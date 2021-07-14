Log in
50% Off All High Times Products
Hybrid
THC: 25.7%
High Times
Bananazilla 3.5g - High Times
3.5 grams
$22.50
$45
Hybrid
THC: 26.9%
High Times
White Runtz 3.5g - High Times
3.5 grams
$22.50
Hybrid
THC: 22.7%
High Times
Girl Scout Breath Pre-Roll 1g - High Times
1.0 grams
$6
$12
Hybrid
THC: 27%
High Times
Motor Dog OG Pre-Roll 1g - High Times
1.0 grams
$6
$12
Flower
Sativa
THC: 21.17%
CBD: 0.07%
Kings Garden
Jack 3.5g - Kings Garden
3.5 grams
$45
Hybrid
THC: 29.06%
Kings Garden
Roxx 3.5g - Kings Garden
3.5 grams
$45
Hybrid
THC: 26.1%
Eighth Brother
GSC 3.5g - Eighth Brother
3.5 grams
$25
Hybrid
THC: 24.05%
Kings Garden
Eastons Cut 3.5g - Kings Garden
3.5 grams
$45
Indica
THC: 32.9%
Fun Uncle
Shotgun OG 3.5g - Fun Uncle
3.5 grams
$35
Sativa
THC: 19.7%
CBD: 0.08%
Eighth Brother
Blue Dream Shake 28g - Eighth Brother
28.0 grams
$50
Apparel
Pre-Roll
Concentrates
Topicals
Edibles
Vape Pens
Ingestible
Accessories
