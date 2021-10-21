Jon’s Stone-Cold Quarantine Cop List: Sweet 16

Intros are hard. You’d think by the 16th of these that I’d have some worked-out sign-on or something, but alas, here we are. After what seemed like a month full of events in September, October’s come (and mostly gone) on strong with colder weather and shorter days that have honestly felt pretty grueling, so I’m back again to lift your spirits with dopeness. I know we’re not really quarantining anymore, but we’re rocking the brand until at least the end of the year.

Although Hall of Flowers was great, and last month’s list was diesel, this month’s got a few that have been sitting in the hopper for a bit, since #15 was dedicated to the event. I didn’t even think about the fact that Halloween was basically next week until just now; otherwise I probably would have themed this out a bit more, but oh well. This shit’s all potent year round.

Below, we’ve got newness from old friends and classics reimagined by fresh faces, but assuming this isn’t your first ride on the Cop List express, you know we’ve got something for everybody. That said, if you think there’s something dope I missed, or something you just feel like complaining about, hit me on twitter (@joncappetta), and let’s hash it out.

And now, back to our regularly scheduled program…

Courtesy of 710 Labs

This was originally going to be a mention of their new Marshmallow OG cut, but my first look at the Persey Pods came in last week and I haven’t been able to put them down since. No disrespect to the Mallow, which has a delightful nose and taste that’s been rocking me to sleep the past few nights, but the Persey Pods really are something special. The first solventless pod offering from the 710 gang, these things are top of the line for function, but the taste is just as vibrant as you would expect from any of their other products—which is quite surprising for a pocket vaporizer. My personal favorite so far has got to be the GAK, though both the Grease Bucket and the Cherry AK are worth writing home about. If you’re not already on ‘the List’ you should definitely look into becoming a part of their DTC distribution program, as I don’t imagine these are going to get past their fans for a loooong time…

Courtesy of Storz & Bickel

I’ve said it verbatim in the past, but the leader in vaporization tech hasn’t changed in years. With over 20 years on the market, Storz & Bickel’s Volcano has remained the premiere way to vape plant matter since its creation, and while many others have tried to replicate their success, none have even come close.



Well, friends, they just set the bar even higher. Although it had released a few years ago, their Hybrid version of the Volcano, one that will vape concentrates as well as your dried herbs, is back on the market and releasing in the portfolio’s limited Onyx edition. Having gotten a chance to get hands-on with this unit, I’m pleased to report that the function is strong on the concentrate side, and inhaling out of a bag remains the ultimate way to consume.

Courtesy of Packwoods

Here’s another early one, though it should be hitting the streets over the next few weeks. We’re so early on this, they haven’t even posted any pictures yet, so what you see above is still the old model. Y’all are already familiar with Packwoods, as well as their slimmed down pack sets, Packarillos, right?

Well friends, Packarillo’s cousin is here, and they’re flying paper planes. Rolled with paper, but maintaining all of the details you love about Packarillos—from the glass tip to the curated flowers inside—I have a feeling these are going to make some serious noise. In case I forgot to mention, these are still infused, so get ready to dig into some of the strongest mini-doobs on the market!

Courtesy of Green Monké

This one’s for all the microdosers out there—and all you macrodosers who just want something new and delicious to drink. Introducing Green Monké, the deliciously refreshing ‘sparkling soda’ with ~10mg of cannabinoids (although most are on the CBD side). I don’t know what kind of soda exists besides the sparkling kind, but rest assured, this isn’t some flavored water baloney—these things are TASTY.

While their Tropical Citrus flavor has been out for a while now, Green Monké has recently added two new flavors to it’s portfolio, Mango Guava and Orange Passionfruit, and the flavor train keeps comin’. I was a huge fan of their initial flavor, which was sort of like a Pina Colada, and although I never got bored of that one, these two new jawns are equally thrilling.

Courtesy of Compound Genetics

Not going to lie, this one is a bit special for me. I’ve been following Compound Genetics for a while now, so I’m always eager to see what they’ve got brewing, and this is the first bag I’ve gotten direct from the source.

