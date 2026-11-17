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The International Cannabis Business Conference returns to the Estrel Berlin April 13-15, 2027, with new meetups for pharmacies and cultivation associations as Germany’s legal market keeps taking shape.

When the International Cannabis Business Conference first set up shop in Berlin, German cannabis was a medical niche and adult-use legalization was still a political argument. Ten editions later, Germany has legal possession, legal homegrow and hundreds of licensed cultivation associations, and the conference’s program reflects that shift.

ICBC Berlin returns to the Estrel Berlin from April 13 to 15, 2027, for its 10th anniversary edition. Organizers say the B2B trade show will bring together producers, distributors, pharmacies, grow shops and cultivation associations from across Europe and beyond, with a lineup of new features built around the parts of the market that have grown fastest since Germany changed its cannabis laws in 2024.

Pharmacies and Social Clubs Take Center Stage

Germany’s Cannabis Act took effect on April 1, 2024, legalizing adult possession and home cultivation and moving medical cannabis out of the country’s narcotics law. A second phase on July 1, 2024, opened the door to non-commercial cultivation associations, often called social clubs, where members grow and share cannabis collectively.

Those two worlds, medical pharmacies and member-run clubs, are now central to the ICBC program. According to figures published by ICBC, more than 900 cultivation association applications had been submitted in Germany as of October 2026, and 494 had been approved. The 2027 edition will host a dedicated social club meetup, and organizers say they will again offer free tickets to licensed cultivation associations.

Pharmacies get similar treatment. ICBC says its Pharmacy Meetup will be a key feature in 2027 and projects that more than 500 cannabis pharmacies will attend, which it describes as the largest gathering of European cannabis pharmacies. Free tickets will again be available for pharmacy and grow shop operators.

ICBC Berlin 2027 at a Glance Dates: April 13-15, 2027

April 13-15, 2027 Venue: Estrel Berlin

Estrel Berlin Edition: 10th anniversary in Berlin

10th anniversary in Berlin Expected attendance: More than 7,500 attendees from over 80 countries, according to organizers

More than 7,500 attendees from over 80 countries, according to organizers New for 2027: A second stage on the expo floor, plus educational workshops

A second stage on the expo floor, plus educational workshops Returning: Country meetups, pharmacy and social club meetups, speed networking, an outdoor consumption lounge and celebrity meet-and-greets

What Else Is on the Floor

The biggest structural change this year is a second stage on the expo floor, which organizers say will host speakers, panels and entertainment alongside the main program. Educational workshops focused on practical industry knowledge are also planned, along with country meetups designed to connect industry representatives, regulators and policymakers across national markets.

The cultural side of the show stays in place, including an outdoor consumption lounge and celebrity meet-and-greets with cannabis culture figures. ICBC has not yet announced keynote speakers or panels; a tentative schedule lists a VIP reception on April 13, expo halls and speaker sessions on April 14 and 15, and an after-party on the night of April 14.

Organizers expect more than 7,500 attendees from over 80 countries, though those figures are projections. Final programming will be released closer to the event.

How to Attend

Registration is open through the official ICBC Berlin website, where organizers will also publish the final schedule and speaker lineup.