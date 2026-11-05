An Ode to the Growers: The Crews Who Keep Khalifa Kush Smoking Like Royalty

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Inside the relentless labor, ego battles and cultivation obsession required to keep Khalifa Kush smoking like royalty in the age of industrial weed.

This article originally appeared in High Times’ Summer/Fall 2026 print edition. Get yours here.

PHOTOS BY @DANKFORD, COURTESY OF KHALIFA KUSH

What makes a good medicine? And more importantly, in these times of hype, anxiety, trigger-happy clickbait, and the monetization of hedonism, what makes a weed brand authentic? Where’s the real? What’s left once we trim away the fluff of advertising, the thong-clad asses, the foamy jubilation of champagne, and the Botox smiles?

In the age of Heraclitus, when things seem to last no longer than an Instagram feed, this chronicle sends Socrates back out hunting for essences — the foundation, the core concepts, the roots — tracing in the hands of growers the knowledge, the labor, and the love they pour into the plant: the source from which Wiz medicine springs.

And if Wiz is king, then this story is about the guardians of the crown jewels.

About the dreams, the lessons, the nerves, the sleepless nights, the sacrifice, the victories, and failures of the people who make it possible for these real genetics to leap over the fence of federal prohibition and reach hundreds of thousands of users across the United States.

This is the story of the cultivators behind Khalifa Kush and the many other royal genetics from Wiz himself. A salute to growers around the world grinding every day to produce the best medicine possible.

Without further ado — grind one up, and let’s get medicated.

Mile 0: Get the Cuts

If we’re going to chase essences, then let’s stick to the facts. The clones — the genetics where it all begins — are chosen by Wiz himself. “Everything starts with genetics,” says Tim Hunkele from the other end of the line.

The co-founder and COO of Khalifa Kush starts naming the artists behind the masterpieces: Khalifa Kush, Point Breeze, Khalifa Mints, Violet Sky, Baby Turtle… and the crossbreeds. Christopher Wren, Dave Myrowitz, and Erik Palmer lead the teams that fill pots (and mountains of paperwork), top mother plants, fix HVAC systems, and monitor irrigation controls — all to make sure every cut reaches its full potential before passing under the vigilant eye of the state.

From Pennsylvania to California, through Illinois, Florida, Nevada, and back again, the KK team has worked relentlessly to build a network of growers capable of consistently reproducing legendary weed.

When I asked them why they do it, they all landed on the same answer: it’s about bringing the best medicine possible to the people.

And the secret?

Without spoiling too much — and at the risk of sounding anticlimactic — the recipe seems to boil down to something deceptively simple, maybe even unglamorous, yet capable of yielding pounds of premium flower: hard work.

What were you expecting? A shortcut? Some overnight fix like the end of a trading course ad?

If that was the case, sorry to disappoint you.

I don’t want to sound like Grandpa Simpson in the meme. But if hard work really is the secret, then maybe the real question is: how do they do it?

The Growers Behind Legendary Weed

“It all starts with genetics,” says Christopher Wren. “That is your potential.”

Wren oversees cultivation and manufacturing operations for Khalifa Kush at Planet 13, and like everybody else I spoke to for this story, he returns constantly to the same idea: the plant already knows what it wants to become.

“The genes are the 100% expression,” he says. “You’re not here to coach them up and push them along. You’re here to give them the best environment possible and not fuck this up.”

That philosophy also explains why so many celebrity brands fail.

“There are a lot of celebrity brands out there,” says Dave Myrowitz of Flora in Illinois, “and I think a lot of them fail because they don’t really have great genetics. They just have a name.”

“When I’m looking at a strain,” Myrowitz adds, “I’m looking at yield, test score, terpene score, ease of growing, consistency, hardiness, bag appeal, and KK hits the mark on all those.”

The Genetic Library

At Erik Palmer’s facility in California, the operation revolves around thirty-light flower rooms designed to preserve what he calls a “small batch” feel. Instead of giant monocrop warehouses running hundreds of lights under identical conditions, the rooms are compartmentalized, allowing crews to steer each cultivar independently. That structure changes how the plant gets handled.

“You go to some of these other cultivators, you’re going to get 200 lights in a room,” Palmer says. “We have 30. It allows me to really crop steer each room and each table to the best of my ability.”

In practice, crop steering means manipulating irrigation timing, drybacks, EC levels, humidity, airflow, feeding schedules, and environmental stress to steer individual cultivars toward specific expressions.

