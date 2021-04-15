Colorado Auctions off 14 Cannabis-Themed License Plates for a Great Cause

In order to raise money for a good and worthy cause—the Colorado Disability Funding Committee—Colorado is auctioning off a series of cannabis-themed license plates to the highest bidder in honor of 420 and the cannabis acceptance the state is known for.

Specifically, the funding from the cannabis-themed license plates auction will go to fund disability application assistance and other programs that can help improve the quality of life and all-around health for the Colorado disability community, something that is especially needed now.

Lucky bidders will have access to 14 custom stoner phrases, including “BONG,” GANJA,” “TEGRIDY,” ‘ISIT420” and “HASH.”

Success For Cannabis-Themed License Plates

So far, the mission to raise money using cannabis license plate rights has been a huge success. The “ISIT420” plate, at the time of this writing, was going for $6,500. Bids will keep coming in until 4:20 p.m. on April 20 of this year.

“Colorado is proud of our creativity and ingenuity. We’ve been a leader in the cannabis space for over a decade and this effort allows us to fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” said Governor Jared Polis. As a liberal Democrat, Polis has long been a proponent of legal cannabis, which was already established and legalized in his state when he took over as governor. Under his leadership, cannabis remained an essential industry during the COVID lockdown.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to provide funding to a program that serves individuals with disabilities. I’m thrilled to support this effort and look forward to seeing which plate raises the most funds,” added Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

Folks who win their bids and get access to cannabis license plates to use whenever they would like. However, they only gain access to the rights; they will still have to pay registration fees and personalized plate protection fees, as well as any additional fees if they choose to use designer backgrounds with their vanity plate.

However, while this is exciting both for the cause and the folks getting their vanity plates, Polis also reminds the public in his statement that, while he approves of this creative use of license plate codes for a good cause, it is never a good idea to mix cannabis use and getting behind the wheel.

“Cannabis impairs critical abilities needed to drive safely, which can result in a crash,” the official State of Colorado statement reads. “A DUI can cost more than $13,500 and include jail time, loss of license and more.”

Also, while the idea of having a cannabis vanity plate is certainly a fun one, it remains to be seen whether these enthusiastic motorists will actually put the license plates on their regular vehicles. Despite the fact that cannabis is legal and mainstream in Colorado, 420-themed license plates could still attract some unwanted attention from the authorities.

However, that fact aside, this cannabis-inspired scheme has raised a lot of money for disabled folks in Colorado who could use the support following the COVID pandemic, and it’s a great example of what cannabis-infused philanthropy can do.