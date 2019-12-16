Guides
The High Times Gift Guide For Wellness
Give the gift of health and wellness this holiday season.
As the poet Virgil once proclaimed, “the greatest wealth is health.” Yet while good health certainly is priceless, there are always ways to improve one’s well-being. With this in mind, we’ve gathered some of the best cannabis-friendly gift ideas to keep you and your loved ones sane through the holidays — and into the new year.
CBD Living Freeze 250 MG Broad Spectrum CBD
CBD Living Freeze is a gel infused with 250mg of broad spectrum CBD that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. Due to the use of nano-CBD technology, the CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin, leaving no residue behind. CBD Living Freeze is hypoallergenic and 100 percent safe for external use, containing 250mg of CBD (cannabidiol) extracted from organic hemp. Because CBD Living Freeze is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied to reduce pain and inflammation, it makes a great addition to first aid kits and any gym bag. Visit cbdliving.com for more info.
Price: $15 – $30
Finding Your Higher Self: Your Guide To Cannabis For Self Care
Finding Your Higher Self: Your Guide to Cannabis for Self-Care is a beautifully designed, compellingly written book from Brooklyn-based cannabis writer (and frequent High Times contributor) Sophie Saint Thomas. Published by Simon & Schuster’s Adams Media imprint, the book features more than 100 activities that can help us mindfully integrate cannabis into our lives. The guide shows readers how to give themselves a massage with cannabis oil, how to enjoy a “flower-fueled face mask,” and how to incorporate cannabis into meditation, proving that there’s practically no form of self care that isn’t made better with cannabis. Learn more about the author at sophiesaintthomas.com.
Price: $15.99
Soothe CBD Massage
Most people already know about Soothe, an on-demand massage service and mobile app that pairs stressed-out individuals with licensed, insured massage therapists within 60 minutes. Currently, Soothe is available in 70 markets in four countries, and now, residents of Southern California also have a CBD massage as a menu option, enabling them to indulge in a stress-relieving experience in which the calming, non-psychoactive properties of high-quality topical cannabidiol become amplified through massage. In the words of Jeff Bishop, VP of Operations at Soothe: “While CBD massages are currently only offered in Southern California, Soothe has plans to expand to other regions soon.” Visit soothe.com to learn more.
Price: $138 and up
cbdMD
We all know how stressful the holidays can be. cbdMD has the perfect holiday gifts with a variety of CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, pet products, and more. Can’t decide? Check out their relaxing bath bombs or popular tinctures to find the perfect wellness gift for your loved ones or friends. “Powered by nature, enhanced by Science,” cbdMD is known for selling THC-free, broad-spectrum products which are safe and legally ship right to your door. The brand is backed by top professional athletes including golfer Bubba Watson, MMA fighters, skateboarders, surfers, and more. Learn more about cbdMD through these third party reviews.
Price: $9.99 – $239.99 (Use coupon code HIGHTIMESGIFT for 20 percent off)
Cannabliss Organic Bliss Body Oil
Founded by husband-and-wife-team Melissa and Nick Christensen, Cannabliss Organic merges a background in the beauty industry with experience in hemp cultivation. The result is a remarkable skincare company that proudly takes what they call a “seed to face” approach, using certified organic plants to extract full-spectrum oil for a highly concentrated variety of CBD that visibly improves the skin. While we love the Bliss Body Oil, all of the company’s products — from balm to salve to serum — are luxurious yet accessible creations that utilize the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of CBD. Visit cannablissorganic.com for more info.
Price: $10 and up
Quim’s Happy Clam Everyday Oil
A sex-positive self-care line that makes plant-based health products for women, Quim has crafted an especially unique concoction, appropriately called Happy Clam Everyday Oil. Infused with hemp CBD, the product essentially functions as “an eye cream for your vagina,” and can be used in almost any situation, whether it’s before bed, during menstruation, or after sex. Along with MCT oil and full-spectrum flower oil, it features a proprietary blend of different natural ingredients that work in concert to create a—well, happy “clam.” Check out itsquim.com for more.
Price: $48
Scentered Sleep Well Christmas Stocking
You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a better name for this enchanting essential oil-based aromatherapy balm — an elegant floral combination of lavender, chamomile, geranium, patchouli, clove, and more. Sleep Well from Scentered is a fragrant blend of 100 percent natural ingredients, making it an integral part of a soothing evening ritual. Plus, when it’s packaged in a reusable, embroidered holiday stocking, it makes a charming gift for insomniacs and sleep-lovers alike. Visit scentered.com for more information.
Price: $25
KushyCBD CBD Gummy Formula
KushyCBD’s classic peach gummy is made with organic ingredients, natural flavoring, and tapioca syrup instead of fructose or corn syrup. It harnesses all the goodness and true potential of the plant by preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids associated with broad spectrum oil. Visit kushycbd.com to learn more.
Price: $19.95 each
RYOT LOCK’R Box
An all-in-one smoking station, the elegantly crafted RYOT® solid top locking LOCK’R Box™ comes with three storage containers and a removable, easy scoop walnut tray. RYOT® Prep Trays feature handcrafted over-vert walls, giving you the perfect angle to collect your herb without creating a mess. Additionally, the expertly designed corner funnel allows you to move excess herbs back into a RYOT® jar or box for later use. Visit ryot.com for more information.
Price: $250 (Use coupon code RYOTHOLIDAY for 25 percent off)
Life Elements CBD Bath Bombs
Life Elements is a woman-owned beauty care company helmed by Martha Van Inwegen, a vanguard in the CBD skincare milieu who’s dedicated to going straight to the source in order to gather natural organically grown, hemp-derived CBD. Along with a compelling line of cannabidiol products that includes lip balm and sugar scrub, Life Elements also makes what it considers its signature product: bath bombs that have been “converting even the most staunch non-bath-believers since 2018.” To learn more, visit lifeelements.com.
Price: $14 – $45.50
Some brands have paid for inclusion in this gift guide.
