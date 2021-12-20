The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Nevada: People’s Choice Edition 2021

The time has come to announce the proud winners of the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition in the “Silver State” of Nevada. While the famed cannabis cup event has gone virtual, you can still bet that the competition and winning products are better than ever before. Join us in congratulating the many well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada: People’s Choice Edition 2021.
We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all the judges who dedicated themselves to judging the competition entries, helping us crown the best of Nevada. There were some seriously solid contenders, and we can’t wait to return next year!
This competition wouldn’t be possible without the support from our sponsors. We’d like to give a special shout out to our Presenting Sponsor CAMP, our Silver Sponsors FloraVega and Elusive Handcrafted Cannabis and our Bronze Sponsor Bohemian Brothers. Also, big thanks to our General Sponsors Silver State Relief, Kanha, Shango, Srene, Rove and Medizin.
Finally, we’d like to thank our intake partner, Exhale, as well as our retailers: Jade, Exhale, Jardín, The Sanctuary, Zen Leaf, Cookies on Flamingo, Essence, Cookies on the Strip, Essence, Silver Sage Wellness and Oasis.
For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.
Indica Flower
First Place: The Grower Circle – Pellegreeno
Second Place: Aether Gardens – Slurricane #7
Third Place: FloraVega – Chernobyl
Sativa Flower
First Place: Matrix – Super Sour Diesel
Second Place: Medizin – Chloe
Third Place: FloraVega – Tropicanna Punch
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Virtue – Diamond Dust
Second Place: Medizin – White Truffle
Third Place: Fiore – Wedding Pie
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Verano – Swift Lifts Gelato Pre-Rolls
Second Place: Qualcan – Drago Pre-Roll
Third Place: Cannabiotix – Kush Mountains Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: The Grower Circle – Cosa Nostra Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: CAMP – Animal Face Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: Featured Farms x Nature’s Chemistry – OG Kush Infused Pre-Rolls
Sativa Concentrates
First Place: City Trees – Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Sauce
Second Place: Matrix – Durban Tang Sativa Live Resin Syringe
Third Place: Verano – G Wagon Sativa BHO Live Badder
Indicia Concentrates
First Place: Aether Gardens – Banana Ice Water Indica Live Rosin
Second Place: Melting Point Extracts – Duct Tape Indica Live Resin Sauce
Third Place: Huni – Peach Crescendo Indica Live Resin Budder
Sativa Vape Pens
First Place: City Trees – Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Vape
Second Place: Matrix – Tangilope Sativa Live Resin Vape Pen
Third Place: Medizin – Hawaiian Butterscotch Sativa Vape
Indica Vape Pens
First Place: Church – Runtz Indica Vape
Second Place: Rove – Lychee Indica Vape Pen
Third Place: CAMP – Rainbow OG Live Rosin Indica Vape
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Shango – Watermelon Gummies
Second Place: Dixie – Tropic Twist Gummies
Third Place: Encore Edibles – Berry Burst Indica Gummies
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Qualcan – Fruity Rice Crispy
Second Place: Incredibles – Black Cherry 1:1 Bar
Third Place: Dixie – Fruit Punch Elixir