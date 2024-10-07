Effects of coir-based media on the performance of Cannabis plants

Coir is widely utilized by numerous cannabis companies worldwide due to its ease of use for fertigation, feeding, and management. The primary horticultural products available are coir fiber, coir pith, and coir chips/chunks.

Here’s a breakdown of the differences between these three subproducts and their suitability for cannabis plants:

Coir Fiber:

Natural fiber sourced from the outer husk of coconuts.

Commonly used for making items like rope, brushes, textiles, and coir mats.

Limited applications in growing media.

Coir Pith:

Ideal for growers as it acts as a soil conditioner with moisture retention properties.

Coir Chunks:

These chunks offer unique qualities in growing media, holding water within the particle while providing aeration, water movement, and dimensional stability within the growing medium.

How to ensure the quality of coir substrates?

When selecting coir substrates, it is essential to follow a checklist to verify quality steps from the coir company, including certifications, laboratory testing, provision of a certificate of analysis, sustainability practices at the factory, product consistency, and inventory guarantee.

Throughout the coir harvesting process, it is crucial to adhere to high standards by not employing child or animal labor.

The washing process should focus on pathogen prevention and responsible water usage. For instance, in the production of PRO-MIX® CX or related coir products by PRO-MIX®, the factory treats wastewater from the coco material washing process and returns purified water to the plantation.

PT Lanka, which produces PRO-MIX® coir, has implemented energy efficiency measures at its factory to promote sustainability. Through the generation of solar energy, the company has achieved a significant reduction in carbon emissions. This equates to saving 2,415,984 kilograms of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 61,020 trees.

Quality control and inspection of coir age, coir color, and moisture content are vital for the final product delivered to cannabis producers. Monitoring EC and pH levels helps prevent issues such as nutrient burn, salt accumulation, and nutrient toxicity, ensuring optimal plant health.

Proper packaging and palletizing procedures are crucial for the safety of cannabis producers’ teams. Damaged or unclean pallets can lead to injuries, require additional room organization, and introduce pathogens into the facility.

PRO-MIX® have been dedicated to environmental conservation and community support in Sri Lanka factory, striving for a sustainable future. To address this, we adhered to third-party certification protocols, minimized our ecological impact, and maintained innovation while upholding sustainability in our products.

Benefits of coir in cannabis plants

Coir, as a sustainable growing medium, not only benefits the environment but also aids in post-harvest plant disposal. Its water retention capacity enhances plant resilience against environmental stresses and reduces water and nutrient leaching, preventing plant deficiencies.

It provides optimal air and water retention capacity.

Coir’s wetting and re-wetting capability is excellent due to its lack of a water-repelling cuticle.

Enhances resilience against environmental stresses.

Air circulation. It ensures the efficient exchange of gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, which are essential for photosynthesis.

pH range: 5.5 – 7.0

EC: <0.5 mmhos/cm

Water Holding Capacity: 50-70% (5.5 – 6.5l/kg)

Coir is an excellent growing media, can be combined with perlite or it could be 100% coir formula and it’s a media that retains water but also doesn’t have problem with drainage, coir allows aeration and promotes fast root development.

In PRO-MIX® we work with growers in mind, to create a perfect blend that can avoid issues for drying out too fast or retain much water, our formula was tested and used on cannabis plants before bringing our coir formulas to the market.

For us, our goal is to use facts and research and development to ensure a reliable growing media that can ensure consistency on every cannabis facility.

