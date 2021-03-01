It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Although it’s been hard to say the very least, many of us have found comfort and solidarity within the cannabis community. Here at High Times, we’ve been happy to be able to continue our tradition of hosting Cannabis Cup competitions safely and virtually. Without any further ado, here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2020:
Indica Flower
First Place: Biscotti by Connected
Second Place: Whoa Si Whoa by Top Shelf Cultivation
Third Place: Runtz by Sovereign
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Feria The Fetti by Green Dragon
Second Place: Cereal Milk by Cannabiotix
Third Place: Curelato by The Cure Company
Sativa Flower
First Place: Gelonade by Connected
Second Place: Mother’s Milk by Sovereign
Third Place: Space Age Cake by Atrium Cannabis
Sungrown Flower
First Place: Lemon Sponge Cake by Farmer and The Felon
Second Place: White Tahoe Cookies by Xotic Flavorz
Third Place: Modified Grapes by LitHouse
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Mother’s Milk Solventless Geode Pre-Roll by Sovereign
Second Place: Infused Pre-Roll by Tough Mama
Third Place: Kingroll Do Si Do x Cannalope Kush Infused Pre-Roll
Concentrates
First Place: GMO Cold Cure Live Rosin by Cannabiotix
Second Place: In The Pines Custard by Gold Drop
Third Place: Tropical Sleigh Ride Diamond Sauce by Guild Extracts x Greenshock Farms
Vape Pens
First Place: Banana Creme Solventless Vape by Jetty Extracts
Second Place: Carbon21 Chocolope Sauce Vape by Kurvana
Third Place: Over The Rainbow Disposable Vape by Mistifi
Edibles: Food
First Place: Raspberry Blue Dream Live Resin Gummies by KIVA: Lost Farm
Second Place: Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews by Smokies
Third Place: Indica Sugar Plum Gummies by Kanha Nano
Edibles: Beverages
First Place: VITAMIN Shot: Kiwi Strawberry by TONIK
Second Place: Neon Lights Indica Pink Lemonade Drink Mix by Kali Juice
Third Place: Grapefruit Hibiscus Sparkling Beverage by WUNDER
Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules
First Place: Drift Away Drops Bedtime Elixir by Yummi Karma
Second Place: Balance Formula 1:1 Twist Up Topical Balm by Dr. Raw
Third Place: 1:2 DREAM Spray by CLICK Spray