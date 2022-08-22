The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice Edition 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice 2022 winners are in—and it’s one for the books! For any company, a Cannabis Cup award is a badge of honor that sets them aside from the rest of the competition in a highly competitive market.
The Cannabis Cup Colorado: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products from across the state, while representing an assortment of 12 different categories, with many of the entries being exclusive to the Colorado cannabis market.
And the best perk? The winners are judged by the great people of the Centennial State.
Between June 5, when Judges Kits became available, and August 7, People’s Choice Judges worked diligently to rate each cannabis entry on looks, taste, smell, effect, and burnability—on a scale of one to 10. Judges were able to login to the Judging Portal on CannabisCup.com as they sampled each entry. They were asked to judge each entry one by one, to separate the effects from one another.
Judges entered the password and Access Code from the Judge’s Card they received in their Judge’s Kit, stored in official High Times gear. Over half of the categories quickly sold out.
This event was the second-ever competition open to the Colorado public and saw the largest pool of judges in history!
Stay updated with Cup-related news on Cannabiscup.com to see the winners of all of our recent People’s Choice competitions, including Colorado, Illinois, Alaska, and Massachusetts.
Indica Flower
First Place: High Level Health – Cookie Monster
Second Place: Veritas Fine Cannabis – Snickerz
Third Place: Frosty Top Farms – Frosted Pie
Sativa Flower
First Place: Veritas Fine Cannabis – Sour Orange Zkittlez
Second Place: D’z Trees – Honolulu Choo Choo
Third Place: In The Flow – Chemmy Jones
Hybrid Flower
First Place: High Level Health – Runtz
Second Place: Vera x Tical – Apple Tartz
Third Place: Frosty Top Farms – Smooth Brain
Pre-Rolls
First Place: High Country Cones – Blue Apricot Gasoline Pre-Roll
Second Place: Rocky Mountain High – Animal Face x Kush Mints Pre-Roll
Third Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: NectarBee – Sugar Cone Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Escape Artists x Natty Rems – Golden Goat Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: DADiRRi – Caviar Bitty Infused Pancakes Pre-Roll
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: High Level Health – Blue Skunk Live Budder
Second Place: Kush Masters – Papaya Power Live Diamonds (Solvent)
Third Place: Spectra – Rainbow Cookies Live Resin
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Akta – Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin
Second Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin
Third Place: Indico – Lost Cause Rosin
Distillate Vape Pens
First Place: Evolab – Co2lors White Cherry Cart
Second Place: Natty Rems – Alien Haze Vape
Third Place: The Clear – Lime Sorbet Vape
Non-Distillate Vape Pens
First Place: Mountain Select – Nana’s Lemonade Live Rosin Vape
Second Place: Akta – Tropicanna Banana Live Rosin Vape
Third Place: Dutch Botanicals – Grumpz Living Soil Live Rosin Cart
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Smokiez – Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews
Second Place: Dixie – SYNERGY 2:1:1 SleepBerry Gummies
Third Place: Zoobies – Sour Fruit Gummies
Edibles: Chocolates & Baked Goods
First Place: Incredibles – Boulder Bar
Second Place: 7 Sacred – Salted Chocolate Toffee Truffles
Third Place: Chaos – Fruity Rebels Crispies
Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules + Sublinguals
First Place: Escape Artists – Cedar and Black Pepper Relief Cream
Second Place: Nordic Goddess – Body Balm 250mg THC | 250mg CBD
Third Place: Mary’s Medicinals – FORMULA 4:4:2:2 Sublingual Oil
As always, a huge thank you to our partners and sponsors!
Rocky Mountain High – Official Intake and Retailer Partner
TweedLeaf – Presenting Sponsor
Native Roots Cannabis Co. – Silver Sponsor
Cherry – Bronze Sponsor
LivWell – General Sponsor
PRO-MIX – General Sponsor
Natty Rems – General Sponsor
Next1Labs – General Sponsor
Nuhi Distribution – General Sponsor
IDY Distributors – Exclusive Secure Transport Partner
