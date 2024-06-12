FDA Flags Infused Chocolate Bars, Says They Cause Seizures

Not all edibles hit the same. Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars are infused with hemp-derived CBD and delta-8, but whatever they’re putting in them is making people sick, according to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA issued an alert on June 7, warning people not to eat the chocolate bars. The FDA claims that eight people reported getting ill and six were hospitalized after eating the bars. The reported illnesses took place in Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Since the bars’ main ingredients were hemp-derived, they can be bought in nearly any state. The reported illnesses were not life-threatening.

“People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.” It’s possible that the reported symptoms were simply delta-8 THC, but those types of products generally don’t lead to hospital visits.

The alert sent shockwaves throughout the media, with reports focusing on the danger of such products on platforms such as Daily Caller. Fox News reports that the chocolate bars contain a blend of nootropic ingredients including hemp-derived compounds.

“Diamond Shruumz- brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars can be purchased online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC),” the alert reads. “The full list of retailers is currently unknown, and FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations at this time.”

One microdose chocolate bar, Birthday Cake flavor, is marketed to be “energetic, chillaxed, and euphoric.” However the bars don’t contain any psilocybin or amanita mushroom ingredients.

“There is no presence of psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience,” the chocolate bar product description reads. “Rest assured, our treats are not only free from psychedelic substances but our carefully crafted ingredients still offer an experience. This allows you to indulge in a uniquely crafted blend designed for your pleasure and peace of mind.”

But the product description also seems to suggest psychedelic, or at least psychoactive effects.

“Individuals can typically anticipate the onset of effects within an average timeframe of 30 minutes to 1 hour after consumption,” the product description reads. “However, it’s crucial to note that this duration can vary based on unique factors, including the person’s body size and metabolism.”

Products that appeal to children are the ones targeted the fastest by the FDA. It’s not clear whether the reported adverse effects from the Diamond Shruumz bars are linked to simply delta-8 THC or another ingredient.

“This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy. Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people,” the report reads.

“Retailers should not sell or distribute Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars and should hold the product in a secure location until additional instructions can be provided on how to return or safely dispose of the product.”

FDA Flags Other Infused Edibles

The FDA has gone after edible makers simply for allegedly marketing products to children.

On May 13, 2022, the FDA issued a warning, sounding the alarm about lookalike products that mimic candy and more recently—children’s cereal.

Copycat products that were highlighted in the warning mimic Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Froot Loops, Fruity Pebbles, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, Sour Patch Kids, and Trix, among others.

There are two reasons not to support gray area cannabis products like these: the potential appeal to children being one, and the other being the ethical violation of blatantly ripping off the intellectual property of mainstream food companies. But the FDA was mainly concerned about the physical symptoms that could occur in children.

“The FDA is aware of multiple media reports describing children and adults who accidentally consumed copycat edible products containing THC and experienced adverse events,” the organization wrote. “Additionally, from January 2021 through April 24, 2022, the FDA received over 100 adverse event reports related to children and adults who consumed edible products containing THC.”

Symptoms to look out for include “hallucinations” and “vomiting.”

“Some individuals who ate these edible products reportedly experienced adverse events such as hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting, and many required medical intervention or hospital admission,” the warning continues. “Seven of the reports specifically mention the edible product to be a copycat of popular foods, such as Cocoa Pebbles, Nerds Rope, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst.”