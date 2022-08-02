Children’s Hospital in Arizona Accepts Dispensary Donation

Money from cannabis is just as green as money from any other industry, one business proved. A leading Arizona dispensary gathers donations monthly, and last month, successfully donated to a children’s hospital.

Flagstaff Business News reports that during the most recent month of donations, GreenPharms has been fundraising for Phoenix Children’s Hospital—making it the first cannabis company that the hospital has ever partnered with to date.

Marie Saloum, owner of GreenPharms dispensaries, told local media outlets that for her, the project is a bit personal. “The work and effort that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides the community is incredible,” said Saloum. “About two years ago, my friend’s child was admitted into the hospital and the care and treatment they received saved their life.”

Current patrons can do their part as well to help children in need. GreenPharms is offering an in-house pre-roll, a $10 value, to anyone who donates a minimum of $5 to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

All proceeds donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital from GreenPharms will aid in saving the lives of children, Flagstaff Business News reports.

Why is that significant? Because donations from cannabis companies are routinely rejected in multiple states by various entities—including organizations linked with children’s hospitals. Forbes reported in 2019 that donations from Organa Brands, for instance, were swiftly rejected by charities like Wounded Warriors and Children’s Hospital Foundation.

AZ Big Media reports that GreenPharms is a signature “deli-style” dispensary founded in 2013, with a large hybrid cultivation facility and extraction laboratory located on-site. GreenPharms has received numerous Cannabis Industry Awards as well as local accolades such as New Times Best of Phoenix Winner. GreenPharms has a location in Mesa and another one in Flagstaff.

While the Arizona Department of Revenue data reported that cannabis sales have dropped to $115 million, a low mark, however the market there remains a billion dollar industry and is projected to have a market worth of $70.6 billion by 2028, according to a study by Grand View Research.

To donate, visit the GreenPharms dispensary in Flagstaff, located at 7121 US-89, Flagstaff, or in Mesa at 235 E Hampton Ave #115.

Other Dispensaries Give Back

It brings to light other creative ways dispensaries are giving back to hospitals or similar institutions. Greenhouse of Walled Lake, Michigan provided their own donation program by giving away a free pre-roll to patrons who showed they donated blood. Owner Jerry Millen collaborated with UBaked Cannabis Edibles of Burton, Mighican on the “Pot for Plasma” promotion.

That particular program was made possible due to the fact that the American Red Cross doesn’t bar people who smoke pot from donating blood or plasma.

Some donation programs don’t always go as planned, and sometimes it’s just over worry about losing favor in achieving nonprofit status. Other times, it amounts to a conflict of interest.

D.A.R.E. America, for instance, not only rejected a donation from a cannabis company, but issued a press release distancing themselves from the company. The company has an “absolute policy of never accepting donations from corporations, businesses, or individuals whose primary source of income results from the production and/or sale of alcohol, tobacco, vaping products, or cannabis.”

But the link between hospitals and cannabis is closing fast in some states. In California, medical cannabis is allowed in hospitals in some cases. Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation last year, allowing for the use of medical cannabis products within hospitals and other eligible health care facilities.

NORML reports that Senate Bill 311, or Ryan’s Law, provides for “a terminally ill patient’s use of medicinal cannabis within [a] health care facility.”