The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022

A huge congrats to the winners of our High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 competition.

Voters in Massachusetts passed adult-use cannabis in 2016, and sales began two years later in 2018. Since then, this small but mighty state that is known for being the home of the pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower way back in the 17th century, among other things. Hundreds of years later, the commonwealth of Massachusetts has become a bustling cannabis market filled with potential. A recent report found that cannabis is the sixth most valuable crop in the U.S, and is believed to also be the number one agricultural crop in Alaska, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

When sales began in Massachusetts, there were only two licensed retailers. By October 2020, the state had over 80 operating stores, and had collected more than $1 billion in sales and $170 million in tax revenue.

If that data isn’t enough to impress, then we urge you to explore the official winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 for yourselves. We announced this cup back in July, and a wide variety of up-and-coming cannabis brands came up to the plate. Everything from delicious edibles, vapes, concentrates, and of course, strains, these winners were chosen by the people—and they’re absolutely worth checking out.

Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules

First Place: Treeworks – Blueberry Entourage Jungle Drops

Courtesy of Treeworks

Second Place: The Fix – Cooling 1:1 Balm

Courtesy of The Fix

Third Place: The Pass – Muscle Gel

Courtesy of The Pass

Beverages

First Place: Happy Valley – Raspberry Lemonade X-Cell Nano Stir Stix

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: Vibations – Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Energizing Drink Mix

Courtesy of Vibations

Third Place: Wynk – Juicy Mango Seltzer

Courtesy of Wynk

Chocolate Non-Gummies

First Place: Munchèas by GGG – Chocolate Macarons

Courtesy of Munchèas by GGG

Second Place: Insa – Double Caramel Sea Salt

Courtesy of Insa

Third Place: Meltdown – Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar

Courtesy to Meltdown

Fruity Non-Gummies

First Place: Smokiez – Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews

Courtesy of Smokies

Second Place: Munchèas by GGG – Infused Honey Sticks

Courtesy of Munchèas by GGG

Third Place: Hi-Burst – Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews

Courtesy of Hi-Burst

Indica Gummies

First Place: incredibles – Snoozzzeberry Indica Gummies

Courtesy of incredibles

Second Place: Cannatini – Sour Grape Sangria Indica RSO Gummies

Courtesy of Cannatini

Third Place: Kanha – Passionfruit Paradise Indica Gummies

Courtesy of Kanha

Sativa Gummies

First Place: Happy Valley – Strawberry Lemonade X-Cell Sativa Gummies

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: Hashables – Watermelon Jolt Solventless Infused Sativa Bites

Courtesy of Hashables

Third Place: Treeworks – Focus Citrus Sativa Hummies

Courtesy of Treeworks

Non-Distillate Vapes

First Place: Sticky Fish – Golden Bough Live Resin Vape

Courtesy of Sticky Fish

Second Place: Origyn – MAC1 Live Rosin Vape

Courtesy of Origyn

Third Place: Treeworks – Cake Crasher Live Rosin Vape

Courtesy of Treeworks

Distillate Vapes

First Place: Church x Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz Vape

Courtesy of Church

Second Place: Fernway – Berry Haze Vape

Courtesy of Fernway

Third Place: Rove – Skywalker Vape

Courtesy of Rove

Concentrates

First Place: Treeworks – California Raisins Live Rosin

Courtesy of Treeworks

Second Place: Happy Valley – White Wedding Live Hash Rosin

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Third Place: Garden Remedies – Apple Kugel Live Rosin

Courtesy of Garden Remedies

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Triple M – Triple Monster Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Triple M

Second Place: Southie Adams – Sundaze Dr. Lime #10 Infused Blunt

Courtesy of Southie Adams

Third Place: Happy Valley – End Game Cookies Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Happy Valley – End Game Cookies

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: NETA – Animal Zkittlez

Courtesy of NETA

Third Place: RYTHM – Afternoon Delight #4

Courtesy of RYTHM

Sativa Flower

First Place: Happy Valley – Super Lemon Haze

Courtesy of Happy Valley

Second Place: Bailey’s Buds – Liberty Haze

Courtesy of Bailey’s Buds

Third Place: Nature’s Heritage – Guicy Banger

Courtesy of Nature’s Heritage

Indica Flower

First Place: Northeast Alternatives – Runtz OG

Courtesy of Northeast Alternatives

Second Place: RYTHM – Animal Face

Courtesy of RYTHM

Third Place: Cloud Cover – Katsu Bubba

Courtesy of Cloud Cover

NETA – Official Intake Partner

AYR Wellness – Presenting Sponsor

Green Gold Group – Silver Sponsor

Happy Valley – Bronze Sponsor

Coast Cannabis Co. – General Sponsor

Berkshire Roots – General Sponsor