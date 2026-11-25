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On December 11, viable seeds from high-THC cannabis plants lose the federal hemp exemption that has enabled much of the U.S. seed trade. A breeder and seed seller explains what that could mean for genetics, for growers and for strains that haven’t been bred yet.

By David Crawford (Mile High Dave)

Cannabis genetics are often, and appropriately, compared to wine grapes. Consumers understand that Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Nebbiolo are distinct varieties, each with its own characteristics and potential. Now imagine being told you could only have certain wines. Cannabis genetics work much the same way: they influence the choices available to growers, breeders, consumers and patients. Narrowing the diversity of genetic material available to a market can, in turn, narrow the possibilities for breeding and innovation within it.

As every cannabis grower knows, seeds from Cannabis sativa L., due to their negligible THC levels, became legal under the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp, even though the plants they produced exceeded what the federal government considered hemp. That distinction allowed American consumers, and craft cultivators like myself, to purchase qualifying cannabis seeds online, import genetics from international breeders subject to applicable requirements, and preserve cultivars.

That era of free-market, legal seed commerce is likely coming to an end. Under the new hemp rules set to take effect on December 11, 2026, viable seeds from cannabis plants that exceed the federal THC threshold (0.3% total THC, including THCA) will no longer qualify as hemp. In other words, those seeds will be treated as federally controlled substances, fundamentally changing how genetics move across the United States and how the public is able to access them. (High Times broke down the legal details here.)

Until Dec. 10 From Dec. 11 What decides if a seed is hemp The seed itself: 0.3% delta-9 THC or less The plant it came from: 0.3% total THC or less, including THCA Seeds from high-THC plants Generally qualify as hemp Generally treated as marijuana under federal law State homegrow laws Not repealed by the federal change Source: Section 781 of the 2025 federal spending law. Read High Times’ full explainer.

For me, the concern is both personal and professional. My ability to source genetics from around the world is fundamental to my work. Restricting that access would affect my breeding program and seed business—and ultimately the choices available to my customers. Fewer suppliers could mean fewer choices, longer waits and higher costs. A cultivar that is readily available today could become difficult—or impossible—to replace. And that may be only the beginning.

How the Ban Will Impact the Seed Market and Stifle Biodiversity

As a cultivator who develops proprietary genetics as well as sells seeds on the legal market, I experience this issue from both sides of the business. I am also constantly sourcing genetics from around the world, so I know the importance of access to that wider pool of material.

Breeding is a creative process grounded in, and limited by, the material available to you. Different genetic backgrounds open different possibilities. A breeder may be looking for a distinctive aroma, a different plant structure, or traits missing from an existing collection. Restricting access to outside genetics limits the choices available before a new project even begins.

If the seeds I source internationally can no longer enter through the federal hemp framework, that will drastically affect my creativity. I can continue thinking of new directions, but I may no longer have lawful access to the material needed to pursue them. Being limited to what is already available within a particular market changes what I can realistically create.

“Breeding is a creative process grounded in, and limited by, the material available to you.” David Crawford, Mile High Dave

It also affects collaboration. The exchange of genetics and ideas connects breeders working in different parts of the world. When the movement of seeds becomes legally restricted, those relationships become harder to translate into actual projects. Conversations can continue, while access to the genetic material behind those conversations may disappear.

As a seed seller, I also have to consider whether I can continue offering particular genetics through the channels my customers use. Restricted shipping could reduce my customer base and make future releases harder to plan. Work invested in developing a line does not guarantee that I will be able to bring it to the same market. Legal review, distribution changes, and uncertainty all carry costs.

My concern is that these restrictions will reduce the range of genetics breeders can work with and growers can access. The impact reaches beyond an individual sale. It can affect projects that have not yet been started and cultivars that have not yet been created.

Medical Homegrowers Face a Particular Access Problem

I started my cultivation career as a medical grower, so I am familiar with those unique supply-side challenges. For a medical homegrower who relies on a familiar cultivar, for example, losing access to its source can make continuity of care difficult. A similar name or advertised cannabinoid profile does not establish that another seed line will produce an equivalent result. Patients should discuss changes affecting their care with their treating clinician and verify the options permitted under their state program.

Genetic Diversity Shapes What Comes Next

Local breeding communities may become more important as access changes. They deserve support, while still depending on clear rules and access to diverse starting material. A more localized market does not automatically replace the range of genetics available through national and international relationships.

The effects reach everyone in our industry, from hobby growers working with a few plants to large-scale cultivation facilities planning their next production cycle. Homegrowers lose opportunities to explore different cultivars. Breeders have fewer genetic backgrounds to work with. Commercial facilities can face fewer choices when selecting genetics for their markets and growing environments. Nurseries and seed sellers feel those restrictions throughout their supply chains.

When access to genetics narrows, creativity and genetic diversity suffer across the industry. We risk repeatedly drawing from a smaller pool of material while rare or less commercially familiar lines become harder to maintain and share. The consequences can reach future growers as well: genetics lost today may no longer be available to someone with a new idea years from now.

“Genetics lost today may no longer be available to someone with a new idea years from now.” David Crawford, Mile High Dave

How I’m Telling Growers to Prepare

The changes could affect a homegrowing community that New Frontier Data estimated at about 3 million Americans in 2022, along with craft growers. As a longtime medical and professional cultivator, here is how I am encouraging growers of all sizes to prepare for the transition.

Six Steps Before December 11 Check the rules that apply to you. Confirm whether your state allows adult home cultivation, medical cultivation, or both, and check plant limits and whether seed purchases require particular licenses or registrations. Ask your state regulator; a seller’s website is not a substitute for that information. Review suppliers and outstanding orders. Ask your seed companies whether they expect to change their catalogs, destinations or fulfillment policies, and confirm shipping dates and refund terms on existing orders. Do not assume that paying before the effective date guarantees a later shipment will be lawful. Document what you already have. Inventory your collection: cultivar names, breeders, sources, acquisition dates. Keep receipts and original labels. Breeders and sellers should organize pedigree records and supplier documentation. Know what you are actually preserving. Seed saving does not necessarily preserve an exact selected plant; preserving a named cultivar and preserving a particular individual are different goals. If you are considering a nursery, tissue culture service or genetic storage provider, ask about licensing, retrieval rights and what happens if the provider closes. Find authorized local options. Check which businesses your state authorizes to sell seeds or other genetics. A local supplier may not carry the same cultivars as a national or overseas seed bank. Get involved. Contact your elected representatives and explain the specific consequences for access, preservation and small businesses. Concrete examples help show what the seed provision means in practice.

The federal change does not itself repeal a state homegrow law, although keeping a transaction within one state does not automatically resolve the federal status of seeds excluded from hemp. And homegrowers should prepare for the possibility that a favorite seed company will reduce its catalog, restrict destinations, or stop taking certain orders. The timing and extent of these changes will vary by business.

The Only Answer Is Total Decriminalization

I want lawmakers to listen to patients, hobby growers, breeders, small businesses, and cultivation operators. We can support consumer safety and responsible commercial standards while removing criminal penalties. My goal is a future where people can preserve genetics, share knowledge, and pursue new ideas without fear of criminal prosecution. Our laws should protect that freedom and give everyone in this industry room to create.

David Crawford, aka Mile High Dave.

David Crawford, known professionally as Mile High Dave, is a cannabis cultivator, breeder and horticultural consultant. He is the founder of Galactic Gardens LLC, a company that sells cannabis seeds and has a commercial interest in the issues discussed in this column. This is a contributed opinion piece.