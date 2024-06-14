Arizona’s Social Equity Program Isn’t Living Up to the Hype

According to Arizona social equity applicants and community members, the state’s cannabis program isn’t operating as intended.

The passage of Proposition 207 in 2020 legalized adult-use cannabis, and part of the law required that social equity applicants meet specific criteria. This included having annual income 400% less than federal poverty level, having a cannabis-related conviction on their record (or knowing someone close who did), and living in a zip code that has been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. The program stated that its goal is to “promote the ownership and operation of marijuana establishments and marijuana testing facilities by individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

Alicia Deals and 1,301 other applicants applied for the license in 2021, and at the time only 26 licenses were available. A lottery was held in 2022 to determine the winners, one of which was Deals. “We went for it. And we won, and we won in the most grandest fashion,” Deals told the Arizona Mirror.

While Deals’ business continues to thrive, other social equity applicants decided to sell their licenses to corporate companies or other private organizations. According to a report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, 11 of the 26 social equity licenses were owned by corporate dispensaries, while seven were purchased by private investors and half of the licenses were associated with shell LLCs. Deals partnered with Cookies to open a dispensary in Tempe, Arizona in August 2023.

Marijuana Industry Trade Association founder and president, Demitri Downing, said in a statement that the program’s reality isn’t what the voters approved. “I would argue that the social equity licensing programs that exist in cannabis have done the exact opposite of what needed to be done,” Downing said. Others who criticize the current program also added that 26 licenses, in comparison to the state’s 170 dispensaries, isn’t enough to allow social equity applicants to take part in the industry.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) claims that it conducted the lottery with “integrity and in full accordance with the law,” but that it doesn’t have the “legal standing to intervene in the sale of a dispensary.”

When the lottery was held, numerous advocates and lawyers called for amendments to improve the program. Arizona Cannabis Bar Association president Gary Smith claims that the ADHS wasn’t thorough enough. “They really could’ve done a myriad of different things,” said Smith. “But they’re a health agency, they’re not a social do-good agency. They were not well suited for it.”

One problem Smith identified, according to the Arizona Mirror, was that social equity license holders weren’t forced to keep their licenses, and because they were economically disadvantaged, success was far from guaranteed. “You basically said the only people qualified for the social equity licenses are people who are almost guaranteed to fail,” said Smith. “So resultantly, small surprise—not really—most of these license winners made a good decision for themselves and sold those licenses to people or companies that were more capable and able to actually operate.”

This is why social equity licenses were sold off to more successful companies such as Copperstate Farms, Mohave Cannabis Co., and Mint Cannabis—all of which own numerous dispensaries across the state in partnership with social equity applicants. “No one else made it, to say it plainly,” Deals explained. “And a lot of people, even from the beginning, didn’t really have a chance.” Although Deals has experienced great success working with Cookies, other social equity applicants were taken advantage of by those larger companies.

Deals’ father was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a cannabis-related conviction, which inspired her to apply for a license. “But I told my dad, ‘You know, it’s a gamble for them, it’s a guarantee for us.’ That we deserve it,” said Deals. “You know, and if not us, then who? And if not now, then when?” Deals has also partnered with Nirvana Center Dispensaries, which allows her to maintain 100% equity ownership.

Another part of Prop 207 was dedicated to expunging cannabis-related convictions from residents’ records using $4 million in funds for nonprofit organizations to spearhead expungement services. Data from 2018 showed that 58% of the Hispanic population and 16% of Black people were still in prison for cannabis offenses, while most recent data shows that the numbers have decreased to 32% Hispanic people and 5% Black people.

Arizona cannabis lawyer Jimmy Cool commented on the communities that were largely affected by the War on Drugs. “We went out, we arrested disproportionately 80% Black men to white men for using marijuana, but we know Black men use marijuana at the same rate as white men,” said Cool. “Well then, that means that in Black communities we took fathers, we took brothers out of those communities. We took away their revenue and their income. We drove down the property values because of the crime rates.”

He continued by saying that the social equity cannabis licenses didn’t guarantee that it would benefit the existing communities, and that the ADHS missed an opportunity to prevent applicants from selling off their licenses to the highest bidder. “I guess what’s frustrating about this program is that I don’t think you were ever going to create a perfect social equity program,” Cool admitted. “No matter what you create, there would be some constituency that wasn’t adequately served, some unforeseen externality or consequence.”

While it’s not possible or likely that the law will change soon, Deals said that her priority is to continue to support her community, and especially people imprisoned for cannabis crimes. “Show love to the incarcerated,” said Deals. “We all know someone and just even the smallest things helps and matters for them.”