Different strains react differently under stress, which means running a room full of identical environments becomes a fast way to flatten nuance. The labor required to maintain those differences becomes enormous at scale. Palmer’s facility operates on a 56-day flower cycle using 1000-watt full-output LEDs.

“We’re not force-feeding all the same food or all the same environment down everybody’s neck,” Wren says. “We’ve got different environments for all the varieties.” To optimize labor and manage plant height in double-stack rooms, Wren’s team is experimenting with shortening vegetation cycles to between 10 and 12 days, which is possible due to the vigor of the Khalifa strains.

Khalifa Kush itself behaves differently from Violet Sky. Khalifa Mints behaves differently from Point Breeze.

Palmer describes KK as an OG variant with a unique sweetness that yields well but requires careful water management to avoid excessive stretching. Violet Sky pushes more fruit-forward profiles, while the Mints carry the menthol finish that multiple growers referenced independently.

“The Khalifa Kush and the Khalifa Mints, even though they’re both crossed, have their own distinct profile,” says Myrowitz. “You have that menthol cross with the mint that gives it its own flavor profile.”

Wren frames KK through the older Kush lineage.

“KK is classic OG Kush,” he says. “There are a lot of plays on OG Kush, but that’s it. If you know, you know.”

“To me, the OGs are a little bit more lemony, and the Kush is a little bit more kushy. Musky. This isn’t like Headband musky. This is more like King Louie Kush. The Josh D and the SFV. That’s what I grew up on as a kid. It’s what I remember, and it’s what I go back to. To me, it’s the definition of good weed,” Wren continues. “To me, Point Breeze is an all-day smoker, Khalifa Kush and Khalifa Mints for the evening, and Violet Sky as a complex-flavored nightcap.”

Palmer remembers the years before legalization, when cannabis wasn’t optimized around commercial metrics, when nu metal was at its prime, and having a flip phone was a flex. Sour Diesel, Chem Dog, Headband, and OG Kush dominated markets.

“Probably some of the best weed I’ve ever smoked to this day,” he says.

But preserving those profiles at scale requires labor. Enormous amounts of labor.

The Daily Choreography

The rooms move according to a rhythm. Harvests, defoliation, stem maintenance, irrigation checks, and environmental monitoring all operate in a kind of reset-and-repeat cycle that resembles a high-end kitchen working as if every day were Christmas. These cannabis operations are not weed factories. That would simplify the process — and this story. What they do inside these rooms is more like a culinary art.

Like fine dining, the craft lives or dies by timing.

“We’re dealing with the plant at the exact moment the tasks need to get done,” Palmer says.

That means timing everything.

“It doesn’t take a week to deleaf the whole room,” he explains. “It takes my crew a day and a half to go through a room and make sure that task is done right when I want it done, so the airflow is good, light’s getting to the lower part of the plant.”

“If you get behind on one thing, then you’re behind on the next thing. The last thing you want to do in a place like this is chase your tail.”

The labor itself is deeply physical.

Crews spend entire days bent under canopies removing leaves by hand. Plants are topped, rotated, inspected, watered, cleaned, pruned, trellised, harvested, hung, trimmed, tested, and packaged. “Almost every task is performed by hand,” Palmer says.

How to Build a Crew

At Palmer’s facility, the workflow is broken into specialized teams: flower crews, veg crews, fertigation specialists, and IPM workers.

Meanwhile, Myrowitz operates with five cultivators, one manager, and two full-time janitors, maintaining roughly one cultivator per 1,000 square feet of canopy. “Success is a mix of human capital, process, and automation,” Myrowitz says.

Myrowitz emphasized process discipline over personalities. Not heroics or guru mythology. Care, attention, humility, and respect for the plant — and, more importantly, the ability to live by those values — are some of the traits these growers look for in their teams.

For growers trying to scale their facilities, it sounded deceptively simple: do not expand faster than your systems can handle. Build your team and your workflows before adding canopy. Standardize tasks, keep rooms manageable, compartmentalize environments, and hire calm people.

For home growers, Myrowitz recommends prioritizing the reliability of lighting, water purification through reverse osmosis, and precise monitoring of water temperature, potential of hydrogen (pH), and electrical conductivity (EC) over high-end equipment.

“Scaling requires finding efficiencies in work environments, cultural practices, and space utilization to maximize margins,” Wren advises.

