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An uninhabited Portuguese island with a history of smugglers, stolen cannabis plants and spectacularly failed business ventures is now listed on a website that literally sells private islands. Welcome to Boega.

Ever dreamed of owning your own island? Maybe somewhere you could grow weed, disappear from civilization, and leave the rest of the world to figure itself out? Well, that’s not exactly anybody’s plan so far (or is it?), but there’s an actual island for sale in Portugal that might come pretty close, with an asking price of a casual €6 million.

We’re talking about Ilha da Boega, a roughly 100-acre island sitting in the middle of the Minho River, right along the border between Portugal and Spain. It has no known permanent residents, no roads, but, according to local authorities, it does have authorization associated with the cultivation of medical cannabis.

Oh, and there have reportedly been weed thefts (apparently).

The whole thing is listed on Private Islands Online—yep, a very real website where people with considerably more money than most of us can casually browse entire islands like they’re shopping for vacation homes.

But Boega’s story gets stranger the further back you go.

A Weed Island With a Complicated Past

Boega belongs to Portugal, specifically the municipality of Vila Nova de Cerveira, although Spain is just across the river.

Stretching approximately 1,400 meters (4,600 feet), it’s considered the largest island along the international stretch of the Minho River. Today, it’s largely covered in vegetation, accessible only by boat or helicopter and marketed as an untouched piece of paradise.

According to La Razón, the municipality’s mayor, Rui Teixeira, confirmed that the island has an authorization from Infarmed, Portugal’s national medicines regulator, for medical cannabis cultivation. He also revealed that maritime authorities had contacted the municipality regarding alleged thefts of plants from the property.

Exactly how much cannabis was grown there, who allegedly stole it, or whether production is currently underway remains unclear. The authorization’s present status and whether it could transfer to a new owner have not been publicly established.

Still, a privately owned island with a documented connection to legal medical cannabis cultivation and reports of disappearing plants is already a pretty remarkable real estate listing.

And that’s before we get to the smugglers.

Before the Weed Came the Smugglers

Long before cannabis entered the picture, Boega was part of another kind of underground economy.

For generations, the Minho River served as both a national border and a busy smuggling corridor between Portugal and Spain. During the 20th century, particularly under the countries’ authoritarian regimes, illicit trade was an established feature of life along the frontier.

Boega’s strategic position made it a convenient stopping point for people moving goods across the river without attracting too much attention.

But the island’s border history goes back even further.

A historical document dated April 25, 1689, records Portuguese and Spanish authorities examining which kingdom could claim Boega. More than three centuries before somebody put a multimillion-euro price tag on it, the island was already the subject of a territorial dispute.

Its private ownership was formally recognized by Portuguese authorities in 1952, with subsequent legal opinions addressing an unusually specific problem: who owns the additional land when a river gradually deposits sediment around an island? Apparently, even owning an island doesn’t mean you automatically own every new inch of it.

There’s also a charming local legend about its name. According to a traditional story, Boega takes its name from an elderly man called Egas, affectionately known as Bô Egas, or Grandpa Egas, who supposedly lived there and helped his neighbors. Over time, the nickname allegedly became Boega.

Cows, Golf Courses and a €102 Million Fantasy

So, no one is known to live on the island today, but that wasn’t always the case. Until 1978, it belonged to the Fonseca family, Portuguese landowners based in Brazil. . Back then, Boega was a working agricultural property where people tended cornfields and raised dairy cattle. Workers and caretakers lived on the island, traveling between the property and the riverbanks by boat.

Then the big-money dreams began. In 1978, Portuguese businessman Flávio Amorim acquired Boega and envisioned an 18-hole golf course. He even contacted legendary American golf course architect Robert Trent Jones. Nothing came of it.

In 2007, Spanish investment group Artagón proposed something considerably more ambitious: a €102 million tourism complex featuring a 350-room hotel, golf facilities, 150 luxury residences and a marina. The developers even wanted to rename the place Isla Artagón. That never happened either.

Then, in November 2021, Portuguese investment firm Blue Crow Capital acquired the company holding Boega for a reported €1.2 million.

Two years later, the firm unveiled perhaps its wildest vision yet: Porto Boega, a theme park developed with American design company Storyland Studios. Picture an island once populated by dairy cows, suddenly reimagined with Egyptian pyramids, Aztec architecture, Viking-inspired attractions and a giant steampunk zeppelin. The plans also included hotels, restaurants and a full-fledged entertainment resort.

But like the golf courses and luxury hotels before it, Porto Boega never materialized. Although the project was still making headlines in 2025, Mayor Rui Teixeira later confirmed that no formal construction application had ever been submitted. Environmental groups and local officials had also raised concerns about the potential impact on the river ecosystem.

By November 2026, Boega was back on the market.

Six Million Euros for a Blank Canvas. Sort Of.

Today, Private Islands Online advertises Boega as an opportunity for a luxury residence, eco-retreat or private nature sanctuary.

But Portuguese environmental regulations significantly restrict development. Agricultural activity and restoration of existing buildings may be possible, subject to approvals. Building whatever you want is another story.

The island’s asking price is five times the reported amount paid to acquire the company that owned it in 2021, although no sale at the new valuation has been confirmed.

So what’s next for Boega? Another billionaire’s playground? A conservation sanctuary? A return to agriculture? Perhaps a future medical cannabis operation, provided the necessary licenses are secured? Nobody knows.

For now, the island remains largely untouched, surrounded by the same river that once carried smugglers past its shores.

After centuries of territorial disputes, farming, ambitious investors and increasingly improbable development schemes, Boega is still sitting there, waiting for someone with six million euros and a very good idea. Could it be a cannabis-related one?