Place: Don Draper Live Resin Diamonds by Capital Cannabis
Vape Pens
First Place: Tropicanna Cookies Solventless Rosin Vape by Happy Cabbage Farms x Evans Creek Farms
Second Place: Grease Monkey Kush Live Resin Vape by NW Kind
Third Place: Captain Jack’s Vape by Select x Belushi’s Farm
Edibles: Gummies and Candies
First Place: Variety Pack Cannabis Dark Chocolate Truffles by Crop Circle Chocolate
Second Place: Solventless Salted Caramel Chews by Cannavore
Third Place: Squib Pineapple Gummies by Lunchbox Alchemy
Edibles: Baked Goods and Others
First Place: Chocolate Brownie by Hapy Kitchen
Second Place: Chocolate Chip Anzac Cookie by Seafarer
Third Place: Strawberry Cheesecake Bar by Koala Edibles
3 comments
Happy Kitchen PDX!!!
I wanna be a judge someday!!! 💗🍻 Come to Missouri please!
The last one. The third place winner is not an Oregon company… they are out of Colorado and don’t distribute to Oregon. Got me really excited to try it till I looked it up