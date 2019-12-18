Good or bad, it’s safe to say that vaporizers are having a moment right now. Still, it’s not easy to know which brands to trust, and which ones to avoid. With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite vaping products on the market today. From dry-herb vaporizers to super-secure pods, these products are poised to bring a much-needed sense of serenity to the capricious vaping industry.

DaVinci IQ2

For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer for flower and extracts, DaVinci’s IQ2 is the brand’s newest masterpiece, providing cooler vapor, ultimate flavor, and total control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also provides the ability for you to track and report your dose per draw and session both on the device and in-app. DaVinci’s legacy of exceptionally clean vaporizers continues in the IQ2. The airtight, all-ceramic air path is engineered with zirconia and a glass-lined oven to ensure unprecedented purity and flavor. Using the IQ2’s Air Dial, adjust your device for easier draws and enjoy vapor that is 50 percent cooler than other vaporizers. Reduce your draw resistance and experience bigger, denser vapor. Offering on-device and in-app dosage control, input your strain potency and the amount of dry herb or extracts in your oven and your IQ2 will track and report dose per draw and per session. Add a maximum dose per session in the app and your IQ2 will alert you when you have reached your desired dose. This feature-packed device is available from directly from DaVinci at davincivaporizer.com and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

Price: $250

Courtesy Vaprwear

Vaprwear

Vape-ready, high-quality hoodies for an active lifestyle, Vaprwear hoodies provide a convenient, practical vaping experience through the patented Universal Drawstring™ vapor delivery system. These comfortable hoodies are compatible with most cannabis and nicotine vape devices, including 510-thread cartridges, e-cigarettes, Juul® and Pax® Era. They’re perfect for snowboarding and skiing, concerts and music festivals, and every…vaping…day. Available in five styles, in a variety of colors. Visit vaprwear.com for more information.

Price: $39.99-$79.99

Courtesy XVAPE

XVAPE Aria

Purity of vapor — of taste and flavor — is one of the Holy Grails of vaping. XVAPE has solved this problem with its signature airflow isolation design. No longer will you have to worry about contaminants, internal or external, ruining the quality of your vaping enjoyment. Considered by many to be one of the best handheld dry herb and concentrate vaporizers on the market today, the XVAPE Aria is a masterpiece of form, function, and high fashion. This classy dual-use vape features a high-speed heat-up time and 100 percent isolated airflow, giving it some of the best-tasting flavor available in a portable unit. For those in search of perfect flavor delivery matched with powerful flow, the XVAPE Aria is the only answer. Visit xvapeusa.com to learn more.

Price: $79.99

Courtesy RYOT

RYOT VERB DHV

Introducing the RYOT® VERB™ DHV. With so many dry herb vapes on the market, the experts at RYOT sat back and expected somebody to make a pocketable vape that was easy to load, easy to use, and gave a hit that could truly satisfy. After years of waiting, they realized that no one was going to produce a vape “for smokers by smokers.” So that’s what they’ve done. Features include an innovative stay-cool, smooth-draw mouthpiece; easy load-funneled oven chamber; integrated stainless-steel poker tool; rapid heating temperature control; OLED Display; and slim hips, plus a limited two-year warranty. Hit it! For more information, visit ryot.com.

Price: $99 (For 25 percent off, use promo code RYOTHOLIDAY at checkout)

Courtesy Airgraft

Airgraft Clean Vaporizer

Airgraft Clean Vaporizer is a next-level pod vaporizer that works with the verified SecurePod, the only vaporizer cartridge with crypto-strength security that prevents counterfeiting. A range of live resins extracted from single cultivar flower are perfectly served by the ZeroBurn dynamic vapor engine that heats each oil with the optimal temperature profile. The result is no burn in your vapor or throat for a smooth, clean taste. Visit airgraft.com for more info.

Price: $98

Courtesy NUG

NUG Vape Carts

Pure cannabis, pure innovation, pure convenience: NUG’s vape carts are the perfect union of state-of-the-art cannabis extraction and innovative cartridge technology. With the casual consumer in mind, NUG vape carts utilize an all-ceramic k-coil heating element. The cartridges come in six flavors featuring a live resin or NUG refined finish. Visit NUG.com/wegrowcalifornia for more information.

Price: $45 for NUG refined/$55 for premium live resin

Courtesy Bloom

Bloom Vape

A mainstay of the cannabis industry, BLOOM is both a lover of classic cannabis strains and an advocate for trouble-free products with no dangerous additives. The original Bloom Vape fosters a pure, clean experience, while the disposable Bloom One provides added convenience. The Bloom DART utilizes the pod vapor method, while the Bloom Drop is all about oil infusion. Whichever version you choose, Bloom will bring new meaning to the vape conversation. To learn more, visit thebloombrand.com.

Price: Varies

Courtesy Moxie

Moxie Dart

A maker of all-natural cannabis concentrates, Moxie employs a three-step, lab-grade process for pharmaceutical-level perfection. First comes plant preparation and harvesting, followed by extraction, and finally, vacuum degasification, which removes lingering solvents from the cannabis oil. Specifically, the Moxie Dart is the brand’s next-generation vape system that brings award-winning oils together with advanced battery technology. Visit moxie710.com to learn more.

Price: $39.99 and up

Courtesy Dr Dabber

Dr Dabber Switch

A maker of outstanding vape pens and vaping accessories, Dr Dabber has made it a mission to create the best possible vaporizer. The Switch features groundbreaking patent-pending induction heating for oils and flowers. The revolutionary technology lets the device heat up to the perfect temperature in a minimal time period — usually around four seconds. And with one charge yielding 150 uses, the Switch can function either as a freestanding unit or as a portable one. Visit drdabber.com to learn more about the Switch and Dr Dabber’s other devices.

Price: $399.95

Courtesy CCELL/ Facebook

CCELL

CCELL’s unparalleled ceramic heating components take the place of old-timey wick-based coils for pristine flavor and higher potency of extracts. The brand boasts more than 400 patents in vaporizing technology, and is dedicated to super-strict hygienic and safety measures than only further set it apart from the rest. With more than 260 dedicated engineers at its disposal, CCELL is on the vanguard of the ever-changing yet continuously dynamic vaping industry. Head to ccell.com to learn more.

Price: Varies

Courtesy Kandypens/ Instagram

Kandypens

With dozens of products and accessories, including coils, tanks, mouthpieces and more, Kandypens is a comprehensive vape-lover’s resource that provides everything needed for an extra-smooth, convenient, and enjoyable vaping experience. Acclaimed artists such as Amber Rose and A$AP Rocky have endorsed Kandypens, and it’s easy to see why the brand has grown from a mere vape brand to a full-fledged cultural force. From the ultra-sleek Slim to the high-tech Oura, there’s a Kandypen for everyone. Go to kandypens.com for more info.

Price: $4.95 and up

Some brands have paid for inclusion in this gift guide.