Fighting Ghosts

The romantic image of cannabis cultivation usually ends at the harvest photo. Nobody posts the janitors sanitizing floors at midnight or the workers replacing HEPA filters before another microbial test. The feeling of a numb nose after bleaching the floors so much that terpenes are unrecognizable.

Nobody posts the sticky mats, the scrub suits, or the workers trying to troubleshoot an environmental control computer while another room is waiting to be watered.

Modern weed runs on infrastructure as much as horticulture, or even medicine. In fact, the filtration systems in these facilities are often those of surgery rooms. Fuck that Botrytis! Mold and fungi perish inside filters that use a combination of ozone and UV light.

Myrowitz knows about the struggle. His team of growers and janitors operates under some of the strictest microbial testing standards in the world. While some states allow 100,000 colony-forming units — a measurement used to estimate how many living microorganisms like mold or bacteria are present in the flower — Illinois allows only 1,000, meaning even tiny amounts of contamination invisible to the naked eye can fail an entire harvest.

“It’s a real uphill battle,” he says. “You can’t see these microscopic organisms. You’re fighting ghosts.”

Inside the facility, workers scrub in before entering cultivation areas. Sticky mats line entrances. Foot baths help prevent contamination between rooms. HVAC systems circulate air through heavy-duty and HEPA filters, which are replaced monthly despite the cost.

“We spend a lot of money on filter changes,” Myrowitz says. “That unit could run for six months without a filter change, but we change it every month. You won’t even know when you’re contaminating something if you’re not careful. We don’t allow anybody back in the grow unless they’re fully scrubbed in with Crocs. We use foot baths.”

The paranoia is constant because contamination is invisible until it’s already spread.

Botrytis. Powdery mildew. Moisture pockets trapped inside swollen flowers. Palmer’s crews remove water leaves at day 20 and day 35 of flower, specifically to promote airflow and reduce moisture buildup around the buds.

The facilities themselves increasingly resemble pharmaceutical environments more than the outlaw grow ops where this industry started. But even the technology itself is still evolving.

Wren says growers are still learning how to use LEDs at scale properly, especially compared to decades of cultivation knowledge built around HPS lighting systems.

LEDs can produce healthier-looking plants and improve efficiency, but they also introduce new variables that growers are still trying to fully understand.

“HPS still maintains a unique terroir,” Wren says.

The Death of the Cannabis Guru

If you’ve ever hired a grower or brought one into your operation, you probably know the type. That guy — and it’s almost always a guy — who always knows how to do it better. And it’s not criticism rooted in experience so much as a competition to prove who has the longer résumé growing weed.

They wield arguments like swords in a fight to decide who owns the secret recipe for succeeding in cannabis. Nothing becomes more of a drag — more dead weight — for a premium cannabis operation than that kind of ego.

And I’m not talking about the weed nerds out there. Love to all the nerds of the world. I’m talking about the guys who refuse to understand how an operation works, who criticize things right off the bat without spending time with the plants, or who ignore the experience of the people who’ve already been there before. The “lemme show you” bros out there, love to you too.

And this labor problem in cannabis is beyond management. It’s psychological. The pattern pops up in the interviews. The growers arrived at the same subject: ego. Or more specifically, the need to kill it.

Myrowitz says experienced growers sometimes arrive carrying bad habits, inflated self-importance, and resistance to team-based cultivation.

“The ideal team member possesses passion for cannabis, attention to detail, flexibility, and the ability to remain calm and hardworking in a fast-paced environment,” he says.

The emphasis on team building and calmness also came up repeatedly during these conversations. Large-scale cultivation creates constant pressure: rooms flipping every week, environmental systems running continuously, microbial tests approaching, harvest windows tightening, and workers depending on each other’s timing.

Every task affects another task downstream. A delayed deleaf affects airflow. Bad airflow affects humidity. Humidity affects microbial exposure. Problems compound, just like the interest on the loans taken to build these facilities — loans that need payments, payments that need harvests, harvests that depend on yield — and the neurosis keeps feeding itself.

Cannabis culture tends to romanticize the lone genius grower, the master cultivator operating on intuition and secret knowledge. Commercial cultivation destroys that fantasy quickly. At scale.

“You’re not going to make better than what nature did,” Wren says. “All you can do is fuck it up.”

