Barcelona’s Plan Druida Is Turning Up the Pressure on Cannabis Clubs

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Barcelona’s Plan Druida expands police presence and surveillance in response to drug trafficking and use, while also placing the city’s cannabis clubs under renewed pressure. Although authorities present it as a modern public-safety strategy, its focus on control, pressure on cannabis clubs, and drug use reflects the same prohibitionist approach that could deepen the criminalization of users rather than shift toward health, human rights, and harm reduction.

Barcelona authorities have unveiled a new strategy to combat drug trafficking and use: Plan Druida (“Druid Plan”). Although it has been in effect since mid-June, the plan was presented in early August at a press conference by Albert Batlle, Barcelona’s third deputy mayor and head of Security, alongside the chief of the Guardia Urbana, Pedro Velázquez.

According to the Barcelona City Council’s official website, the measure was prompted by greater availability of drugs and increasingly sophisticated distribution methods. However, it is also targeting cannabis clubs —associations that, while existing in a legal gray area, operate as private member associations and community spaces rather than commercial points of sale.

What the Plan Druida Involves

This strategy can be broken down into three pillars: a stronger Guardia Urbana presence at drug-dealing locations, a new operational intelligence model, and closer coordination with the Mossos d’Esquadra and other municipal services.

On the one hand, the plan includes a permanent risk mapping and classification system, with ongoing operations aimed at preventing repeat offenses, keeping these activities from becoming established, and stopping them from shifting to other neighborhoods, as well as investigations and judicial interventions in narcopisos (homes used for the sale or distribution of drugs). The plan also includes measures to reclaim affected spaces through the involvement of “districts, cleaning services, municipal inspection, public health, and social services.”

In terms of operational intelligence, the Guardia Urbana will introduce a model that cross-references police data, incidents, neighborhood complaints, and area-specific information to turn them into “analysis and anticipation tools,” detecting new points of sale, identifying patterns of use, and directing its operations accordingly.

This will be accompanied by greater coordination with the Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s regional police force. In 2025 alone, collaboration between the two forces resulted in collaboration between the two forces resulted in 110 investigations, 165 points of sale shut down, 210 arrests, and the recovery of 57 properties used as drug flats. So far in 2026, there have been 90 additional arrests, 74 points of sale shut down, and 22 homes recovered. Plan Druida now seeks to strengthen this coordination with the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The plan also includes drug and alcohol checks in nightlife areas, festivals, large events, and major roads entering and leaving the city. As announced at the press conference, the Guardia Urbana will also add 50 officers in September.

What About Cannabis Clubs?

The outlook appears bleak for Barcelona’s cannabis clubs. They have spent several decades navigating the ups and downs of Spanish regulation and remain in a fragile position since they have never been protected by a clear legal framework. The clubs have been facing closure threats from authorities for years, but this new strategy tightens restrictions even further.

Now, officials overseeing the Plan Druida said they had opened administrative proceedings against “practically all” of the city’s clubs. What’s more, they explicitly spoke out against their presence in the city: “We have an excess of legislative safeguards, and it is not just a matter for the Urbana or for us. We will continue applying pressure because it is an activity that should have no place in the city,” Batlle said at the press conference.

They also said that a period of tighter enforcement lies ahead and that they are working to establish, through administrative and criminal proceedings, that what happens in these spaces amounts to drug trafficking. It is worth clarifying that cannabis clubs are nonprofit associations, spaces conceived around a community-based, harm-reduction approach, that allow members to use marijuana in a safe place. Those members pay a fee, as they would at any other club.

Plan Druida and Its Objectives

In remarks from the press conference reported by Europa Press, Batlle said the plan “is another step in Barcelona’s commitment to safety, coexistence, and the recovery of public space. We are talking about a complex phenomenon that has a direct impact on coexistence and everyday life and that we cannot normalize.”

The third deputy mayor also signaled a further tightening of controls in line with the prohibitionist model: “There will be more police presence, more technology, including more security cameras, and a greater capacity for anticipation. Modern, effective security adapted to current challenges.”

Velázquez, head of the Guardia Urbana, also said there would be increased surveillance, explaining that “special attention” would be paid to venues and events open to the public “that show a permissive attitude toward drug use.” He also said the plan includes a line related to “assistance policing and the consumption of addictions” (it is not clear what he meant by that phrase, since addictions are not something you consume) and that resources would be allocated to “prevention and awareness efforts aimed at young people.”

With all this emphasis on surveillance and control, one thing is clear: the strategy is not limited to drug trafficking, but also includes measures related to drug use in public spaces. This detail is relevant because, in Spain, drug use or illicit possession in public places does not, in itself, constitute a criminal offense, but it can be subject to administrative penalties under Organic Law 4/2015 on the Protection of Public Safety. The arrest figures reported by the authorities are tied to investigations, points of sale, and narcopisos, so available sources do not make it possible to determine whether any of them resulted solely from drug use. Policies focused on policing drug use have been criticized from public health and harm-reduction perspectives for their potential effects on stigma, criminalization, and access to health services.

Another detail—perhaps a minor one, but no less curious—that may raise some eyebrows is the choice of name. Druids were members of the priestly class who held a central place in Celtic societies during the Iron Age, several centuries before Christ. They were neither a military nor a police force, nor did they have a role linked to population control. What connection the authorities saw between that historical figure and an operation against drug trafficking and use in 21st-century Barcelona is, for now, beyond us.

Did we say “new strategy”? We have our doubts: no matter how much the name changes or how new the hat may look, Barcelona’s brand-new plan appears to offer little that is genuinely new. It repeats the same rhetoric and repressive measures, which could produce similarly inadequate results, placing drug users at greater risk and deepening their criminalization. The day prohibitionism gives way to an approach rooted in health, support, human rights, and harm reduction, perhaps then we can talk about something new.

Cover photo: Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Joanne and Matt, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited with AI