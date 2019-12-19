The High Times Guide To Gifts For Students

OK, so a lot of students can’t legally consume cannabis, but that doesn’t mean they can’t identify with the budding lifestyle that the iconic marijuana leaf represents. From hats and scarves to slippers and more, there are a multitude of ways to show support for cannabis legalization. To round things out, we took the liberty of finding a few cannabis-infused treats to include on this list, too. You know, for college seniors.

Sanuk

Jeff Kelley started Sanuk® back in 1997, when he was fashioning footwear out of inner tubes and indoor-outdoor carpet. The company has since grown into a well-known, much-beloved lifestyle-driven brand with a range of collections, including vegan and hemp footwear. Their shoes, slippers, and flip-flops are fun, functional, and they feel good, too. Visit sanuk.com to browse through the company’s incredible variety of patterns, colors, styles, and materials.

Price: $24 and up

OLO

More discreet than a vape pen and less iffy than your average edible, OLO’s sublingual strips offer precise dosing in five or ten milligram tabs for optimal convenience. The new brand has brought together the world of cannabis with neuroscience and biochemistry to create strips that promote four different experiences: Active, Social, Focus and Chill. The strips dissolve instantly and start working in less than 15 minutes. Visit getolo.com to learn more.

Price: $24 for 12 five-milligram strips/ $32 for eight 10-milligram strips

Truffle Collections

Coda Signature handcrafts chocolate confections that touch all the senses, making beautiful truffle collections that delight with rich colors and bold flavor combinations. In an elegant six-piece collection, each truffle contains ten milligrams THC. The truffles are winners of the DOPE Cup, Cannabis Cup and THC Connoisseur. Visit codasignature.com for more info.

Price: $25 – $30

Harvest Holidaze Collection

The Harvest Holiday Hats, Fingerless Gloves and Scarves are all made from 100 percent acrylic materials, which has a soft lightweight feel. The hat is one-size-fits-all and has braided accents. The scarf features Harvest’s limited-edition holiday pattern with fringed ends. The gloves feature sewn cuff labels and a fingerless style, perfect for that holiday smoke break! Visit harvestswag.com for more information.

Price: $7.99 and up

Kannastor GR8TR V2

An update on the classic GR8TR® model, the V2 features food-grade anodized aluminum, interchangeable grinder plates, anti-residue and friction rings, and a signature versatile design. What makes the GR8TR so adaptable? In addition to delivering the smoothest ground herb, this iconic Kannastor accessory can be easily broken down into a storage puck for easy traveling. No other grinder on the market has this many versatile configurations. Visit kannastor.com to learn more.

Price: $59 and up (For 25 percent off, use promo code RYOTHOLIDAY at check out)

STIIIZY’s Liquid Live Resin

Extracted directly from locally-sourced cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s cannabis derived terpenes capture the full terpene profile of each strain, offering exceptional synergy in both flavor and potency. Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Liquid Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally and in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpene for the ultimate entourage effect. Visit STIIIZY.com to learn more and follow @STIIIZY on IG, FB and Twitter.

Price: Varies

PieceMaker

PieceMaker makes food-grade silicone bongs and handheld pipes that are practically indestructible. As if that weren’t enough, they’re also attractive, lightweight, easy to use, and much less messy-looking than ones made from glass. The company’s multiple patents are further proof of their groundbreaking stature in the field of water pipes, dry pipes, and accessories. For the holidays, PieceMaker even created whimsical bongs that resemble candy canes. Visit piecemakergear.com to learn more.

Price: Varies

NFuzed Sour Cannabis Gummies

NJoy life, affordably, and never compromise on taste or quality. NFuzed Sour Cannabis Gummies are precision dosed with either ten milligrams THC or 1:1 ratio five milligrams THC and five milligrams CBD. Delicious, dependable, and consistent edibles for the everyday consumer. Available in sour blueberry, apple, grape, watermelon, strawberry, pineapple, and peach. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Visit nfuzed.com to learn more.

Price: $8.95 – $15

Smoke Eraser

A personal air filter and smoke-elimination sploof, the ingenious Smoke Eraser is a device that uses a patent pending pre-filter to block, collect, and remove accumulated moisture captured from each breath of exhaled smoke. Each device lasts for up to 1400 exhales, cutting down on breath moisture with a hydrophobic pre-filter system and built-in aerator that distributes smoke evenly and traps all moisture so the HEPA filter inside lasts longer. Learn more at smokeeraser.com.

Price: $19.95 and up