That is why inside the KK ecosystem, nobody claims to possess magic formulas. If anything, the growers sound suspicious of certainty. After more than 20 years of growing weed at scale, Myrowitz still says: “The cannabis industry is small, and we continue to learn from fellow cultivators.”

THC Levels Are Ruining Weed

Humility becomes increasingly important as the legal market pushes cultivation toward commodification.

“The THC testing has ruined this,” Wren says. “A lot of things that taste good don’t test high.”

The statement lands like heresy inside a market obsessed with potency percentages. But among growers, the complaint surfaces constantly. Genetics with unique flavor profiles often lose shelf space because dispensary consumers have been trained to chase numbers instead of smoke quality.

“If you don’t have the numbers,” Wren says, “it doesn’t hit the commercial scale.”

“When you get really thick, heavy, dense indica buds, they tend to test lower because they have a higher mass-to-area ratio. And when you start to get airy sativas, they have less mass… and tons of surface area. You start to get higher THCs,” Wren explains. He also points specifically to extraction culture and modern rosin trends, where breeding increasingly revolves around wash yields rather than nuanced smoke.

“All the genetics taste and smell the same because they’re based off a wash and not based off what’s good.”

The irony is that legalization, while creating enormous opportunities for growers, also creates pressures that sometimes can flatten diversity.

From Trap to Lab

The transition from underground cultivation to legal commercial cannabis is not simply a matter of scale. According to Palmer, it requires rethinking almost everything: workflows, routines, labor management, timing, ego, and growers’ relationships with their own methods.

“Usually when you come out of your garage, and you end up in a facility like this, everything is going to change,” Palmer says.

That does not mean abandoning the heart behind underground cultivation. Palmer argues that the passion, curiosity, and obsession many growers develop while growing weed remain valuable. The challenge is learning which practices can survive industrial production and which ones become operational liabilities once hundreds of plants, employees, deadlines, and payroll are involved.

“You can keep your heart in it,” he says, “but if you hold on too tight to specifically the way that you want it done, it’s going to waste a bunch of time.”

“When I grew at my house, man, I used to cut every single branch off when I harvested and put it on a hanger,” Palmer explains. “It would take a crew 12 hours to do that. Here we cut down the full plant, and we’re harvesting 600 or 740 plants in half a day.”

Palmer still respects many old-school cultivation philosophies, even if large-scale production forces compromise.

“You’re going to get the tastiest weed out of a living soil situation,” Palmer says. “Those are the guys winning all the prizes. But when you get into a legal market that scales like that, it’s about making this medicine available to all.”

“I believe the lunar calendar totally works,” he says, referring to moon-cycle cultivation practices. “But that doesn’t mean a room’s open and you’re going to wait around for the moon before you plant your next crop.”

At the same time, Palmer believes large-scale cannabis companies often make the opposite mistake: over-corporatizing cultivation and removing decision-making from the growers actually working inside the rooms. Cultivation systems often become overly standardized by executives trying to “cookie-cutter the system” across multiple facilities.

“The people giving the orders weren’t really in the garden,” he says. “You’ve got to be in the garden to be making some of these decisions.”

Even identical rooms inside the same facility behave differently.

“You get different environments from room to room to room,” Palmer says. “Even if they’re the same in this building, some rooms just have their own character.”

That, ultimately, may be the real compromise between underground cultivation and industrial cannabis: preserving the instincts, sensitivity, and observational discipline of legacy growers while building systems capable of surviving commercial scale.

KK’s cultivation teams attempt to resist some of those pressures through compartmentalization and small-batch approaches.

Wren describes Planet 13’s grow style in Nevada as “large boutique,” grouping cultivars into room-specific environments instead of force-feeding every strain identical conditions. The cultivation operation occupies approximately 44,000 square feet across nine rooms.

“We let everything have the right amount of finish time,” he says.

“We actually care about having fully developed quality smokable cannabis with character.”

The objective is not merely to make this medicine available to all; it is to preserve character inside industrial systems.

The Hands Behind the Flower

And maybe that is where authenticity still survives. In crews.

In the environmental discipline. In people replacing filters before sunrise. In workers spending entire days bent beneath canopies, making sure airflow reaches the lower branches.

In cultivators checking runoff levels after everybody else has gone home. In teams trying to preserve flavor, consistency, and character inside an industry constantly pushing toward standardization.

The flower on the shelf is simply the visible result of care.