Cannabis Consumption Lounge To Open in Michigan in First-Ever Move

According to a press release, a new business called Hot Box Social announced that it is the first licensed adult-use consumption lounge to open doors in Michigan. Michigan is now the seventh state in the U.S. to allow consumption lounges, but the way the businesses are regulated varies.

While Liberty Ann Arbor set out to be the first consumption lounge in Michigan, a representative from the dispensary told High Times that the licensing process has been in the works, but the lounge is not yet open. Vehicle City Social is another similar business, but is open to patients and caregivers only.

The consumption lounge will open in Detroit, Michigan’s Hazel Park neighborhood, between 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads. Hot Box Social is owned by Troy, Michigan-based Trucenta, which also operates the award-winning Breeze adult-use provisioning center in Hazel Park as well.

Cannabis products consumed at Hot Box Social, however, are required to be delivered by a licensed provisioning center (dispensary.) But the lounge will provide advisors on-site to help guide guests during consumption.

Hot Box Social will open later this month for private events. The venue is located at 23610 John R in Main Street Hazel Park. The team behind Hot Box Social plans to create a relaxed gathering space for meetings and special events where cannabis can be consumed in a safe and supportive environment.

“It’s an exciting time,” Nowfal Akash, Trucenta Chief Information Officer, told High Times. “When it comes to marijuana, you can either take a wait-and-see approach or you can lead, and Trucenta and Hot Box Social are happy to be number one as the state’s first licensed consumption lounge. We’re beginning with private and ticketed events and will open to the general public later this Summer.”

For now, capacity is limited to approximately 200 people for private indoor events. The 3,000 square feet indoor lounge will be open to private events first, and to the public later this year. The team plans to open a 5,000 square feet back patio later in the summer as well.

“We are honored that Michigan has awarded us the state’s first license for a consumption lounge,” Akash said in a statement. “Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social and special events. Come summer, we’ll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities, and arts-focused activities.”

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency began accepting applications for all adult-use licenses, including for consumption spaces, on November 1, 2019. A few other businesses are trying to do the same. Liberty Ann Arbor cannabis provisioning center in Ann Arbor also set out to become the first consumption lounge in Michigan after gaining one of the first licenses. Ann Arbor, for instance, plans on issuing 28 licenses for that type of business model. Detroit listed 35 available licenses for consumption establishments last year.

The lounge has been two years in the making, complete with sliding glass doors that can air out a smokey room quickly, Detroit News reports. This beautiful, yet functional design could allow for enough light but also allow for a venue that can air out easily.

“Our hope is that Hot Box Social will be used to bring a new experience for companies hosting brainstorming meetings, friends who are gathering for private parties, and one-of-a-kind fundraisers to raise money for nonprofit organizations,” Akash added.

The amount of doses that patrons can receive will start out small, almost a microdose, but probably grow to a larger initial dose.

“The FDA has a certain recommendation about 5mg as an initial dose. We want to cut that in half and probably float around the 2-2.5mg range for a first-timer just to be safe,” Akash said, according to a WXYZ Detroit report.

Currently, the team behind Hot Box Social doesn’t know if they will be charging patrons for the space usage, but for now, they will be opening up a kitchen that will offer food.