The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition 2022

The High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice 2022 winners are in—and there are some seriously awesome products on that list! A Cannabis Cup award is a badge of honor that sets brands apart from the competition, and some of these folks now get to claim that honor.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products from across the state, while representing an assortment of 11 different categories, with many of the entries being exclusive to the Illinois cannabis market.

To make things even better, the judging this year was not done by a select few at High Times—it was done by the people in the great state of Illinois.

Check out our winners below, and next time you’re at the dispensary, see what all the fuss is about and give them some love.

Indica Flower

First Place: Rythm – Brownie Scout

Courtesy of Rythm

Second Place: Bedford Grow – I-95

Courtesy of Bedford Grow

Third Place: RevCanna – Peach Crescendo

Courtesy of RevCanna

Sativa Flower

First Place: Fig Farms – Figment

Courtesy of Fig Farms

Second Place: UPNORTH – Durban Poison

Courtesy of UPNORTH

Third Place: RevCanna – Miami Punch

Courtesy of Floracal

Hybrid Flower

First Place: RevCanna – Gorilla’d Cheese

Courtesy of RevCanna

Second Place: Aeriz – Jenny Kush

Courtesy of Aeriz

Third Place: Floracal – Vanilla Cake

Courtesy of Floracal

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Honey Bun Solventless Live Rosin Moon Walkers

Courtesy of Nature’s Grace and Wellness

Second Place: Terp Stix – Blueberry Cookies Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Terp Stix

Third Place: Triple 7 – Tropical Runtz Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Triple 7

Concentrates and Extracts

First Place: RevCanna – Gorilla’d Cheese Rosin

Courtesy of RevCanna

Second Place: Rythm – LIVE Grapefruit Sour Diesel

Courtesy of Rythm

Third Place: Floracal – Banana Runtz Badder

Courtesy of Floracal

Vape Pens

First Place: Superflux – Margalope Live Resin Vape

Courtesy of Superflux

Second Place: Floracal – Candy Rain Cart

Courtesy of Floracal

Third Place: RevCanna – Peach Lemonade Terp Tank Cartridge

Courtesy of RevCanna

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Mindy’s – Berries Gummies

Courtesy of Mindy’s

Second Place: Matter – Cherry Cola Gummy Bites

Courtesy of Matter

Third Place: Bedford Grow – Citrus Twist Gems

Courtesy of Bedford Grow

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Incredibles – Windy City Bites

Courtesy of Incredibles

Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Mint Cookie Milk Chocolate Crunch Bar

Courtesy of Nature’s Grace and Wellness

Third Place: Sweet Life – Citrus Blue Caramel

Courtesy of Sweet Life

Medical Flower

First Place: Verano Reserve – Guru 0

Courtesy of Verano Reserve

Second Place: RevCanna – Buttermilk Biscuits

Courtesy of RevCanna

Third Place: Rythm – Orange Herijuana

Courtesy of Rythm

Medical Vape Pens

First Place: Beboe – Inspired Pen

Courtesy of Beboe

Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Joos Skywalker Live Resin Disposable Pen

Courtesy of Nature’s Grace and Wellness

Third Place: Verano Reserve – Sunshine OG Live Resin Vape

Courtesy of Verano Reserve

Medical Edibles

First Place: Bedford Grow – Strawberry Lemonade Gems

Courtesy of Bedford Grow

Second Place: Nature’s Grace and Wellness – Birthday Cake Pretzel Balls

Courtesy of Nature’s Grace and Wellness

Third Place: Encore – Pineapple Raspberry Gummies

