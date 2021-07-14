Log in
All
Flower
Apparel
Pre-Roll
Concentrates
Topicals
Edibles
Vape Pens
Ingestible
Accessories
Filters
Filters
Clear
Featured
High Times Sale (14)
Type
Hybrid (238)
Indica (126)
Sativa (94)
Ratio (21)
CBD (3)
Brands
High Times (87)
Buddies (55)
Jetty Extracts (30)
Raw Garden (28)
Stiiizy (26)
see more
Tags
live resin (126)
cartridge (125)
multipack (83)
distillate (65)
big (59)
see more
Price
High Times Sale
View All
View all
ALL High Times Flower 40% OFF
Hybrid
THC: 23.16%
High Times
Chem Kush Pre-Roll 1g - High Times
1.0 grams
$7.20
$12
Hybrid
THC: 21.76%
CBD: 0.07%
High Times
Bananaland Pre-Roll 5pk 2.5g - High Times
2.5 grams
$18
$30
Hybrid
THC: 21.7%
CBD: 0.07%
High Times
Bananaland Pre-Roll 1g - High Times
1.0 grams
$7.20
$12
Indica
THC: 30.72%
CBD: 0.07%
High Times
Garlic Cookies Pre-Roll 5pk 2.5g - High Times
2.5 grams
$18
$30
Hybrid
THC: 24.12%
CBD: 0.08%
High Times
Bananaland 3.5g - High Times
3.5 grams
$27
$45
Hybrid
THC: 19.54%
CBD: 0.05%
High Times
Chili Verde 3.5g - High Times
3.5 grams
$18
$30
Flower
View All
View all
Hybrid
THC: 21.4%
CBD: 0.06%
Almora Farm
Blue Banana 3.5g - Almora Farm
3.5 grams
$25
Hybrid
THC: 20.42%
Farmer and the Felon
Lemon Sponge Cake 3.5g - Farmer And The Felon
3.5 grams
$35
Hybrid
THC: 18.1%
CBD: 0.03%
Eighth Brother
Sour Strawberry 3.5g - Eighth Brother
3.5 grams
$25
Sativa
THC: 21.64%
Claybourne Co
Blue Dream 3.5g - Claybourne Co.
3.5 grams
$45
Hybrid
THC: 26.1%
Eighth Brother
GSC 3.5g - Eighth Brother
3.5 grams
$25
Hybrid
THC: 26.5%
Floracal
Lemon Bean 3.5g - FloraCal
3.5 grams
$45
Apparel
View All
View all
Pre-Roll
View All
View all
Concentrates
View All
View all
Topicals
View All
View all
Edibles
View All
View all
Vape Pens
View All
View all
Ingestible
View All
View all
Accessories
View All
View all
© All rights reserved |
⚡
by
TYMBER - 3.15.9