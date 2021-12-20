The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Nevada: People’s Choice Edition 2021

The time has come to announce the proud winners of the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition in the “Silver State” of Nevada. While the famed cannabis cup event has gone virtual, you can still bet that the competition and winning products are better than ever before. Join us in congratulating the many well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Nevada: People’s Choice Edition 2021.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all the judges who dedicated themselves to judging the competition entries, helping us crown the best of Nevada. There were some seriously solid contenders, and we can’t wait to return next year!

This competition wouldn’t be possible without the support from our sponsors. We’d like to give a special shout out to our Presenting Sponsor CAMP, our Silver Sponsors FloraVega and Elusive Handcrafted Cannabis and our Bronze Sponsor Bohemian Brothers. Also, big thanks to our General Sponsors Silver State Relief, Kanha, Shango, Srene, Rove and Medizin.

Finally, we’d like to thank our intake partner, Exhale, as well as our retailers: Jade, Exhale, Jardín, The Sanctuary, Zen Leaf, Cookies on Flamingo, Essence, Cookies on the Strip, Essence, Silver Sage Wellness and Oasis.

For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.

Indica Flower

Courtesy of The Grower Circle

First Place: The Grower Circle – Pellegreeno

Courtesy of Aether Gardens

Second Place: Aether Gardens – Slurricane #7

Courtesy of FloraVega

Third Place: FloraVega – Chernobyl

Sativa Flower

Courtesy of Matrix

First Place: Matrix – Super Sour Diesel

Courtesy of Medizin

Second Place: Medizin – Chloe

Courtesy of FloraVega

Third Place: FloraVega – Tropicanna Punch

Hybrid Flower

Courtesy of Virtue

First Place: Virtue – Diamond Dust

Courtesy of Medizin

Second Place: Medizin – White Truffle

Courtesy of Fiore

Third Place: Fiore – Wedding Pie

Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of Verano

First Place: Verano – Swift Lifts Gelato Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of Qualcan

Second Place: Qualcan – Drago Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Cannabiotix

Third Place: Cannabiotix – Kush Mountains Pre-Roll

Infused Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of The Grower Circle

First Place: The Grower Circle – Cosa Nostra Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of CAMP

Second Place: CAMP – Animal Face Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Featured Farms x Nature’s Chemistry

Third Place: Featured Farms x Nature’s Chemistry – OG Kush Infused Pre-Rolls

Sativa Concentrates

Courtesy of City Trees

First Place: City Trees – Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Sauce

Courtesy of Matrix

Second Place: Matrix – Durban Tang Sativa Live Resin Syringe

Courtesy of Verano

Third Place: Verano – G Wagon Sativa BHO Live Badder

Indicia Concentrates

Courtesy of Aether Gardens

First Place: Aether Gardens – Banana Ice Water Indica Live Rosin

Courtesy of Melting Point Extracts

Second Place: Melting Point Extracts – Duct Tape Indica Live Resin Sauce

Courtesy of Huni

Third Place: Huni – Peach Crescendo Indica Live Resin Budder

Sativa Vape Pens

Courtesy of City Trees

First Place: City Trees – Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Vape

Courtesy of Matrix

Second Place: Matrix – Tangilope Sativa Live Resin Vape Pen

Courtesy of Medizin

Third Place: Medizin – Hawaiian Butterscotch Sativa Vape

Indica Vape Pens

Courtesy of Church

First Place: Church – Runtz Indica Vape

Courtesy of Rove

Second Place: Rove – Lychee Indica Vape Pen

Courtesy of CAMP

Third Place: CAMP – Rainbow OG Live Rosin Indica Vape

Edibles: Gummies

Courtesy of Shango

First Place: Shango – Watermelon Gummies

Courtesy of Dixie

Second Place: Dixie – Tropic Twist Gummies

Courtesy of Encore Edibles

Third Place: Encore Edibles – Berry Burst Indica Gummies

Edibles: Non-Gummies

Courtesy of Qualcan

First Place: Qualcan – Fruity Rice Crispy

Courtesy of Incredibles

Second Place: Incredibles – Black Cherry 1:1 Bar

Courtesy of Dixie

Third Place: Dixie – Fruit Punch Elixir