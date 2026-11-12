1.2 Million People in Great Britain Use Cannabis Daily, Study Estimates

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An estimated 1.2 million adults in Great Britain use cannabis daily or almost daily, according to new research, with middle-aged consumers reporting much more frequent use than younger adults. The findings also reveal a strong association between frequent cannabis use and tobacco smoking, while highlighting methodological differences that may explain why the figure is substantially higher than official estimates.

How many people use cannabis every day in the UK? Many more than official statistics suggest, which put the figure at around 470,000 adults. According to new research, an estimated 1.2 million adults in Great Britain use the plant daily or almost daily. And there’s one detail that challenges some stereotypes: the most frequent consumers aren’t people in their twenties, but middle-aged adults.

The study, conducted by researchers from King’s College London and the University of Bath and published in the scientific journal Addiction, analyzed responses from 25,537 adults surveyed between 2023 and 2024.

The results show that 7.2% had used cannabis in the previous year. Of that group, 24.2% used it every day or almost every day.

Was Daily Cannabis Use Underestimated in the UK?

The figures contrast with official statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which in 2025 found that 10.4% of cannabis users reported daily use.

Does that mean cannabis use skyrocketed? Not necessarily. The difference is explained, at least in part, by the methodologies: while the ONS measures daily use, the new study captures daily and near-daily use. It also covers Scotland and adults aged 60 and over: two groups absent from the official statistics used for comparison.

By contrast, the proportion of people who used cannabis in the previous year is quite similar across the two studies.

Young People Use More, but Older People Use It More Often

Here’s one of the most interesting findings: age appears to make a difference in how frequently people use cannabis.

Although young people aged 18 to 24 reported higher rates of past-year use, approximately one in three consumers between 35 and 54 used cannabis every day or almost every day. Among younger people, that proportion was just one in eight.

Cannabis, Tobacco and a Striking Difference

The study also found an interesting association with smoking.

Among those who used cannabis and smoked tobacco, 35% used the plant daily or almost daily. Among cannabis users who did not smoke tobacco, the proportion fell to 15%.

In addition, smoking was the predominant method of use, chosen by 71.2% of users.

However, an important question remains, because the survey did not distinguish between recreational and medical use. Therefore, it cannot determine how many of these people were turning to the plant to relieve symptoms or as part of a treatment.

The researchers emphasize the importance of understanding these differences when designing public health interventions that address the risks associated with frequent use, respond to users’ needs and avoid reinforcing stigma.