The Winners of the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Looking for the hottest hemp-derived products on the market? You’re in luck: The results of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 are here!

Extending a huge congratulations to the winners of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 competition.

We’ve celebrated a variety of different High Times People’s Choice Cups over the years, and while many of our other People’s Choice competitions focus on products from a single market or region, the Hemp Cup covers competitors all around the country.

A lot changed for the hemp industry after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp, including low-THC derivatives of cannabis (no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight), from the Controlled Substances Act. Since then, the demand for hemp-derived products is more prominent than ever before. With continuous innovation in the space, we’re also seeing the development of cannabinoids and products yet to be explored.

Put simply, we’re witnessing an unparalleled time for this still-growing industry, and it’s time to celebrate the many incredible players in the hemp industry..

The first High Times People’s Choice Hemp Cup was announced in December 2020, with winners announced in May 2021. This year, we also upgraded the categories of the High Times Hemp Cup, welcoming three legal psychoactive groups to fully capture the broad scope of today’s hemp industry.

Competitors were able to submit their products for consideration from Jan. 30, 2023-Feb. 3, 2023. This is People’s Choice, of course, and Hemp Cup judge kits became available to order online in every state starting Feb. 10. Judges had two months to explore and review their received products. If you want to learn more about Cannabis Cup events, check out cannabiscup.com.

Now, just in time for 4/20, the scores are tallied and the results are in! Take a look at the best hemp has to offer in 2023:

CBD Tinctures & Capsules

First Place: Go The F**k To Sleep – Exhausted Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Courtesy Go The F*** To Sleep



Second Place: The Hemp Doctor – Ultra High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8 Lemon Tincture

Courtesy The Hemp Doctor

Third Place: Gold Naturals – Tropical Orange Muscle + Joint Relief Tincture

Courtesy Gold Naturals

CBD Topicals

First Place: Hatshe – Tangerine Relief Gel

Courtesy Hatshe



Second Place: Gold Naturals – Muscle + Joint Relief Salve

Courtesy Hatshe

Third Place: Mary’s Nutritionals – Full Spectrum Hemp Transdermal Patch

Courtesy Mary’s Nutritionals

CBD Edibles

First Place: ALLIANCE – Full Spectrum Watermelon CBD Gummies

Courtesy ALLIANCE



Second Place: Sweet Sensi – Blackberry Snooze Drops with Melatonin & CBD

Courtesy Sweet Sensi

Third Place: Rove Remedies – Wild Berry CBD Recovery Gummies

Courtesy Rove Remedies

CBD Vape Pens & Concentrates

First Place: Secret Nature – Forbidden Fruit CBD Vape

Courtesy Secret Nature



Second Place: Hemp Hop – Sour Suver Haze CBD Live Sugar

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Third Place: Metta Hemp – Chemdawg CBD Live Resin Vape

Courtesy Metta Hemp

CBD Flower & Pre-Rolls

First Place: Stoney Branch – Blueberry Waffles CBD Flower

Courtesy Stoney Branch Farms



Second Place: Flow Gardens – Paradise OG CBD Flower

Courtesy Flow Gardens

Third Place: Hemp Hop – Gorilla Haze CBD Flower

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Legal Psychoactive Edible Non-Gummies

First Place: Derived Creations – D8 Coffee Caramels

Courtesy Derived Creations



Second Place: Baked Bags – Coned Strawberry Shortcake D8 Chocolate Cones

Courtesy Baked Bags

Third Place: Hometown Hero – D9+CBD Select Spectrum Cocoa Squares

Courtesy Hometown Hero

Legal Psychoactive Edible Gummies

First Place: Slumpd – D9 Sour Neon Crawlers

Courtesy Slumpd



Second Place: Brandy’s CBD – Strawberry Cream D8 Gummies

Courtesy Brandy’s CBD

Third Place: Hometown Hero – Grand Daddy Purple Blueberry D9 Live Rosin Gummies

Courtesy Hometown Hero

Legal Psychoactive Vape Pens

First Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Live Resin THC Blend Vape

Courtesy Urb



Second Place: Kynn – Blue Dream D8 Disposable Vape

Courtesy Kynn

Third Place: CannaAid – 2ML Mega Blend Vape pen – Cereal Milk Strain

Courtesy CannaAid

Legal Psychoactive Concentrates

First Place: ALLIANCE – Gas Live Terpene THC Terpsolate

Courtesy ALLIANCE



Second Place: A1 Hemp Supply Co. – OG Kush Live Resin HHC Batter

Courtesy of A1 Hemp Supply Co.

Third Place: Indacloud – Apple Fritter THC-O Sugar Wax

Courtesy Indacloud

Legal Psychoactive Pre-Rolls

First Place: Indacloud – Grapeasaurusrex D9-O Super Blunt

Courtesy Indacloud



Second Place: Flow Gardens – Unicorn Butter Pre-Roll

Courtesy Flow Gardens

Third Place: Flying Monkey – Blue Dream Heavy Hitter Infused Blunts

Courtesy Flying Monkey

Legal Psychoactive Flower

First Place: Black Tie CBD – Fruity Loops THC-A High Resin Flower

Courtesy Black Tie CBD



Second Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Caviar Flower

Courtesy Urb

Third Place: ALLIANCE – Lemon Cake THC Moonrocks