Fast Food Chains Face Off: Who Has the Best 420 Munchie Deals?

For years fast food chains more or less catered to late-night cannabis consumers, without ever making it official—that is up until recently. This year, the High Times’ running list of fast food joints offering deals this April 20 includes, but is not limited to: Wingstop, Cheba Hut, Del Taco, Jimmy John’s, Chronic Tacos, Jack in the Box, and Fatburger.

The munchies are very commonly reported. Via baby steps, mainstream food chains that can satisfy the munchies are starting to warm up to cannabis, as evident in a slew of cannabis-inspired 420 deals.

The game of 420 fast food deals is hit-or-miss. In 2019, Carl’s Jr. launched the infamous CBD burger, the CBD-infused “Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight,” but only the limited edition Santa Fe Sauce contained 5mg of CBD. Others have pushed the boundaries of what can be done in terms of marketing.

Let’s take a look at what chains are openly marketing to cannabis consumers. This year, fast food chains are staying creative with added terpenes, rolling papers, free delivery to avoid stoned driving, and more.

Wingstop

Courtesy of Wingstop

Wingstop is honoring their cannabis-loving patrons with a limited-edition, terpene-infused flavor, Blazed & Glazed, which is only available from April 18 through 22, while supplies last. Anyone nationwide can order at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app.

The new flavor balances ingredients such as a terpenes, hemp seeds, strawberry, and cayenne pepper to give fans “the second-best herbal experience they could have on 4/20.” Wink-wink.

“Flavor is what puts Wingstop in a category of one, and we recognize that many fans turn to our brand to satisfy their munchies craving, Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona told High Times. “In typical Wingstop fashion, we wanted to go one step further and create a limited-time flavor for 420 that has a unique flavor profile, and may even produce a mouth-tingling sensation.”

“So, we bring you Blazed & Glazed,” she said.

Blazed & Glazed wings don’t contain any THC, but any experienced cannabis consumer knows that terpenes are part of the magic when it comes to flavor.

Wingstop is even taking part in one of San Francisco’s biggest holiday get-togethers where smokers converge on a massive scale. The Wingstop food truck will be bringing free Blazed & Glazed wings directly to Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on April 20. One can only imagine the impact of satisfying the munchies of festival-goers.

Cheba Hut

As you might guess, Cheba Hut is getting in on the action as well. This April 20, Cheba Hut, a cannabis-inspired restaurant, is partnering with Long Play, a national cannabis portfolio company that prioritizes sustainable cultivation practices, to offer “nug-sized sandwiches” that are served on a frisbee with a side of Willie’s Reserve™ rolling papers for, you guessed it, $4.20.

But Cheba Hut’s approach to its deal sets it apart from the rest. Each rolling paper comes with a QR code that customers can scan to enter for a chance to win a trip to the The Emerald Cup in Hollywood, along with two Willies Reserve™ gift packs. The QR code offer will run from April 20 until April 30, with the winner being announced on May 2, and entrants must be 21-plus years old to enter.

The deal is available at Cheba Hut locations in 15 states, including: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“Cheba Hut is a Colorado-based company, and Willie’s Reserve is also based in Colorado,” Nicole Kennebeck, marketing director at Willie’s Reserve™ told High Times. “That’s where Long Play is also based. We saw an opportunity to really elevate both of our voices in a fun way. It wasn’t just focused on cannabis sales, but as the cannabis community as a whole.

“Cheba Hut makes cannabis strain-named sandwiches so it’s a fun space for us to be in,” Kennebeck added. Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott Jennings, before other subs were toasted, with cannabis-inspired names, and offers 420 deals every year.

Del Taco

Courtesy of Del Taco

This year, Del Taco isn’t missing out either. At Del Taco this April 20, for one day only, you can get Five New Chicken Cheddar Rollers for $4.20 in what Del Taco is calling Rollerdaze.

“Del Taco’s 4/20 Rollerdaze deal is timed to coincide with the unofficial national cannabis holiday to fulfill those mass munchie needs, but whether you wake and bake or don’t partake everyone can enjoy a smokin’ deal in the Del Yeah! Rewards app to try the new Chicken Cheddar Rollers,” the company stated in a news release.

big day rollin' through… things are about to get lit pic.twitter.com/0gfgQdEDpt — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 17, 2022

For this particular 420 deal, you must register with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards program in order to access the deal. This promotion is available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app, according to the website.

People who add the $4.20 Chicken Cheddar Rollers bundle to their cart will receive a discounted price. No offer required. Valid Wednesday, 4/20/2022 only. Limit 1 discounted bundle per purchase. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

Del Taco is also taking the responsible route by providing a free delivery option on April 20 only.

The app is also required to access the Free Delivery promotion and available only on delivery orders placed though the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s, purveyors of mouth-watering sandwiches, is providing a 420 with a unique twist: a sliding scale discount based on how high you are. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Thrillist reports that on April 20, Jimmy John’s will have an “elevation checker” site where you can enter your location to get a discount of up to 20% off a sub based on if you are “not so high,” “kinda high,” or “highest.” This is by far one of the most innovative 420 deals High Times has encountered.

The company will be hosting a party for the occasion in Leadville, Colorado, which happens to be home to some great cannabis companies. Visit GetHighWithJimmyJohns.com to learn more about the deal and access discount codes.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos offers mouth-watering, third-generation recipes. Chronic Tacos will be offering a buy one burrito or a “bowl-rito” at regular price, get the second for $4.20, however the offer excludes Fish, Shrimp, Steak, Surf & Turf burritos, Beyond Beef, and Cali Burritos. The deal is available in all Chronic Tacos locations.

Southern California-based Chronic Tacos now has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada, and Japan.

On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries.

Patrons can get this offer in store, on the Chronic Tacos app, and through online ordering on the Chronic Tacos website.

Jack in the Box

Everyone on the West Coast and Texas lives near a Jack in the Box, and the chain is growing in other states. Jack in the Box is joining the mix this year with the Pineapple Express Shake. The Pineapple Express Shake is actually available the whole month of April, but it’s only $4.20 on April 20, as well as every flavor of shake on the menu.

For every Pineapple Express Shake purchased through third-party delivery apps on April 20, Jack in the Box will plant a tree, with certain restrictions. The shake sizes also have been shifted from the classics to applicable ounces on third-party apps, and the deal is for a limited time.

Don’t forget to check out “Jack Loves Trees,” created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency Maximum Effort.

Fatburger

Fatburger provided a 420 deal last year, and according to Food Beast, the OG Fatburger is available this year for just $4.20 with free delivery for the month of April on all orders that are $20 and up. Some restrictions may apply, according to Fatburger, and the deal is not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery apps.

This year, the chain is reportedly taking it a step further.

Food Beast reports that a strain of weed will be named after Fatburger’s hand-scooped Strawberry Milkshake. It will be available for that day only, and will be offered at Wonderbrett dispensaries as Fatburger Strawberry Milkshake Live Resin Cartridges, Flower, or Fruit Chews.