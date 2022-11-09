Amendment 3 Passes in Missouri, Legalizing Cannabis

Residents of The Show Me State approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational cannabis on Nov. 8. The Missouri Constitution will now be amended to allow for cannabis sales, possession, consumption, delivery, and manufacturing. Additionally, it automatically allows anyone convicted of a non-violent cannabis crime or offense to be release from incarceration, or to clear their records via expungement.

The amendment will also implement a 6% tax on cannabis, which will be allocated to fund veteran healthcare, drug treatments, and the public defender system. (Local governments may implement a sales taxes of up to 3%.)

The campaign to legalize was led by Legal MO 2022, which raised $5.6 million to help make legalization a reality in Missouri. According to the campaign, projections show that annual cannabis sales revenue could reach up to $40.8 million, with local governments seeing at least $13.8 million.

Residents may also have up to six cannabis flowering plants, six non-flowering plants, and six clones (under 14 inches tall), as long as they register as a cultivator with the state. Plants are allowed as long as they are located inside a residence, or a locked space. If it’s found in public view, growers can receive up to a $250 fee, and the confiscation of their plants.