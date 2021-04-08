Luck Presents Launches High Holidays Celebration In Honor Of Willie Nelson

The team behind the annual Luck Reunion has launched a campaign to give an official air to the cannabis community’s yearly celebration of the herb with the High Holidays, kicking off on April 20 and culminating on Willie Nelson’s birthday, April 29. And in an effort to make the celebration the real deal, Luck Presents is even petitioning President Joe Biden and Congress to declare the ten-day period a national holiday.

Billed as “a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX,” Luck Presents aims to create “experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture,” according to a press release from the group known for its Luck Reunion concert series. With this year’s High Holidays events, Luck Presents hopes to foster discussion around destigmatizing, decriminalizing, and legalizing hemp and cannabis.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower,” Nelson said, as quoted by Luck Presents. “God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

High Holidays: Ten Days Of Action And Events

The 2021 High Holidays celebration will kick off on 4/20, featuring a review of great moments in weed history. The next five days have been designated as a time for action, highlighting the work of the Cannabis Voter Project, the beneficiary of this year’s festivities.

Next up is the Luck Summit 2021: Planting the Seed, a virtual event getting underway on April 26 with a celebrity-hosted welcome extravaganza. April 27 and 28 will feature panel discussions on a number of virtual stages, featuring conversations about topics such as the science, agriculture, ethics, and economics of cannabis, among others. The summit will wrap up on April 29 with keynote speakers and a Willie Nelson birthday celebration.

Luck Presents characterized the upcoming event as a “time of year when we gather to celebrate cannabis while paying tribute to one of its patron saints, Willie Nelson. Presenting history, science, community, and culture, the High Holidays is a forum for open and honest discussion about the use of cannabis.”

Petition Calls For National Holiday Declaration

The Luck Presents team isn’t fooling around with its mission to destigmatize cannabis. Or perhaps they are. In a petition on Change.org, the group is calling on the Biden administration and lawmakers in Congress to declare the High Holidays a national holiday.

“This petition, while slightly in jest, aims to destigmatize cannabis usage and users, and to broaden the dialogue with Congress re: decriminalization and the many benefits of the Cannabis plant,” the Luck team wrote in a press release.

Admission to the Luck Summit is free with a donation to the Cannabis Voter Project, a group that informs, registers, and turns out voters interested in cannabis policy. More information is available on the High Holidays website, which encourages members of the cannabis community to be unapologetic about their love for the plant in the Red-Headed Stranger’s own words.

“Just about every person who’s ever heard my name or my music knows that I smoke pot,” Nelson said. “I know that displeases some people, but I still think that’s better than making excuses about who I am and what I do.”