The genetic masterminds behind Cookie’s Apples & Bananas and Gummiez, as well as the highly coveted White Runtz, have been known to create some of the most flavorful and exclusive smoke in California… some of which have even ended up on our “Strains of the Year” lists. One of the latest releases, Big Face, extends the company’s reign. Chris’ post referred to it as “the New Steal Your Face,” and on top of always loving a Dead reference, the description fits. My shit melted. IG’s on one again, so keep an eye out for the return of an official page, but you can follow Chris here.

Courtesy of Winners Circle Genetics

You likely heard the rumblings over the summer of Quavo from the Migo’s new strain. While many people thought he had spun out a whole new brand called Birkinz, it was actually a cultivar collaboration with the wizards over at Winners Circle Genetics. And while it certainly made noise online, it’s been elusive to actually obtain—even for me.

Well, friends, I’m happy to report that I’ve secured the bag, and it’s just as terpy as the marketing let on. While this Gelato cut is sure to spark your memory of past seshes, it’s worth noting that this is a particularly good expression of the cultivar, with the grow gang claiming they combined several different iterations of the hypest of hype in breeding.

It’s also worth noting that Winners Circle does much more than just Birkinz, and that their 1942 is another standout cut that’s been commanding it’s own attention. While I know it’s hard to trust the marketing, rest assured that these guys know how to produce.

Courtesy of Baker’s

This one’s for my price-conscious folk out there. No disrespect—I’m one of the cheapest people in the world outside of my smoking habit, but this one’s specifically for those that want to smoke the good without breaking the bank.

New from the Cannadescent team (who, as a reminder, also make the Justice Joints that donate all of their profits to getting victims of the War on Drugs out of prison), Baker’s are high-potency, infused prerolls, available at a budget-friendly price-point. Now, while I know it’s easy to see a preroll with a lot of ‘extras’ on the outside and think, “Is that actually making it into my lungs?” I’m pleased to let you know that these things smack—even if I don’t get the outside frills, either.

What’s even better, though, is that these are enjoyable smokes, unlike many of the others racing to create the most potent hit sticks. With clean hits that won’t make you choke, but that you’ll also feel on the intake, Baker’s may be price-conscious, but the high’s full-fledged.

Courtesy Larry Pack

I’ve been trying to keep a better eye on the traditional market the past few months, and I’ve found another crew who’s moving work out-of-state that’s worth talking about. Whoever’s behind Larry Pack has a serious eye for quality—the cuts they’ve procured of both Biscotti and Sherbacio were top-tier, even when next to their original cultivators.

They’re not kidding with the #NoRegular tag. I’ve heard from homies in both Dallas and Chicago that they’ve seen these packs at smokeouts already, so I know the distribution channels are wide-reaching—if you see the yellow backed bags in the future, don’t miss your chance to taste the right cut of your favorites.

Courtesy of Terphogz

After over two years of hands-on research and development, the gang at Terphogz have emerged from seclusion having developed one of the premier vaping devices on the market. Powered by CCELL, and filled with all of the iconic terps you’d expect from the genius’ behind Zkittlez, the new Zeuz pods are reminiscent of previous CCell tech, but with a much sleeker, all-built-in appeal.

These disposable vapes deliver clean and flavorful hits presenting the complex terp profiles in all their glory. No disrespect to the wonderful flower they produce, as you all know for me, the bud is the most important, but this may be the best way to actually taste the rainbow.

Courtesy of El Blunto

I’m a fan of all things El Blunto, so when they dropped a new collab with the homies over at THC Design, you know I had to drop what I was doing and try it out. As with the products of theirs that I’ve smoked in the past, this was a very pleasant smoke—one that left me feeling truly “blunted.”

This gang does not disappoint. The nearly-two-gram, hemp-wrapped blunt was filled with Pink Cookies, which was a particularly tasty cut, something that isn’t always apparent when smoking with a wrap. It’s worth noting that while the tobacco ban has stopped legal blunts from flooding the market like many traditional smokers may have hoped for, the El Blunto’s are not just a suitable replacement—they’re also better for you (if you’re into that sort of thing)!