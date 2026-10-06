DEA Opens New Schedule III Registration Portal for Medical Cannabis Businesses

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The DEA has opened a new registration process for state-licensed medical cannabis manufacturers, distributors and analytical laboratories seeking to operate under Schedule III. The move brings qualifying medical cannabis businesses into a federal controlled-substances framework while potentially offering major tax advantages by ending the Section 280E deduction ban for those businesses.

Schedule III is starting to come with paperwork.

On October 5, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) opened a new registration process for state-licensed medical cannabis manufacturers, distributors and analytical laboratories seeking to operate under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, according to Cannabis Business Times.

Businesses can now apply through DEA Form 225, the agency’s standard application for manufacturers, distributors and certain other handlers of controlled substances.

The portal comes months after the Justice Department placed FDA-approved marijuana products and marijuana products subject to qualifying state medical licenses into Schedule III, a change that took effect in April. Cannabis outside those categories, including adult-use products, remains Schedule I under federal law.

For manufacturers, the registration may cover cultivation, production, processing, packaging, labeling, and transfers. Distributors can register to receive and transfer medical cannabis, while analytical laboratories can seek authorization to test it.

The DEA had been signaling for months that updated applications specifically tailored to medical marijuana manufacturers, cultivators, distributors and labs were coming. Businesses that had already filed Form 225 applications to handle Schedule III medical cannabis do not have to start over; the agency previously said it would contact those applicants to continue processing their registrations.

Schedule III Is Coming With Federal Paperwork

The new process follows an initial 60-day registration window that opened after the April rule took effect. Applicants who filed by June 26 qualified for expedited treatment, with the DEA directed to make every effort to process those applications within six months. The rules also gave qualifying early applicants the ability to continue state-licensed medical operations while their applications were pending.

That deadline is over, but the door is not closed. The DEA says it will continue accepting medical cannabis registration applications after June 26; those later applications simply will not qualify for expedited processing.

The application asks companies to provide their business information, applicable controlled-substance schedule, state license details, background information and payment. Applicants handling medical cannabis must identify the relevant substances and disclose details about the activities they intend to conduct.

The background portion may prove particularly significant for an industry that spent decades operating in the gap between state authorization and federal prohibition. Applicants are asked about previous controlled-substance convictions, federal or state registration problems and disciplinary actions involving professional licenses.

Under federal law, Schedule III manufacturers and distributors are generally eligible for registration unless the DEA determines that granting it would be inconsistent with the public interest based on factors including state-law compliance, diversion controls and past controlled-substance convictions.

There’s Also the 280E Question

For cannabis businesses, however, the stakes go well beyond a federal registration number.

One of the biggest consequences of moving qualifying medical marijuana into Schedule III is the treatment of Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code. The provision prevents businesses that traffic in Schedule I or II substances from deducting ordinary business expenses. The April federal rule expressly states that state medical marijuana licensees covered by the change will no longer be subject to that deduction disallowance. Treasury and the IRS have separately announced plans for guidance on the tax consequences of the rescheduling action.

Congressional researchers have also concluded that businesses handling covered medical cannabis will need DEA registration to operate in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act. In other words, Schedule III may offer major benefits, but it comes with federal oversight attached.

That oversight is not exactly cheap. Current annual Form 225 fees are $3,699 for manufacturers, $1,850 for distributors and $296 for analytical laboratories.

After years of cannabis companies operating almost entirely inside state regulatory systems, the portal represents something genuinely new: a pathway for portions of the existing medical market to step into the federal controlled-substances framework instead of simply existing alongside it.

And with that pathway now open, the next question is how many businesses will actually choose to walk through it.