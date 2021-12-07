Vape Holiday Gift Guide

Vapes are quite possibly one of the best gifts you could give someone—but choosing just one is no easy task. They vary greatly in size and price, ranging from the smallest, most discreet vape pens (some of which are disposable) to the biggest, beefiest rigs you can imagine. These devices offers so much potential in consumption choices, too. Some vape pens offer a wide variety of cartridges with the freshest trending oils. Other vape devices are compatible with any dry herb you have on hand, putting the power of flower choice solely in your hands.

Need help choosing the best vape for you, or a loved one? Check out our exclusive list of vape devices—one of them is sure to be a winner for your giftee, if not all of them!

Photo Courtesy of Arizer

XQ2 – Advanced | Elevated | Refined

NEW from Arizer, the XQ2 dry herb vaporizer is the culmination of 15+ years of product design and manufacturing experience. This unparalleled multi-purpose convection heater offers an all-in-one aromatherapy system, collection bag/balloon system, and on-demand direct draw + assisted draw whip system. Enjoy new and improved features including a large color screen, user-friendly OS, upgraded custom session settings, convenient remote control, multi-color LEDs, isolated airpath, air-purifying intake filter and more! Experience why Arizer is better by design.

Price: $239.99

arizer.xyz/HT-Gift-Guide

Photo Courtesy of Jetty Extracts

Jetty SOLVENTLESS Papaya Bomb

Jetty SOLVENTLESS Papaya Bomb vape is the first-ever High Times exclusive. Crafted by Jetty, it’s a unique hybrid cross of THC Bomb x Papaya. With sweet, tropical notes and a little bit of spice, it brings the cool, potently-mellow vibes. And because it’s Jetty SOLVENTLESS, this vape never touches a chemical, made simply using ice, water, heat and pressure. Available for a limited time.

Price: $65

jettyextracts.com/hightimes

Photo Courtesy of Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax

Experience the higher standard in vape products by visiting Delta Extrax. Delta Extrax offers a wide variety of hemp-derived vape products including cartridges and disposable devices. You’ll find unique blends of hemp-compliant blends of Delta 9 THC, Delta 10, Delta 8, THC-O, THCV, THP and HHC. Also, Delta Extrax uses exotic blends of cannabinoids to further enhance the vaping experience. Just released: 2 gram disposable vape devices. The industry standard is only one gram of THC, but this brand stepped it up further by adding an additional gram of THC at an affordable price!

Price: $29.99 – $58.99 (Use coupon code HIGHTIMES20 to get 20 percent off)

deltaextrax.com

Photo Courtesy of TOQi

TOQi 510 Dab Bundle

Leave the dabbing rig and torch at home and dab on the go with the TOQi 510 Dab Bundle. Already a favorite among budtenders (winning the Budtender’s Choice award for Best Vape Accessory), the TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer pairs with the TOQi 510 Dab Cartridge for smooth hits on the move. Dab shatter, crumble, wax, rosin, live resin, diamonds and sauce on the go with an instantaneous heating quartz tank design. Powered by an industry-leading power-train, the rapid charging battery takes only 20 minutes to charge up to 85 percent, and can be charged wirelessly on any Qi-enabled device like a Samsung Galaxy Note10. Three curated temperature settings and a sleek design make the TOQi 510 stand out. A game changer for concentrate fans.

Price: $71.90 for bundle

mytoqi.com

Photo Courtesy of Pinnacle Hemp

D8 Disposable

Pinnacle Hemp offers 15 different terpene profiles for Rift Delta 8 THC pens. There is truly something for everyone, making them one of the best Delta 8 options out there.

Price: $29.99

pinnaclehemp.com/shop/rift-delta-8-disposable-pen

Photo Courtesy of Dreamt

Dreamt 45-Night Sleep Pen

In a world where stress, anxiety and insomnia are common symptoms of being overworked and overstimulated, one of the best gifts you can give is a long, uninterrupted night of sleep. The Dreamt 45-Night Sleep Pen is your ticket toward addressing a variety of sleep problems. The combination of THC and CBD work together to promote both getting to sleep faster, as well as increasing time spent in deep sleep as well. Dreamt boasts that its pen is backed by science, with the added melatonin, valerian root and terpenes to improve sleep and reduce that foggy morning feeling.

Price: $40

youdreamt.com

Photo Courtesy of Leune

Leune All-in-One Vaporizer (four flavors)

The All-in-One Vaporizers by Leune come ready to use right out of the tiny little tin packages that they are packaged in. The pen is offered in the flavors of Desert Gold (a sativa-leaning hybrid), Sol Berry (a true hybrid), Cloud Berry (a true hybrid) and Piña Dream (a 3:1 THC: CBD), as well as a “Naked” version containing a seasonal hybrid that’s “as close to the flower as you can get.” Feel good while supporting a company whose mission is to brings awareness for social injustice and strives for positive change in the industry.

Price: $29

www.leune.co

Photo Courtesy of Zeus

Zeus Arc

Feel like the mighty Greek god with the Zeus Arc at your side! Or gift a loved one with this lightweight dry herb vaporizer so that they, too, will enjoy smoking their favorite flower wherever they go. Created in Germany, this vaporizer contains a lot of power in a relatively small package. Zeus claims that it’s “the new gold standard in premium vaporizer technology,” offering up to 90 minutes of total battery life, with a unique heat sink, isolated airpath and three different temperature cycles that will give you a variety of options.

Price: $199.99

zeusarsenal.com

Photo Courtesy of Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom Monarch Vape Line

If you’re looking to gift a vape pen that comes in a variety of flavors, and also checks the charity box, then look no further than Legion of Bloom’s Monarch Vape Line. Nearly 40 flavors are available (depending on your location, of course) between the sativa, indica and hybrid varieties. These little beauties offer a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip for a premium tasting experience, as well as a stainless-steel construction. Plus, a portion of sales for this pen are donated toward protecting the Monarch Butterfly population in California—which is a worthwhile venture to support. Get high and save the butterflies!

Price: $40+

www.thelegionofbloom.com

Photo Courtesy of Timeless

Timeless—Biscotti

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but with Timeless’ Biscotti at the ready, it will be a whole lot more relaxing. This vape cartridge contains 500mg of cannabis oil that will knock out stress with a swift dose of this popular indica variety. Timeless says that due to the “peppery caryophyllene, herbal myrcene and hoppy humulene” terpenes, Biscotti’s taste resembles that of a snickerdoodle cookie—so you’re getting that holiday flavor on top of a nice high that doesn’t leave you overly sedated.

timelessvapes.com