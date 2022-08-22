The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice Edition 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice 2022 winners are in—and it’s one for the books! For any company, a Cannabis Cup award is a badge of honor that sets them aside from the rest of the competition in a highly competitive market.

The Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products from across the state, while representing an assortment of 12 different categories, with many of the entries being exclusive to the Colorado cannabis market.

And the best perk? The winners are judged by the great people of the Centennial State.

Between June 5, when Judges Kits became available, and August 7, People’s Choice Judges worked diligently to rate each cannabis entry on looks, taste, smell, effect, and burnability—on a scale of one to 10. Judges were able to login to the Judging Portal on CannabisCup.com as they sampled each entry. They were asked to judge each entry one by one, to separate the effects from one another.

Judges entered the password and Access Code from the Judge’s Card they received in their Judge’s Kit, stored in official High Times gear. Over half of the categories quickly sold out.

This event was the second-ever competition open to the Colorado public and saw the largest pool of judges in history!

Stay updated with Cup-related news on Cannabiscup.com to see the winners of all of our recent People’s Choice competitions, including Colorado, Illinois, Alaska, and Massachusetts.

Indica Flower

First Place: High Level Health – Cookie Monster

Courtesy of High Level Health

Second Place: Veritas Fine Cannabis – Snickerz

Courtesy of Veritas Fine Cannabis

Third Place: Frosty Top Farms – Frosted Pie

Courtesy of Frosty Top Farms

Sativa Flower

First Place: Veritas Fine Cannabis – Sour Orange Zkittlez

Courtesy of Veritas Fine Cannabis

Second Place: D’z Trees – Honolulu Choo Choo

Courtesy of D’z Trees

Third Place: In The Flow – Chemmy Jones

Courtesy of In The Flow

Hybrid Flower

First Place: High Level Health – Runtz

Courtesy of High Level Health

Second Place: Vera x Tical – Apple Tartz

Courtesy of Vera x Tical

Third Place: Frosty Top Farms – Smooth Brain

Courtesy of Frosty Top Farms

Pre-Rolls

First Place: High Country Cones – Blue Apricot Gasoline Pre-Roll

Courtesy of High Country Cones

Second Place: Rocky Mountain High – Animal Face x Kush Mints Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Rocky Mountain High

Third Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Dutch Botanicals

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: NectarBee – Sugar Cone Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of NectarBee

Second Place: Escape Artists x Natty Rems – Golden Goat Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Escape Artists x Natty Rems

Third Place: DADiRRi – Caviar Bitty Infused Pancakes Pre-Roll

Courtesy of DADiRRi

Solvent Concentrates

First Place: High Level Health – Blue Skunk Live Budder

Courtesy of High Level Health

Second Place: Kush Masters – Papaya Power Live Diamonds (Solvent)

Courtesy of Kush Masters

Third Place: Spectra – Rainbow Cookies Live Resin

Courtesy of Spectra

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Akta – Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin

Courtesy of Akta

Second Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin

Courtesy of Dutch Botanicals

Third Place: Indico – Lost Cause Rosin

Courtesy of Indico

Distillate Vape Pens

First Place: Evolab – Co2lors White Cherry Cart

Courtesy of Evolab

Second Place: Natty Rems – Alien Haze Vape

Courtesy of Natty Rems

Third Place: The Clear – Lime Sorbet Vape

Courtesy of The Clear

Non-Distillate Vape Pens

First Place: Mountain Select – Nana’s Lemonade Live Rosin Vape

Courtesy of Mountain Select

Second Place: Akta – Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin Vape

Courtesy of Akta

Third Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart

Courtesy of Dutch Botanicals

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Smokiez – Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews

Courtesy of Smokiez

Second Place: Dixie – SYNERGY 2:1:1 SleepBerry Gummies

Courtesy of Dixie

Third Place: Zoobies – Sour Fruit Gummies

Courtesy of Zoobies

Edibles: Chocolates & Baked Goods

First Place: Incredibles – Boulder Bar

Courtesy of Incredibles

Second Place: 7 Sacred – Salted Chocolate Toffee Truffles

Courtesy of 7 Sacred

Third Place: Chaos – Fruity Rebels Crispies

Courtesy of Chaos

Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules + Sublinguals

First Place: Escape Artists – Cedar and Black Pepper Relief Cream

Courtesy of Escape Artists

Second Place: Nordic Goddess – Body Balm 250mg THC | 250mg CBD

Courtesy of Nordic Goddess

Third Place: Mary’s Medicinals – FORMULA 4:4:2:2 Sublingual Oil

Courtesy of Mary’s Medicinals

