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Colombia’s Constitutional Court has ordered the government to recognize a Rastafari congregation as a religious entity, and it backed the group’s right to celebrate its cannabis sacrament within the law.

The ruling, which became public on Nov. 24 and was first reported by Colombian outlet Cambio and later by El Espectador, found that the Interior Ministry violated the congregation’s right to freedom of worship when it refused to grant it legal status because of its ceremonial use of cannabis. The court also urged Colombia’s Congress to pass a law regulating the ritual use of the plant.

A Small Congregation in Tuluá

The group, the Ministerio Rastafari de Jehová (Rastafari Ministry of Jehovah), was founded in 2025 in Tuluá, a town in Colombia’s Valle del Cauca region. It describes itself as a Christian congregation that follows Jamaican Rastafari doctrine and includes the sacrament of the ganja, or ganjah, in its gatherings.

For many Rastafari, cannabis is a holy herb used for meditation, reflection on scripture and a closer connection with Jah, or God. Not every Rastafari uses it, and in this congregation, members say, it’s optional. “We don’t encourage people who come to us to consume, and we don’t talk about consumption,” co-founder Juan Diego Cano told Blu Radio, as cited by Infobae.

The Interior Ministry had rejected the group’s application, arguing that sharing cannabis during ceremonies clashed with the legal limits on religious freedom and with public health. According to El Espectador, the court accepted that protecting public health was a legitimate goal but found the refusal disproportionate. Denying legal status didn’t stop members from practicing their sacrament. It only forced them to choose between their faith and state recognition.

The Conditions

The ruling doesn’t legalize religious cannabis use across the board. The sacrament must follow a set of conditions:

Ceremonies must take place in private spaces.

Only adults may consume.

Participation must be voluntary.

The practice can’t be commercial or for profit.

The cannabis must come from voluntary offerings by members, obtained through legal means.

The congregation must also adopt internal protocols to comply with health, administrative and criminal rules, with particular attention to protecting minors.

The decision builds on a long line of Colombian court rulings. In 1994, the same court decriminalized possession of a personal dose of drugs, and the country already allows limited home cultivation. What it still lacks is a specific framework for sacramental use, which is exactly what the court is now asking lawmakers to create.

For a small congregation in Tuluá, the ruling means legal recognition. For everyone else, it’s a reminder that for some people, cannabis is also a matter of faith.