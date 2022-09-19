The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice 2022 winners are in—and there are some seriously awesome products on that list! A Cannabis Cup award is a badge of honor that sets brands apart from the competition, and some of these folks now get to claim that honor.
The High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products from across the state, while representing an assortment of 11 different categories, with many of the entries being exclusive to the Illinois cannabis market.
To make things even better, the judging this year was not done by a select few at High Times—it was done by the people in the great state of Illinois.
Check out our winners below, and next time you’re at the dispensary, see what all the fuss is about and give them some love.
Indica Flower
First Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout
Second Place: Bedford Grow – I-95
Third Place: RevCanna – Peach Crescendo
Sativa Flower
First Place: Fig Farms – Figment
Second Place: UPNORTH – Durban Poison
Third Place: RevCanna – Miami Punch
Hybrid Flower
First Place: RevCanna – Gorilla’d Cheese
Second Place: Aeriz – Jenny Kush
Third Place: Floracal – Vanilla Cake
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Honey Bun Solventless Live Rosin Moon Walkers
Second Place: Terp Stix – Blueberry Cookies Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: Triple 7 – Tropical Runtz Pre-Roll
Concentrates and Extracts
First Place: RevCanna – Gorilla’d Cheese Rosin
Second Place: Rythm – LIVE Grapefruit Sour Diesel
Third Place: Floracal – Banana Runtz Badder
Vape Pens
First Place: Superflux – Margalope Live Resin Vape
Second Place: Floracal – Candy Rain Cart
Third Place: RevCanna – Peach Lemonade Terp Tank Cartridge
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Mindy’s – Berries Gummies
Second Place: Matter – Cherry Cola Gummy Bites
Third Place: Bedford Grow – Citrus Twist Gems
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Incredibles – Windy City Bites
Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Mint Cookie Milk Chocolate Crunch Bar
Third Place: Sweet Life – Citrus Blue Caramel
Medical Flower
First Place: Verano Reserve – Guru 0
Second Place: RevCanna – Buttermilk Biscuits
Third Place: Rythm – Orange Herijuana
Medical Vape Pens
First Place: Beboe – Inspired Pen
Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Joos Skywalker Live Resin Disposable Pen
Third Place: Verano Reserve – Sunshine OG Live Resin Vape
Medical Edibles
First Place: Bedford Grow – Strawberry Lemonade Gems
Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Birthday Cake Pretzel Balls
Third Place: Encore – Pineapple Raspberry Gummies
A special thank you to our partners and sponsors!
Ascend Cannabis – Official Partner
Herbal Remedies Dispensary – Official Partner
Zen Leaf – Official Partner
RISE – Official Partner
Aeriz – Presenting Sponsor
Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Silver Sponsor
Matter – Bronze Sponsor
nuEra – General Sponsor