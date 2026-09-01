Submersion Knows a Festival Lives or Dies in the Details

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A good festival reveals itself long before the first bass drop. You feel it at the gate, where somebody knows where to send you. You see it in the signage, the bathroom placement, the route back to camp, and the places built for people who need to sit down, regroup, or find their friends.

Those details rarely make the lineup poster, but they shape the entire weekend. Anyone can book artists and point speakers at a field. Building an environment that still makes sense when people are exhausted, overstimulated, altered, or wandering around at 4 a.m. requires another level of attention.

That thinking runs through Submersion Festival, the independent electronic music and arts gathering returning to Paradise Lakes in Hammonton, New Jersey, Oct. 1–3, 2026. It also explains why the new High Times Smoke Village is being built in the middle of the action, between the Beach and Woods stages, rather than parked at the edge of the grounds like another sponsor booth.

Submersion Festival Starts at the Gate

Submersion began six years ago as a single-day Philadelphia event at the 23rd Street Armory. Co-founders Jesse Boyer and Ryan Karolyi had already spent years producing parties together, learning what worked inside clubs and what became possible once they had an entire campground to shape.

The move to Paradise Lakes turned a one-night event into a long weekend with two stages, camping, visual art, workshops, food, vendors, and music stretching toward sunrise. The property sits in the Pine Barrens, close enough to draw from Philadelphia and New York while feeling far removed from either city.

For Boyer and Karolyi, building a festival meant thinking beyond the lineup. They had attended enough events to know the frustrations: volunteers who cannot answer basic questions, confusing grounds, inadequate bathrooms, poorly placed vendors, and security teams that create more tension than safety. Submersion was their chance to address those problems from the beginning.

“We kind of have our hands in everything when it comes to the curation side,” Karolyi says.

That includes choosing the food and marketplace vendors, hiring experienced staff, supplementing the venue’s facilities, working closely with department heads, and creating a layout that can be understood without studying a map for half an hour.

The founders estimate the festival welcomes roughly 2,500 people per day. That scale gives Submersion enough bodies to fill a dance floor without producing the sprawl of a temporary city. Once attendees enter the main grounds, the two stages are only a few minutes apart. The central route between them passes food, art, glassblowing, vendors, and bathrooms before continuing toward the camping areas.

The point is not to eliminate chaos. This is still a camping festival built around underground electronic music that runs deep into the night. The point is to remove the dumb, avoidable chaos that makes an event harder than it needs to be. That becomes especially important when harm reduction enters the equation.

“We lean pretty heavily into harm reduction,” Karolyi says.

Medical staff, experienced security, navigable grounds, and places to decompress are not extras. They are part of the event’s infrastructure. The experience begins when somebody rolls through the gate and continues until they pack the car and leave Sunday. Every step in between has to function.

Two Stages Without a Main Character

Submersion’s Beach and Woods stages are close enough to move between easily, but each occupies its own world.

The Beach Stage faces the lake, where daytime workshops give way to late-night sets, layered projections, and lasers reflecting across the water. The Woods Stage sits deeper among the pines, creating a darker and more enclosed dance floor.

“We don’t call it main stage or whatever, they’re both equal,” Boyer says.

That philosophy shapes the booking. Rather than organizing the festival around one dominant stage and a shrinking hierarchy of alternatives, Boyer and Karolyi treat the two spaces as separate but connected programs. Sets are staggered, and the short distance allows people to move between them without sacrificing half the night to walking.

The founders also use the festival as a testing ground for artists. Submersion’s programming leans into UK bass, dubstep, drum and bass, and experimental electronic music, with international artists appearing alongside North American producers pushing those sounds forward.

The lineup often includes U.S. debuts, extended sets, live hardware performances, audiovisual concepts, label showcases, and artists stepping outside their usual formats. It is programming designed for people who care about what kind of set an artist is playing, not simply whether the name appears on the poster.

“They can come to Submersion to try out these new concepts. You know, like that’s what we really built this up to be,” Boyer says.

That freedom is harder to create during a club night, where the schedule may offer only a few hours and every transition has to happen quickly. A camping festival provides room for stranger ideas, longer arcs, and performances that might not fit anywhere else.

The sunrise sets make that point most clearly. The final stretch unfolds on the Beach Stage with the lake behind the performer and the morning slowly exposing whatever survived the night. What began as a less populated time slot has grown into one of the festival’s defining traditions.

By sunrise, hierarchy starts to lose its grip. The crowd is smaller, sweatier, and committed. The lake catches the last of the light. Some people are preparing for bed while others have apparently decided sleep is a problem for another day. That is the sort of experience Submersion is built to hold.

A Cannabis Lounge With an Actual Function

Cannabis was already present at Submersion. This year, the difference is that it will have a space designed around how people actually use it.

The High Times Smoke Village will sit along the central route between the two stages, near the live glassblowing and across from the festival’s interactive art gallery. It is a high-traffic area that attendees naturally pass while moving through the grounds, which gives the space a practical role beyond brand visibility.

People need meeting places at festivals. “Meet me by the third tree past the blinking thing” stops being a workable plan surprisingly fast. A recognizable cannabis space in the center of the grounds gives attendees a place to find friends, take a break, and figure out what comes next.

The Smoke Village will also bring several cannabis brands directly into that environment, including Grown Rogue, Holiday, and Magic Garden Botanicals, with more participants to be announced as the festival gets closer. Each will have a presence within the village, giving attendees a chance to connect with brands already operating within cannabis culture without turning the area into a row of interchangeable vendor booths. Higher Function is serving as the event’s cannabis distribution partner, helping bring those brands into Smoke Village while leading its guided consumption and education programming.

“Submersion is about music, community and shared experiences. Cannabis has always fit naturally into that vibe,” says Erik Dawson, founder of Higher Function. “At the High Times Lounge, Higher Function is leading guided consumption and education workshops so guests of all experience levels can explore different consumption formats at their own pace.”

The idea is closer to a cannabis-focused social hub than a conventional sponsor row. Some people at Submersion drink. Some don’t. Some consume cannabis, some move between both worlds, and others may simply want somewhere to sit down before heading back toward the music. Smoke Village gives that part of the crowd a place of its own without separating it from the rest of the festival.

Submersion is a private, 21-plus event, and organizers have confirmed that cannabis consumption will be permitted on the grounds in accordance with the event’s rules. Smoke Village is intended as a central gathering point rather than the only place attendees can consume.

Nobody needs another fenced smoking pen that feels like an airport afterthought. Cannabis is already part of the community attending Submersion. The goal is to give that culture a visible, comfortable place inside the festival rather than pretending it exists somewhere offstage.

Smoke Village also sits beside live glassblowing, one of the clearest bridges between weed, craft, and underground festival culture. People can watch artists working with fire, move through the gallery, stop at Smoke Village, and continue toward either stage without leaving the event’s central flow. That is what makes the activation feel integrated rather than attached.

The Details Carry the Weekend

Submersion’s identity comes from its music, but its character lives in the decisions surrounding it. It is there in the refusal to crown one stage as the only one that matters. It is there in the artists invited to experiment, the bathrooms placed where people can find them, and the campground designed so getting back to a tent does not become an accidental vision quest.

The High Times Smoke Village follows the same logic. Cannabis is not being treated as contraband everybody quietly knows is present, nor is it being reduced to a few logos on the outskirts. It is being given a useful space in the center of the festival, with multiple ways to consume and enough room for people to gather.

That may sound simple. Most of the best festival decisions do. The hard part is noticing what people need before they have to ask for it.

Photos courtesy of Submersion Festival