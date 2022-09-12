Black Market Cannabis Raids Uncover Victims of Human Trafficking in California

Authorities and advocates say that helping these victims isn’t always a simple task, as many don’t admit to being trafficked or may be unwilling to work with law enforcement to bring down the smugglers and dealers who put them in their positions.

Back in May, nine suspected victims were arrested in an early morning raid in California’s Mojave Desert. All of the workers on the secluded farm were Chinese nationals who traveled from New York, attempting to flee as law enforcement executed a search warrant.

NBC News reviewed the job listings, some of which didn’t mention specific salaries or noting that salary could be negotiated in person. One woman told the outlet via translator that she found the job on a Chinese website. Another worker named Jin said, “I have no money. What hope do I have?”

All of the workers also said they previously worked in the restaurant industry before heading West, and several mentioned their hopes to return to relatives on the East Coast. None of the workers had been paid for their labor and lived in cramped, uncomfortable trailers near the illegal grow operation.

One worker named Fang said she left her 8-year-old son behind in New York and described her living conditions, a trailer where she slept, as “very dirty, it’s very messy.” She also said that her employers had been dishonest about what the work would actually entail.

The workers were ultimately charged with misdemeanors and later released. They had tended to 25 greenhouses, where about 1,000 pound of processed cannabis was recovered, according to law enforcement. Officials also said that the facility likely generated $8 million in quarterly revenue. While none of the workers claimed they had been trafficked, law enforcement officials suspected otherwise.

Sergeant James Roy of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said it’s common for people who have been trafficked to tell officials they feel safe and avoid giving information on their traffickers due to fear of their own safety.

Attorney Xiaosheng Huang represents the trafficking victims and said his clients were exploited during the pandemic after losing their jobs in the hospitality industry, ultimately seeking employment anywhere they could find it.

Law enforcement officials in San Bernardino County have shut down nearly 1,100 illegal grow locations and more than 8,600 greenhouses in the last year, according to the sheriff’s department. Other investigations in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties pushed illegal cannabis seizures in the last year to more than $1 billion, according to a statement from the California Department of Cannabis Control.

In the statement, Director of the Department of Cannabis Control Nicole Elliot said, “This important milestone was reached through close collaboration with local, state, and federal partners and furthers California’s efforts to go after activities that harm communities and the environment, including water theft, threats of violence, elder abuse, and human trafficking to name a few.”

One of the reasons for California’s recreational cannabis program was to curb the black market sales and weaken the grip of drug cartels on the plant. Over the years, high taxes and costs of entry have created instability within the legal market, leaving room for illicit growers and dealers to swoop in with cheaper prices.

Earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom eliminated the cultivation tax on growers, though counties can still impose their own cultivation taxes. However, many cannabis professionals believe the move isn’t a long-term solution, doesn’t go far enough to elevate social equity measures, or plainly that the move came too late.

With market saturation and higher supply than demand, the profits cultivators can expect from a pound of wholesale flower have dropped from about $1,000 one year ago to $300 or lower today.

California has consistently been ahead of the action with its finger on the pulse of the cannabis market, as the first U.S. state to legalize medical cannabis with a number of regions heavily tied to cannabis culture. What exactly it will take to eliminate some of these continuous issues within the legal and black market industries remains to be seen.