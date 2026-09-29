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Five years in, the Miami gathering shows what happens when cannabis sesh culture grows into something bigger without entirely leaving its roots behind.

Terp Basel is entering its fifth year in Miami, and this December, the event is leveling up. Visual art is at the center of this year’s experience, with large-scale installations and interactive moments built to pull people in. This year’s presenting sponsor, Freezer Room / Pure & Proper, is bringing an activation that sounds straight out of a fever dream: a cat in a sports car, a dog in a UFO, and smokable ice sculptures.

Still, Terp Basel has always been bigger than any single category. Fashion, art, skateboarding, music, and cannabis culture all move through the weekend, giving the event its own rhythm and point of view.

From Sesh Culture to a Bigger Stage

Terp Basel grew out of sesh culture. The innovators who created those spaces gave people a way to gather around cannabis, products, and community long before “activation” became part of the industry vocabulary. Five years in, Terp Basel carries that same energy into a larger format.

It sits somewhere between a festival and a trade show, where brands can make an impression without feeling like they are standing inside a convention hall. Every December, companies from different markets touch down in Miami with their products, packaging, and ideas.

What makes Terp Basel feel different is who shows up. Many brands send their founders, owners, and executives instead of handing the weekend off entirely to a marketing team. The people in the room are often the people who built the brand, shaped its identity, and know where it is headed.

That gives conversations more weight and makes the connections more direct.

Where Cannabis and Creative Culture Meet

The weekend creates room for brands and creatives from different corners of cannabis culture to connect. A company from one market can meet a potential collaborator from another. Founders compare notes and trade ideas. Artists build capsule collections and custom packaging, while musicians, creators, and companies find opportunities to work together on tours, releases, and other projects.

Media and podcasts are part of the mix too, giving the weekend another point of crossover between cannabis and the creative worlds surrounding it.

That intersection is central to Terp Basel. Rather than separating the business side of cannabis from the culture around it, the event puts them in the same space alongside visual art, fashion, music, and skateboarding.

The result is neither a traditional cannabis trade show nor simply a festival.

More Than Business

The weekend also makes space for something beyond business. Attendees can support organizations like Freedom Grow, which advocates for nonviolent cannabis prisoners and their families. At the Reflection Sundaze brunch, hosted by Trinidad James, members of the community get a chance to slow down, connect, and look back on the challenges they have faced throughout the year.

It is a moment to recognize progress, appreciate the opportunities in front of them, and celebrate the culture they are helping push forward.

By the end of the weekend, Miami is full of fresh ideas, new partnerships, and connections that can continue well beyond the event itself.

Five years in, that combination remains the idea at the center of Terp Basel: part festival, part trade show, and a meeting point for the different corners of cannabis culture that increasingly find themselves sharing the same room. Head to terpbasel.com for tickets and information.

Content Disclosure: High Times is an official media partner of Terp Basel. All event information and images were provided by Terp Basel.