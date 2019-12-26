There are few statements more frightening for a regular marijuana user than “We are going to need you to take a urine drug test.” This seemingly innocuous statement is enough to send even the most rational individuals online to try to determine how to pass a urine test. Even though recreational and medicinal marijuana is increasingly becoming legal across the country, it is still standard practice for employers to request a THC urine drug test as a condition for employment or to require employees to submit to random drug testing.

While there is a ton of information online explaining how to pass a marijuana drug test, it can be difficult to determine which information is accurate and what is actually an unreliable drug testing myth. That is why we have compiled this guide on how to pass a urine drug test for weed. Below, we break down how long THC will stay in your system, offering tips to pass a drug test in 24 hours and over an extended amount of time. We also share the key to naturally passing a drug test and debunk some common drug test myths.

How Long Does THC Stay in My System?

THC can be detected in urine anywhere from two days to 11 weeks after using marijuana. The exact amount of time THC stays in your system can vary greatly depending on a few different factors, including:

How often do you use marijuana?

How long has it been since you last used marijuana?

What is the potency of the marijuana you use?

What is your body fat percentage?

What is your current weight?

Do you have a fast or slow metabolism?

The average individual gets rid of THC in the body within 30 to 45 days after using marijuana. If you regularly smoke marijuana, THC can stay in your system for up to 90 days after usage. Conversely, if you rarely smoke marijuana, all traces of THC can be out of your urine in only two days, although approximately 10 days is more typical for sparse users.

How to Pass a Urine Drug Test in 24 Hours

Even in the best possible situation, THC is found in urine two days after using marijuana. If you only have 24 hours to pass a drug test, the odds are stacked against you. In a month or even in as little as a week, a lot can be done to help individuals pass a urine drug test, but 24 hours only leaves a few options. Below are steps on how to pass a drug test in 24 hours:

1. Flush THC out of Your System with a Detox Drink

There are a few drinks available on the market that promise a same-day detox cleanse, flushing your system of unwanted toxins, including THC. After drinking one of these detox drinks, drug test taker’s urine may come up as THC-free for a small four- to six-hour window immediately following consumption. However, detox drinks are not reliable, and for many people, a detox drink will have little to no effect on the drug test results.

2. Buy a Home THC Urine Drug Test

If you only have 24 hours to pass a drug test, it is a good idea to know what your test will reveal about your THC levels. Purchase a home THC urine drug test at your local pharmacy or drugstore, and see if you pass the test. This is a quick way to see if a detox drink was effective in flushing THC from your system. However, be careful since take-home tests are rarely as accurate as laboratory tests.

3. Drink a Lot of Water and Fluids

If your home THC drug test shows that your urine tests positive for THC, you can buy yourself some time by drinking a ton of water. Having a large amount of liquid in your system will dilute your urine. In turn, your urine sample will essentially be water, and your test may be considered inconclusive. This means you will have to retake the test at a later date, giving your body extra time to flush out THC.

4. Try to Cheat and Get Away with It

We do not necessarily recommend cheating, but if your back is against the wall and you are out of options, there are ways to cheat a drug test. Most methods involve smuggling in another individual’s clean sample to your urine drug test and passing it off as your own. However, before doing so, make sure to think about the consequences of getting caught and the ethical issues that come with cheating.

How to Pass a Urine Drug Test for Weed If You Have More Than 24 Hours

If you are wondering how to pass a urine drug test naturally, the most important thing you will need is time. Passing a THC urine test in 24 hours is next to impossible, but if you have more time (around three to four weeks) there are steps you can take to pass successfully.

1. Increase Your Water Consumption

Now that you have some time to get ready for the marijuana urine test, you do not need to be constantly chugging water. Instead, merely up your water intake to flush any THC out of your system.

2. Increase How Much You Exercise

A fast metabolism can help your body flush THC out of your system, and the best way to increase your metabolism is to exercise. Not only that, but since THC is stored in fat cells, burning fat when you work out pushes THC out of your system at a faster rate. However, because of this, avoid exercising in the 24 hours before your urine drug test, as this can result in stored THC being pushed into your bloodstream.

3. Try a 5- or 10-Day Detox Kit

While same-day detox kits do not have a strong track record of success, 5 or 10-day detox kits tend to be more reliable. These detox kits are full of helpful supplements that aim to rid your body of unwanted toxins completely, including THC. Make sure to do some research, as there are a plethora of detox kits found online with miraculous claims of success without any evidence to back up those claims.

4. Take B Vitamins and Creatine the Day of the Test

Drinking all of that water in preparation for your drug test means that your urine will lose most of its natural yellow coloring. Get your urine yellow again by taking B vitamins, specifically B12 and B2. That way, there will be no visual evidence that you tried to dilute your urine before the test.

Another supplement to consider on the day of the test is creatine. The body breaks creatine down into creatinine, which is something that lab technicians look for in a urine sample. This can help make a urine sample that is diluted by excessive water consumption appear normal.

What Are Some Common THC Urine Drug Test Myths?

When researching how to pass a urine drug test for weed, you are bound to encounter THC urine drug test myths. Over the years, a variety of different tips to pass a drug test have surfaced that are unequivocally false. Below are three of the most common drug test myths:

Can I Beat a Drug Test with Baking Soda?

A common myth that can be found on countless websites is that baking soda can help you pass a urine drug test. These websites advise that you mix baking soda with water and then drink the whole concoction in one gulp. There is zero scientific evidence to back this up, as there is no reason to believe that drinking baking soda can help you pass a drug test. In fact, consuming a large amount of baking soda has the potential for significant toxicity and can present a number of health risks.

Can Drinking Cranberry Juice, Lemon Juice or Tea Beat a Drug Test?

There are many accounts online that swear that cranberry juice, lemon juice or tea helped them pass a drug test. While this may be true for that one-off individual, there is little evidence that these beverages will help you pass a drug test. While all three are good detox beverages, chugging bottles of juice or tea is not going to lead to a passed drug test miraculously.

Can Synthetic Urine Pass a THC Drug Test?

Synthetic urine kits are often mentioned as a way to pass a drug test, supplying you with fake THC-free urine to pass off as your own. However, tests are advanced enough to notice the differences between synthetic and authentic urine, so synthetic urine is typically ineffective.

Want More Tips on How to Pass a Urine Drug Test?

If you are interested in learning more tips on how to pass drug tests, check out the Drug Testing 101 guide. This guide will provide more information on how to pass different types of drug screenings.