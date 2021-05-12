Silo Wellness And Kaivalya Kollectiv Announce Psychedelic Retreats

Global psychedelics company Silo Wellness announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Los Angeles-based Kaivalya Kollectiv to offer psychedelic retreats utilizing the chemical 5-MeO-DMT. The partnership expands Silo’s portfolio of psychedelic product and retreat offerings, which currently include psilocybin and ketamine.

Douglas K. Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness, noted in a press release from the company that emerging psychedelic therapies can provide new opportunities for mental health and wellness.

“Psychedelic experiences can be profoundly transformative and deeply healing,” said Gordon. “We are pleased to expand our portfolio to include 5-MeO-DMT retreats, especially at a time when so many people are struggling with mental health issues and looking for plant-based alternatives to help guide them on their paths to greater self-actualization.”

Under the newly announced partnership, Silo Wellness will operate two 5-MeO-DMT retreats in Jamaica, where the company already conducts psilocybin-assisted retreats and mushroom and truffle cultivation workshops.

Kaivalya Kollectiv is a California wellness company that conducts psychedelic-integrated spiritual coaching and facilitated retreats in Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica. Joël Brierre, founder and CEO of the company, said that “everyone on the planet should have access to the life-changing properties of psychedelics.”

“When used properly, 5-MeO-DMT can be one of the most powerful tools known to man, allowing participants a brief yet intense mystical experience,” said Brierre. “We are excited to partner with fellow pioneers of the psychedelic industry like Silo Wellness in expanding the resources and tools available to assist people on their journeys towards greater enlightenment and enhanced self-actualization.”

Courtesy of Silo Wellness

About 5-MeO-DMT

The chemical 5-MeO-DMT is a powerful psychedelic drug four to six times stronger than its more widely known cousin DMT (N,N-dimethyltryptamine). Commonly known under street names including “toad” and “the God molecule,” 5-MeO-DMT shows promise in the treatment of certain medical conditions, potentially improving general well-being and mindfulness as well as reducing the symptoms of psychological disorders with a single inhalation.

The compound 5-MeO-DMT is found in a wide variety of plants, at least one species of toad, and can also be produced synthetically. It produces hallucinogenic experiences between 7 and 90 minutes long and has been used for medicinal and spiritual purposes by indigenous communities for centuries. Today, 5-MeO-DMT and other psychedelic compounds including psilocybin and ketamine are gaining mainstream popularity as clinical trials and formal research reveal its effectiveness as an alternative mental health tool.

Silo Wellness and Kaivalya Kollectiv will integrate the 5-MeO-DMT experience into two new Jamaican retreats featuring yoga, meditation, breathwork, and spiritual coaching, as well as unique culinary and cultural experiences. The partnership marks the first time a publicly traded company has offered a 5-MeO-DMT wellness retreat and the first experience of its kind to be held in Jamaica.

Courtesy of Silo Wellness

Jamaican Psychedelic Retreat Series Through Silo Wellness Begins

Silo Wellness announced in April that it would begin hosting a series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The retreats are one component of Silo Wellness’ existing psilocybin operations in the Caribbean nation, where the company currently conducts mushroom and truffle cultivation and testing of its patent-pending nasal spray.

The series of events includes retreats geared at consumers with a variety of interests and backgrounds. Psychedelic assisted retreats especially designed for women, fitness enthusiasts, couples, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and those interested in growing their own mushrooms are planned through July.

“We are prioritizing the expansion of our wellness retreat offerings to meet rising consumer demand for these transformative psychedelic experiences,” Gordon said in a statement last month. “Setting and mindset have a profound influence on an individual’s experience, and our Jamaican retreats offer idyllic, natural backdrops for engaging in psilocybin-assisted exploration, introspection, and self-actualization.”