Presenting the High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2023

In one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., the High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition returns for the first time since 2020. Oregonians, get ready to see what cannabis business owners in your state are made of!

Back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, High Times endeavored to bring its People’s Choice Edition to Oregon. In January 2021, the winners list showed heavy hitters like Strawberry Guava, Mimosa, Platinum Candy Mintz, and Blueberry Muffins take first prize. Pre-rolls and concentrates made from Banana Punch Live Rosin, while Tropicanna Cookies Solventless Rosin Vapes and a variety of delicious infused chocolates from brands like Crop Circle Chocolate, Alchemy Naturals (previously known as Lunchbox Alchemy) and baked foods from Hapy Kitchen, and Koala Edibles took the cake.

Now two years later, things have changed for the better. The World Health Organization officially announced that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. The cannabis industry has continued to thrive, and Oregon is a hotbed for cannabis growth and innovation (not to mention a home to psilocybin too!) This time around, our High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2023 has been expanded to include categories such as infused pre-rolls, solvent and non-solvent concentrates, and sublinguals, capsules, tinctures and topicals as well:

Entry Categories:

Indica Flower (3 entries max per company) Sativa Flower (3 entries max per company) Hybrid Flower (3 entries max per company) Pre-Rolls (2 entries max per company) Infused Pre-Rolls (1 entry max per company) Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries max per company) Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries max per company) (category may split) Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews (3 entries max per company) Edibles: Chocolates & Non-Gummies (3 entries max per company) Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 entries max per company)

This summer between July 17-19, products will be submitted for intake at Shadowbox, our intake partner, located in Portland. Our team will carefully curate the judge kits, which will become available for purchase on July 29. From there, Oregonians will have the opportunity to pick up a kit to judge products for nearly two months, with a deadline set for September 24. Finally, we invite everyone to tune into our digital awards show to be held later this year on October 9.

If you’re an interested competitor, we’ve got plenty of options to help get your products into the hands of the people! Pricing depends on the number of products being submitted, with one entry set at $250 (non-refundable), two entries at $100 each (non-refundable), and three entries or more at $100 each (deposit per entry held, refunded when all entries are successfully submitted). There are also a limited number of sponsorships available, and entry fees are waived for those who choose to sponsor the event. Please keep the following in mind for entries:

Entry Requirements:

Flower: (228) 1-gram samples. We will not accept any 3.5-gram entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) samples: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each; Infused Pre-Rolls are capped at 1g total net weight each as the combination of flower and concentrates is then only considered a full weight of concentrates.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5-gram samples. We will not accept any 1-gram entries. Batteries required for carts.

Edibles: (100) samples with 100mg THC max.

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) samples with 500mg THC max.

Each of our People’s Choice Cups showcase such a unique selection of products available to consumers in each state, from Massachusetts and Michigan to New Mexico and Southern California. We can’t wait to see what Oregon has in store for everyone.

A special thank you to our Official Intake Partner, Shadowbox!

Exclusive dispensaries coming soon!