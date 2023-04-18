The Winners of the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Looking for the hottest hemp-derived products on the market? You’re in luck: The results of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 are here!
Extending a huge congratulations to the winners of our High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 competition.
We’ve celebrated a variety of different High Times People’s Choice Cups over the years, and while many of our other People’s Choice competitions focus on products from a single market or region, the Hemp Cup covers competitors all around the country.
A lot changed for the hemp industry after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp, including low-THC derivatives of cannabis (no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight), from the Controlled Substances Act. Since then, the demand for hemp-derived products is more prominent than ever before. With continuous innovation in the space, we’re also seeing the development of cannabinoids and products yet to be explored.
Put simply, we’re witnessing an unparalleled time for this still-growing industry, and it’s time to celebrate the many incredible players in the hemp industry..
The first High Times People’s Choice Hemp Cup was announced in December 2020, with winners announced in May 2021. This year, we also upgraded the categories of the High Times Hemp Cup, welcoming three legal psychoactive groups to fully capture the broad scope of today’s hemp industry.
Competitors were able to submit their products for consideration from Jan. 30, 2023-Feb. 3, 2023. This is People’s Choice, of course, and Hemp Cup judge kits became available to order online in every state starting Feb. 10. Judges had two months to explore and review their received products. If you want to learn more about Cannabis Cup events, check out cannabiscup.com.
Now, just in time for 4/20, the scores are tallied and the results are in! Take a look at the best hemp has to offer in 2023:
CBD Tinctures & Capsules
First Place: Go The F**k To Sleep – Exhausted Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Second Place: The Hemp Doctor – Ultra High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8 Lemon Tincture
Third Place: Gold Naturals – Tropical Orange Muscle + Joint Relief Tincture
CBD Topicals
First Place: Hatshe – Tangerine Relief Gel
Second Place: Gold Naturals – Muscle + Joint Relief Salve
Third Place: Mary’s Nutritionals – Full Spectrum Hemp Transdermal Patch
CBD Edibles
First Place: ALLIANCE – Full Spectrum Watermelon CBD Gummies
Second Place: Sweet Sensi – Blackberry Snooze Drops with Melatonin & CBD
Third Place: Rove Remedies – Wild Berry CBD Recovery Gummies
CBD Vape Pens & Concentrates
First Place: Secret Nature – Forbidden Fruit CBD Vape
Second Place: Hemp Hop – Sour Suver Haze CBD Live Sugar
Third Place: Metta Hemp – Chemdawg CBD Live Resin Vape
CBD Flower & Pre-Rolls
First Place: Stoney Branch – Blueberry Waffles CBD Flower
Second Place: Flow Gardens – Paradise OG CBD Flower
Third Place: Hemp Hop – Gorilla Haze CBD Flower
Legal Psychoactive Edible Non-Gummies
First Place: Derived Creations – D8 Coffee Caramels
Second Place: Baked Bags – Coned Strawberry Shortcake D8 Chocolate Cones
Third Place: Hometown Hero – D9+CBD Select Spectrum Cocoa Squares
Legal Psychoactive Edible Gummies
First Place: Slumpd – D9 Sour Neon Crawlers
Second Place: Brandy’s CBD – Strawberry Cream D8 Gummies
Third Place: Hometown Hero – Grand Daddy Purple Blueberry D9 Live Rosin Gummies
Legal Psychoactive Vape Pens
First Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Live Resin THC Blend Vape
Second Place: Kynn – Blue Dream D8 Disposable Vape
Third Place: CannaAid – 2ML Mega Blend Vape pen – Cereal Milk Strain
Legal Psychoactive Concentrates
First Place: ALLIANCE – Gas Live Terpene THC Terpsolate
Second Place: A1 Hemp Supply Co. – OG Kush Live Resin HHC Batter
Third Place: Indacloud – Apple Fritter THC-O Sugar Wax
Legal Psychoactive Pre-Rolls
First Place: Indacloud – Grapeasaurusrex D9-O Super Blunt
Second Place: Flow Gardens – Unicorn Butter Pre-Roll
Third Place: Flying Monkey – Blue Dream Heavy Hitter Infused Blunts
Legal Psychoactive Flower
First Place: Black Tie CBD – Fruity Loops THC-A High Resin Flower
Second Place: Urb – Watermelon Mojito Caviar Flower
Third Place: ALLIANCE – Lemon Cake THC Moonrocks