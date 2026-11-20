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Boots has launched a private medical cannabis service for UK patients aged 25 and over with certain eligible conditions. The service comes as NHS access to medical cannabis remains highly restricted, while Boots explores further research into its use for chronic pain.

Medical cannabis has been legally prescribable in the UK since 2018. However, access to these treatments through the public healthcare system remains extremely limited. Against that backdrop, the private sector has been stepping in to fill the gap, tapping into a market with considerable room for growth.

Now Boots, one of the UK’s largest pharmacy chains, has announced the launch of a new private healthcare service specializing in cannabis-based treatments.

The move marks a significant development for the industry, bringing medical cannabis services into the healthcare portfolio of one of Britain’s biggest pharmacy chains.

Medical Cannabis in the UK: Legal Since 2018, But Access Remains Limited

To understand why this announcement matters, it helps to look back. In November 2018, the UK legalized the prescription of cannabis-based medicines by specialist doctors. The decision followed intense public pressure, particularly after high-profile cases involving children with severe epilepsy who needed access to treatments that were not legally available to them.

However, making medical marijuana legal doesn’t mean it has become widely available through the healthcare system. The National Health Service (NHS), the UK’s publicly funded healthcare system, maintains highly restrictive prescribing guidelines. Under NHS guidelines, cannabis-based medicines may be prescribed in limited circumstances, including certain severe forms of epilepsy, chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting, and some cases of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis.

For other conditions, including chronic pain, access through the public system remains a major challenge. This has helped fuel the growth of private clinics specializing in medical cannabis, which have increasingly stepped in to fill a gap that public healthcare has yet to address.

As previously reported in El Planteo’s overview of seven years of legal medical cannabis in the UK, the regulatory change opened a new chapter for patients, but also left ongoing challenges surrounding stigma, public awareness, and access to treatment.

Meanwhile, adult-use weed remains illegal in the UK. Cannabis is still classified as a Class B controlled drug, meaning that unauthorized possession, cultivation, and supply remain criminal offenses.

Boots Enters the Private Medical Cannabis Market

This is where Boots comes in. On November 16, the company announced the launch of SureLeaf, a private medical cannabis service available through its Boots Online Doctor platform.

The service is exclusively available to patients aged 25 and older with certain chronic pain conditions, generalized anxiety disorder, or insomnia, provided they have previously tried conventional treatments without achieving adequate symptom relief. Eligible chronic pain conditions include fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, sciatica, chronic migraines, endometriosis, and various forms of neuropathic pain.

Importantly, Boots has set its own minimum age requirement of 25 for this service. This is not a legal requirement under UK medical cannabis regulations.

Another important detail: SureLeaf is not part of the NHS. It’s a private healthcare service, meaning patients must cover the costs of consultations and treatment. The company offers different care plans, while medication and certain additional consultations may incur separate charges.

As for medical oversight, Boots has established a specialized monitoring process. Patients are assessed by medical professionals, and any proposed prescription must undergo a second, independent review by a multidisciplinary clinical team that includes another specialist. Once treatment begins, patients receive an initial follow-up after 28 days, followed by additional check-ins at least once every three months.

The company also announced that it is exploring a research partnership with the University of Nottingham to investigate clinical outcomes, prescribing practices, and the experiences of patients receiving medical cannabis for chronic pain.

The significance of this move goes beyond the launch of another commercial service. With its considerable presence in British retail pharmacy, Boots could help give medical cannabis greater visibility and legitimacy within mainstream healthcare.

But it also raises an important question: What happens when access to a potential therapeutic option increasingly depends on a patient’s ability to pay for private healthcare?

With the NHS still far from offering broad access to medical cannabis, the private sector continues to gain ground. And now, one of Britain’s most recognizable pharmacy chains has officially joined the conversation.

Cover: Boots sign by Philip Halling, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons