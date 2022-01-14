Just Announced – High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice 2022

We are stoked to announce the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice 2022. This will be the largest competition held in history, with more than 3,300 judge kits and 17 categories across recreational and medical products.



To keep things safe and compliant, the competition will feature a digital awards show only. Judging is done from home, and there is no live event. And that’s good news for consumers—judging is open to everyone who is eligible to purchase cannabis in the state!



“The People’s Choice Cups open up the coveted Cannabis Cup judging experience to the world in a time when people need it most,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times Director of Competitions & Events. “Judging is no longer reserved for the Snoop Doggs and Willie Nelsons of the world, and we have 10 times the amount of judge kits available than in previous years.



“While the majority of America is working from home, or not working at all, we now have the opportunity to test and rank quality cannabis products from a wide range of producers from the comfort of our own home to help crown the best in each state. For brands, this is the best way to get your product into the hands of hundreds of new consumers and get real feedback, especially in a time of no live events. For Judges, this is the best job you’ll ever have, and the best way to see which products work best for you.”

Historically, Cannabis Cups have been judged by up to 200 judges is as many as 10 categories. In an effort to keep the competition thriving during the onset of the pandemic in 2020, High Times created our People’s Choice events, opening the door to an ever-increasing number of judges and product categories than ever before.

“In previous years, Cannabis Cups were judged amongst only about 200 judges across eight to 10 categories,” Kazinec continued. “Since the inception of People’s Choice in 2020, we increased the number of judge kits from 200 to 2,000. This April, we are launching the largest-ever Cannabis Cup in history with 17 unique categories across Recreational and Medical products for a total of over 3,300 judge kits. We plan to increase distribution so that every area of Michigan is covered as best as possible. If this year is anything like last year, we expect lines of enthusiasts ready to purchase their kits at the select dispensaries, which may very well sell out within a few days.”

The High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products in all of Michigan, all across a wide range of different categories, which are to be judged by the great people of Michigan.

These events wouldn’t be possible without the support from our partners. “A huge shoutout to the team at Red White & Bloom for taking on the Intake process with us which consists of 10-14 long, sweaty days of receiving product, building judge kits, and transporting to retailers. We’ll be announcing our other sponsors and retailer partners soon, all of whom make the success of the Cannabis Cup Michigan possible,” Kazinec shared.

May the best products win!

Michigan Entry Categories:

Rec Indica Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Sativa Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Hybrid Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Pre-Rolls (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Infused Pre-Rolls (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Edibles: Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Edibles: Non-Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) MEDICAL Indica Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Sativa Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Hybrid Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Pre-Rolls (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) MEDICAL Edibles (3 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility)

Entry Requirements:

Flower/Pre-Rolls: (228) 1-gram samples in retail-ready packaging. 3.5 gram samples will not be accepted.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) 0.5-gram samples in retail-ready packaging. 1 gram samples will not be accepted.

Edibles: (100) samples in retail-ready packaging.

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) samples in retail-ready packaging.

Entry Pricing:

1 entry: $500

2 entries: $250 each, for a total of $500

3 or more entries: Fees will be waived

www.cannabiscup.com