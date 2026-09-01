Revelry Buyers’ Club Returns to Pier 36 After Record Hudson Turnout

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The September 18 trade gathering heads back to Manhattan after Revelry says its spring event drew 2,800 attendees and representatives from 562 licensed New York retail stores.

Revelry is bringing Buyers’ Club back to Manhattan on September 18, and this time it arrives with numbers behind the pitch.

According to figures released by On The Revel, its spring Buyers’ Club in Hudson drew 2,800 attendees, more than 250 participating brands, and 562 licensed retail stores across 180 exhibitor booths and sponsorships. The organization says those stores represented roughly 85% of New York’s 663 active retailers at the time of the event.

Now the industry-focused gathering returns to Pier 36 for Buyers’ Club Fall, putting licensed buyers, brands, cultivators, processors, microbusinesses, and other operators back in the same room for a full day of wholesale conversations and dealmaking.

Hudson Gave Revelry Its Biggest Proof Point Yet

Revelry has spent years building Buyers’ Club around a straightforward premise: cannabis trade events work better when the people responsible for buying product are actually in attendance.

The Hudson numbers suggest the format is landing.

“Every year, Revelry Buyers’ Club reminds us what makes New York cannabis so special,” said Lulu Tsui, co-founder and chief experience officer of On The Revel, in the press release. “It’s one of the few days where the entire industry comes together under one roof—not as competitors, but as a community committed to building this market together.”

Tsui said more than 85% of New York’s active buyer groups attended the Hudson gathering alongside over 250 brands, with meetings, introductions, and business conversations filling the floor throughout the day.

She has started calling Buyers’ Club “Industry Abundance Day.”

The phrase is very Revelry, but the underlying point is practical. For brands trying to secure shelf space, getting access to hundreds of licensed retailers in one place can cut through a process that otherwise happens store by store, meeting by meeting. The September event takes that model back to New York City.

The Micro Business Showcase Returns

Buyers’ Club Fall will also feature the second edition of Revelry’s Micro Business Showcase, which debuted in Hudson as a dedicated area for smaller New York operators.

That matters in a market where visibility can be its own competitive advantage. Smaller cultivators and vertically integrated microbusinesses may have distinctive genetics, products, or local followings, but they are also competing for buyer attention alongside companies with larger sales and marketing operations.

Peter Mercado-Reyes, chief insights officer at On The Revel, said the first showcase created an opportunity for retailers to meet the people behind those businesses directly.

“Buyers weren’t just discovering new brands—they were meeting founders with compelling stories, relentless tenacity, unique genetics, and a genuine level of care behind everything they’re building,” Mercado-Reyes said in the release.

The showcase will return at Pier 36 as Revelry continues trying to put those operators directly in front of retail decision-makers.

Brands Are Showing Up Too

The fall event has also drawn a substantial group of sponsors and participating cannabis companies.

NY Farm Co. and Wizard Trees are serving as title sponsors, with National Brands and Boukét signed on as platinum sponsors.

Gold sponsors listed by Revelry include PlugPlay, Gudtrip, Revert, Golden Garden, HPI, Dank, Superfog by Mfused, MFNY, Stiiizy, Ghost, Cure Injoy, Peconic Growers, Lost THC, and Honey King.

High Times, The Other Magazine, and Beard Bros Media are listed as media partners for the event.

The sponsor roster adds another indication of the scale Revelry is aiming for in Manhattan, but the real test will be whether the buyer turnout that packed Basilica Hudson follows the event south.

Buyers’ Club Lands in Manhattan September 18

Buyers’ Club Fall takes place Friday, September 18, 2026, at Pier 36 in Manhattan.

The event closes out On The Revel’s 10th-anniversary season, but the anniversary is almost secondary at this point. Hudson already gave the organization something more useful than another milestone: evidence that a significant share of New York’s legal cannabis retail market is willing to travel for an event built around doing business.

Pier 36 is the next test.

For brands, the opportunity is access to buyers. For retailers, it is a chance to see a large cross-section of what New York operators are putting into the market. And for smaller businesses returning through the Micro Business Showcase, it is another shot at getting in front of people who can actually put their products on shelves.

Registration for Revelry Buyers’ Club Fall is open now at https://www.revelryny.com.

Images courtesy of On The Revel.