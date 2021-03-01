Sponsored
Reviews
Guides
Business
Culture
High Times Network
Our Company
Social Links
Free Newsletter
The Latest

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2020

Congratulations to all the winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2020!
AvatarbyHigh Times
March 1, 2021
The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Shutterstock
Total
0
Shares

It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Although it’s been hard to say the very least, many of us have found comfort and solidarity within the cannabis community. Here at High Times, we’ve been happy to be able to continue our tradition of hosting Cannabis Cup competitions safely and virtually. Without any further ado, here are the winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2020:

Indica Flower

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Biscotti by Connected

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Whoa Si Whoa by Top Shelf Cultivation

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Runtz by Sovereign

Hybrid Flower

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Feria The Fetti by Green Dragon

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Cereal Milk by Cannabiotix

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Curelato by The Cure Company

Sativa Flower

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Gelonade by Connected

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Mother’s Milk by Sovereign

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Space Age Cake by Atrium Cannabis

Sungrown Flower

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Lemon Sponge Cake by Farmer and The Felon

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: White Tahoe Cookies by Xotic Flavorz

Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Modified Grapes by LitHouse

Pre-Rolls

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Mother’s Milk Solventless Geode Pre-Roll by Sovereign

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Infused Pre-Roll by Tough Mama

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Kingroll Do Si Do x Cannalope Kush Infused Pre-Roll

Concentrates

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: GMO Cold Cure Live Rosin by Cannabiotix

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: In The Pines Custard by Gold Drop

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Tropical Sleigh Ride Diamond Sauce by Guild Extracts x Greenshock Farms

Vape Pens

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Banana Creme Solventless Vape by Jetty Extracts

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Carbon21 Chocolope Sauce Vape by Kurvana

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Over The Rainbow Disposable Vape by Mistifi

Edibles: Food

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Raspberry Blue Dream Live Resin Gummies by KIVA: Lost Farm

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews by Smokies

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Indica Sugar Plum Gummies by Kanha Nano

Edibles: Beverages

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: VITAMIN Shot: Kiwi Strawberry by TONIK

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Neon Lights Indica Pink Lemonade Drink Mix by Kali Juice

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: Grapefruit Hibiscus Sparkling Beverage by WUNDER

Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

First Place: Drift Away Drops Bedtime Elixir by Yummi Karma

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Second Place: Balance Formula 1:1 Twist Up Topical Balm by Dr. Raw

The Winners of the Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition 2020
Courtesy of Company

Third Place: 1:2 DREAM Spray by CLICK Spray

Total
0
Shares
Tweet
Share
Share
Avatar
Author
High Times
The Magazine Of High Society
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article
Past Pot Use OK For Some White House Jobs Under New Policy

Past Pot Use OK For Some White House Jobs Under New Policy

A.J. HerringtonbyA.J. Herrington
Next Article
Direct Delta 8: Online Marketplace Offering a Whole New Way to ‘Uplift Yourself’

Direct Delta 8: Online Marketplace Offering a Whole New Way to ‘Uplift Yourself’

AvatarbySponsored
Total
0
Share