The Latest

The Winners of the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023

The Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 provided recognition to the best hemp-derived products in the game.
Avatar photobyHigh Times
April 18, 2023
hemp cup
Courtesy High Times
Total
0
Shares

Looking for the hottest hemp-derived products on the market? You’re in luck: The results of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 are here!

Extending a huge congratulations to the winners of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 competition.

We’ve celebrated a variety of different High Times People’s Choice Cups over the years, and while many of our other People’s Choice competitions focus on products from a single market or region, the Hemp Cup covers competitors all around the country.

A lot changed for the hemp industry after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp, including low-THC derivatives of cannabis (no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight), from the Controlled Substances Act. Since then, the demand for hemp-derived products is more prominent than ever before. With continuous innovation in the space, we’re also seeing the development of cannabinoids and products yet to be explored. 

Put simply, we’re witnessing an unparalleled time for this still-growing industry, and it’s time to celebrate the many incredible players in the hemp industry..

The first High Times People’s Choice Hemp Cup was announced in December 2020, with winners announced in May 2021. This year, we also upgraded the categories of the High Times Hemp Cup, welcoming three legal psychoactive groups to fully capture the broad scope of today’s hemp industry.

Competitors were able to submit their products for consideration from Jan. 30, 2023-Feb. 3, 2023. This is People’s Choice, of course, and Hemp Cup judge kits became available to order online in every state starting Feb. 10. Judges had two months to explore and review their received products. If you want to learn more about Cannabis Cup events, check out cannabiscup.com

Now, just in time for 4/20, the scores are tallied and the results are in! Take a look at the best hemp has to offer in 2023:

CBD Tinctures & Capsules

First Place: Go The F**k To Sleep – Exhausted Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

hemp cup
Courtesy Go The F*** To Sleep


Second Place: The Hemp Doctor – Ultra High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8 Lemon Tincture

hemp cup
Courtesy The Hemp Doctor

Third Place: Gold Naturals – Tropical Orange Muscle + Joint Relief Tincture

hemp cup
Courtesy Gold Naturals

CBD Topicals

First Place: Hatshe – Tangerine Relief Gel

hemp cup
Courtesy Hatshe


Second Place: Gold Naturals – Muscle + Joint Relief Salve

hemp cup
Courtesy Hatshe

Third Place: Mary’s Nutritionals – Full Spectrum Hemp Transdermal Patch

hemp cup
Courtesy Mary’s Nutritionals

CBD Edibles

First Place: ALLIANCE – Full Spectrum Watermelon CBD Gummies

hemp cup
Courtesy ALLIANCE


Second Place: Sweet Sensi – Blackberry Snooze Drops with Melatonin & CBD

hemp cup
Courtesy Sweet Sensi

Third Place: Rove Remedies – Wild Berry CBD Recovery Gummies

hemp cup
Courtesy Rove Remedies

CBD Vape Pens & Concentrates

First Place: Secret Nature – Forbidden Fruit CBD Vape

hemp cup
Courtesy Secret Nature


Second Place: Hemp Hop – Sour Suver Haze CBD Live Sugar

hemp cup
Courtesy Hemp Hop

Third Place: Metta Hemp – Chemdawg CBD Live Resin Vape

hemp cup
Courtesy Metta Hemp

CBD Flower & Pre-Rolls

First Place: Stoney Branch – Blueberry Waffles CBD Flower

hemp cup
Courtesy Stoney Branch Farms


Second Place: Flow Gardens – Paradise OG CBD Flower

hemp cup
Courtesy Flow Gardens

Third Place: Hemp Hop – Gorilla Haze CBD Flower

hemp cup
Courtesy Hemp Hop

First Place: Derived Creations – D8 Coffee Caramels

hemp cup
Courtesy Derived Creations


Second Place: Baked Bags – Coned Strawberry Shortcake D8 Chocolate Cones

hemp cup
Courtesy Baked Bags

Third Place: Hometown Hero – D9+CBD Select Spectrum Cocoa Squares

hemp cup
Courtesy Hometown Hero

First Place: Slumpd – D9 Sour Neon Crawlers

hemp cup
Courtesy Slumpd


Second Place: Brandy’s CBD – Strawberry Cream D8 Gummies

hemp cup
Courtesy Brandy’s CBD

Third Place: Hometown Hero – Grand Daddy Purple Blueberry D9 Live Rosin Gummies

Courtesy Hometown Hero

First Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Live Resin THC Blend Vape

Courtesy Urb


Second Place: Kynn – Blue Dream D8 Disposable Vape

Courtesy Kynn

Third Place: CannaAid – 2ML Mega Blend Vape pen – Cereal Milk Strain

Courtesy CannaAid

First Place: ALLIANCE – Gas Live Terpene THC Terpsolate

Courtesy ALLIANCE


Second Place: A1 Hemp Supply Co. – OG Kush Live Resin HHC Batter

Courtesy of A1 Hemp Supply Co.

Third Place: Indacloud – Apple Fritter THC-O Sugar Wax

Courtesy Indacloud

First Place: Indacloud – Grapeasaurusrex D9-O Super Blunt

Courtesy Indacloud


Second Place: Flow Gardens – Unicorn Butter Pre-Roll

Courtesy Flow Gardens

Third Place: Flying Monkey – Blue Dream Heavy Hitter Infused Blunts

Courtesy Flying Monkey

First Place: Black Tie CBD – Fruity Loops THC-A High Resin Flower

Courtesy Black Tie CBD


Second Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Caviar Flower

Courtesy Urb

Third Place: ALLIANCE – Lemon Cake THC Moonrocks

Courtesy ALLIANCE
Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Avatar photo
Author
High Times
The Magazine Of High Society
Get Med Card
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
yutes
Read More

Smoking Through Art Basel Featuring The Yutes

At Art Basel﻿ Miami 2022, I did not see much art, in the conventional sense. I went for the mediums that most interest me—those being rap artists that still have respect for the craft and exceptionally grown cannabis.
Total
0
Share