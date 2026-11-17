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A withdrawn PEGI age-rating description reportedly revealed that GTA 6 could let players carry illegal drugs in their inventory and use them freely, including snorting cocaine directly from their hand. The possibility would represent a new level of interactivity for a franchise that has spent decades weaving weed, cocaine, psychedelics, drug trafficking and fictional drug businesses into its gameplay and stories.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has spent decades exploring drug trafficking, recreational drug use, and cannabis culture. From weed farms and underground labs to characters experiencing full-blown hallucinations, drugs have always found a home in Rockstar Games’ chaotic universe.

But GTA 6, set to launch on November 19, could take things a step further, potentially allowing players to use certain substances whenever they want, without having to trigger a specific mission.

Will GTA 6 Let Players Snort Cocaine?

The information comes from an age-rating description that PEGI, the European video game rating organization, briefly published before removing it from its website.

According to Video Games Chronicle and PC Gamer, the listing described drug use as “frequent and prominent.”

Perhaps the most surprising detail? Players could reportedly carry cocaine in their inventory and snort it directly from their hands at any time, as well as use drugs with other characters.

So far, Rockstar hasn’t publicly explained whether this mechanic will be in the game, how it would work or whether drug use would affect the protagonists’ health, behavior, or relationships with other characters. Still, if confirmed, the ability to use drugs freely could mark a notable evolution from previous GTA installments.

From Weed Farms to Acid Labs: The History of Drugs in GTA

Of course, GTA’s relationship with drugs goes way back.

In GTA: Vice City (2002), cocaine trafficking was already a major driving force behind the story. Drawing heavily from 1980s Miami, the game followed Tommy Vercetti as he worked his way up through the criminal underworld.

Two years later, GTA: San Andreas (2004) introduced The Truth, a weed-growing hippie whose cannabis farm CJ had to burn down ahead of a police raid. Crack cocaine, meanwhile, played a major role in the gang conflicts tearing through Los Santos.

In GTA: Vice City Stories (2006), players could manage criminal enterprises involving drugs, while GTA IV (2008) featured drug delivery missions with Little Jacob, a character closely associated with cannabis culture.

But one of the biggest leaps came with GTA: Chinatown Wars (2009), which let players buy and sell cannabis, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and other substances through a trading system built around prices and demand.

GTA: Chinatown Wars. Source: Vida Extra.

With GTA V (2013), drugs also began to directly alter how players experienced the game. In the Grass Roots missions, Michael hallucinated aliens after smoking weed, while Trevor found himself battling imaginary clowns.

GTA Online took things even further. The Bikers update (2016) introduced businesses involving weed farms, cocaine operations, and meth labs. In The Contract (2021), Lamar Davis tried to get his cannabis brand, LD Organics, off the ground. And with Los Santos Drug Wars (2022–2023), Rockstar introduced a mobile acid lab and new missions centered around drug production and distribution.

Over the years, drugs have gone from being part of GTA’s criminal backdrop to becoming fully interactive businesses, missions, and gameplay experiences.

Now the question is what GTA 6 will do with that legacy. If the details from PEGI’s withdrawn listing turn out to be accurate, players could have more freedom than ever to use drugs in the game’s open world.

Whether those choices will have actual gameplay consequences or simply offer another way to embrace the chaos that has always defined Grand Theft Auto, however, remains to be seen.

Cover photo: Colin Davis on Unsplash // Edited with Canva