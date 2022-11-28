The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022

A huge congrats to the winners of our High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 competition.
Voters in Massachusetts passed adult-use cannabis in 2016, and sales began two years later in 2018. Since then, this small but mighty state that is known for being the home of the pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower way back in the 17th century, among other things. Hundreds of years later, the commonwealth of Massachusetts has become a bustling cannabis market filled with potential. A recent report found that cannabis is the sixth most valuable crop in the U.S, and is believed to also be the number one agricultural crop in Alaska, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
When sales began in Massachusetts, there were only two licensed retailers. By October 2020, the state had over 80 operating stores, and had collected more than $1 billion in sales and $170 million in tax revenue.
If that data isn’t enough to impress, then we urge you to explore the official winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 for yourselves. We announced this cup back in July, and a wide variety of up-and-coming cannabis brands came up to the plate. Everything from delicious edibles, vapes, concentrates, and of course, strains, these winners were chosen by the people—and they’re absolutely worth checking out.
Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules
First Place: Treeworks – Blueberry Entourage Jungle Drops
Second Place: The Fix – Cooling 1:1 Balm
Third Place: The Pass – Muscle Gel
Beverages
First Place: Happy Valley – Raspberry Lemonade X-Cell Nano Stir Stix
Second Place: Vibations – Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Energizing Drink Mix
Third Place: Wynk – Juicy Mango Seltzer
Chocolate Non-Gummies
First Place: Munchèas by GGG – Chocolate Macarons
Second Place: Insa – Double Caramel Sea Salt
Third Place: Meltdown – Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar
Fruity Non-Gummies
First Place: Smokiez – Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews
Second Place: Munchèas by GGG – Infused Honey Sticks
Third Place: Hi-Burst – Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews
Indica Gummies
First Place: incredibles – Snoozzzeberry Indica Gummies
Second Place: Cannatini – Sour Grape Sangria Indica RSO Gummies
Third Place: Kanha – Passionfruit Paradise Indica Gummies
Sativa Gummies
First Place: Happy Valley – Strawberry Lemonade X-Cell Sativa Gummies
Second Place: Hashables – Watermelon Jolt Solventless Infused Sativa Bites
Third Place: Treeworks – Focus Citrus Sativa Hummies
Non-Distillate Vapes
First Place: Sticky Fish – Golden Bough Live Resin Vape
Second Place: Origyn – MAC1 Live Rosin Vape
Third Place: Treeworks – Cake Crasher Live Rosin Vape
Distillate Vapes
First Place: Church x Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz Vape
Second Place: Fernway – Berry Haze Vape
Third Place: Rove – Skywalker Vape
Concentrates
First Place: Treeworks – California Raisins Live Rosin
Second Place: Happy Valley – White Wedding Live Hash Rosin
Third Place: Garden Remedies – Apple Kugel Live Rosin
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Triple M – Triple Monster Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Southie Adams – Sundaze Dr. Lime #10 Infused Blunt
Third Place: Happy Valley – End Game Cookies Pre-Roll
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Happy Valley – End Game Cookies
Second Place: NETA – Animal Zkittlez
Third Place: RYTHM – Afternoon Delight #4
Sativa Flower
First Place: Happy Valley – Super Lemon Haze
Second Place: Bailey’s Buds – Liberty Haze
Third Place: Nature’s Heritage – Guicy Banger
Indica Flower
First Place: Northeast Alternatives – Runtz OG
Second Place: RYTHM – Animal Face
Third Place: Cloud Cover – Katsu Bubba
2 comments
Runtz og is the shiz!
Besides a few categories thesw might be the worst people’s choice list of all time.