First Cannabis-Themed NFT Gallery to Debut in Arizona

The cannabis-themed NFT gallery in Phoenix, Arizona is set to open to the public at a special event held on July 22, featuring NFT artwork by Elise Weiland. The event is in partnership with Plant. Body. Soul., a creative marketing agency that focuses on cannabis, which is hosting the debut of the NFT gallery, called Owls After Dark.

The opening night event is called Friday Highday After Dark, which according to a press release, will be the “first phase of the [Plant.Body.Soul.] agency’s NFT roadmap.”

Plant.Body.Soul. Managing Partner and Co-founder, Jennifer Miles, explained her hopes for the future with this new NFT project. “The minting of the Owls After Dark NFT gallery marks the first step in our community access utility project that seeks to unite members through innovation, art, music, and real-life experiences,” said Miles.

The gallery’s other Co-founder, Gordon Ogden, also commented on the exciting prospects for these unique NFT offerings. “We are committed to the continual expansion of our NFT community,” said Ogden. “In the months following the launch we plan to hold exclusive events curated for registered NFT holders, create a Discord server for members, and incorporate additional features and virtual reality experiences.”

Weiland’s digital artwork often centers around the psychedelic, abstract digital sculptures, and exploring unique fantasy environments. Some of Weiland’s influences include “internet culture, design culture, tattoo culture and counterculture,” which are usually depicted with many colorful elements that they describe as fun, dreamy, and perhaps a little bit dark”. Last year Weiland crafted a 3D procedural techno forest for the Fall 2021 issue of Broccoli Magazine’s mycophiles magazine, called Mushroom People.

Those who purchase NFTs featured in the Owls After Dark gallery will also receive real-world benefits as well. These rewards include access to swag drops, a high-quality art print of their NFT, and regular access to Plant. Body. Soul.’s ongoing Friday Highday Happy Hour and Friday Highday After Dark events. The NFTs will be available on OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces, after the event begins.

Courtesy of Owls After Dark

Friday Highday After Dark embraces multiple facets of local cannabis culture. Food will be made by High Vibe Kitchen Collective, and an “intimate, yet highly curated” wellness lounge from Cannakula will be present. Local cannabis brands such as Aeriz, Curaleaf, Select, Good Things Coming, and Sunday Goods will be in attendance to promote their products, and members from Arizona NORML will also be there to educate attendees about consumer rights and their ongoing effort to help expunge cannabis convictions. Music will also be performed by Phoenix Crews, Record Bar Radio, and Melrose House.

Recently NFTs and cannabis have become a popular partnership, with some cannabis brands featuring NFT artwork on their packaging. But it’s also being used as a collaborative effort to promote advocacy in the industry as well.

In January, Burn1, the Black Comics Collective, and The Weldon Project worked together to create an NFT project that would benefit those who have been negatively affected by the War on Drugs. Original art was presented by John Jennings, and even an unreleased Snoop Dogg song was offered.

The Weldon Project’s Founder, Weldon Angelos, praised the merging of cannabis and art for the community. “I began The Weldon Project and launched the MISSION [GREEN] initiative to raise the bar for awareness, social justice, and social equity around cannabis and provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by unjust drug laws,” said Angelos. “This NFT project with the Black Comics Collective and Burn1 is exciting because it allows me to further our mission while creating an exciting new blend of art, music, and activism.”