It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Although it’s been hard to say the very least, many of us have found comfort and solidarity within the cannabis community. Here at High Times, we’ve been happy to be able to continue our tradition of hosting Cannabis Cup competitions safely and virtually. Without any further ado, here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2020:

Indica Flower

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Biscotti by Connected

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Whoa Si Whoa by Top Shelf Cultivation

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Runtz by Sovereign

Hybrid Flower

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Feria The Fetti by Green Dragon

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Cereal Milk by Cannabiotix

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Curelato by The Cure Company

Sativa Flower

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Gelonade by Connected

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Mother’s Milk by Sovereign

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Space Age Cake by Atrium Cannabis

Sungrown Flower

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Lemon Sponge Cake by Farmer and The Felon

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: White Tahoe Cookies by Xotic Flavorz

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Modified Grapes by LitHouse

Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Mother’s Milk Solventless Geode Pre-Roll by Sovereign

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Infused Pre-Roll by Tough Mama

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Kingroll Do Si Do x Cannalope Kush Infused Pre-Roll

Concentrates

Courtesy of Company

First Place: GMO Cold Cure Live Rosin by Cannabiotix

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: In The Pines Custard by Gold Drop

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Tropical Sleigh Ride Diamond Sauce by Guild Extracts x Greenshock Farms

Vape Pens

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Banana Creme Solventless Vape by Jetty Extracts

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Carbon21 Chocolope Sauce Vape by Kurvana

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Over The Rainbow Disposable Vape by Mistifi

Edibles: Food

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Raspberry Blue Dream Live Resin Gummies by KIVA: Lost Farm

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews by Smokies

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Indica Sugar Plum Gummies by Kanha Nano

Edibles: Beverages

Courtesy of Company

First Place: VITAMIN Shot: Kiwi Strawberry by TONIK

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Neon Lights Indica Pink Lemonade Drink Mix by Kali Juice

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Grapefruit Hibiscus Sparkling Beverage by WUNDER

Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules

Courtesy of Company

First Place: Drift Away Drops Bedtime Elixir by Yummi Karma

Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Balance Formula 1:1 Twist Up Topical Balm by Dr. Raw

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: 1:2 DREAM Spray by CLICK Spray